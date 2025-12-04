Shopkick Launches "My Shopkick" - A Personalized Experience Driving Brand Growth and Shopper Rewards

BOSTON, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopkick , the leading shopping rewards app powered by Trax , today introduces My Shopkick, a bold new evolution of its platform designed to supercharge brand engagement and deliver an unmatched, personalized shopper experience. This next-generation feature connects brands and consumers like never before - helping brands acquire new customers, deepen loyalty, and drive measurable conversions, while giving shoppers personalized rewards and a smarter, more rewarding journey.

Built on advanced personalization technology and real community feedback, the new My Shopkick experience makes every interaction count. From tailored offers to gamified engagement, brands can now influence shoppers at every stage of the purchase journey - while shoppers enjoy a dynamic, intuitive app that makes earning rewards faster and easier - from the couch to the aisle.

Why It Matters for Brands

Acquire and Engage: Reach new customers with precision-targeted offers based on real-time behavioral insights.

Boost Brand Affinity: Interactive, story-style content drives engagement rates up to 30%, accelerating conversion and loyalty.

Measure What Matters: First-party data delivers full-funnel visibility - from discovery to purchase - empowering brands to prove ROI.

Why Shoppers Will Love It

Personalized Offers: Smart deals curated by preferences, location, and shopping habits.

Faster Rewards: A sleek progress tracker keeps users motivated and earning more.

Bookmark Favorites: Ability to save top deals and stores for easy access anytime.

Seamless Navigation: A streamlined interface for effortless browsing and reward collection.

Smarter Every Day: Continuous personalization that evolves with user behavior.

"My Shopkick is a new way for shoppers to connect with brands," said Brittany Billings, Chief Marketing Officer at Trax. "My Shopkick is the culmination of real community input, and that of our valued advertisers, combined with deep personalization technology powered by our proprietary AI. We're delivering an experience that predicts shopper needs, drives engagement, and builds lasting brand relationships."

Brandon Strauss, SVP of Sales at Shopkick, adds: "This is how brands win - by combining rich shopper insights with smarter, more personalized targeting to create meaningful, measurable connections that turn customers into advocates online and at the shelf."

The development of My Shopkick was deeply community-rooted. Throughout Summer 2025, Shopkick brought together representative user groups to co-create the experience - testing early designs and incorporating valuable insights. The continual open dialogue, through continued focus groups, one-to-one interviews, and Shopkick's private Facebook community, continues through ongoing feedback channels, ensuring the app evolves in step with users' and advertisers' needs and delivers sustained value. My Shopkick is rolling out nationwide to all users via the latest Shopkick app update, available on iOS and Android. To learn more, visit www.shopkick.com or download the Shopkick app on the App Store or Google Play.

About Shopkick

Shopkick, a Trax company, is one of America's most engaging shopping rewards apps, bringing together consumers, retailers, and brands in a fun, rewarding way. By turning everyday shopping moments into opportunities to earn "kicks" (reward points), Shopkick empowers users to shop smart and discover new brands — in-store, online, and everywhere in between.

About Trax

Powered by leading technology and proprietary data, Trax connects brands, retailers, and shoppers, setting the standard for retail excellence. Trax's AI-powered platform uniquely combines solutions that provide unparalleled data-driven signals to leading global CPGs and retailers to deliver real-time data, retail execution, and consumer engagement to increase ROI. Thirty of the world's top 50 CPG companies, along with leading retailers and emerging brands, use Trax's shelf monitoring, analytics, merchandising, activation, and shopper engagement solutions at scale to drive positive shopper experiences and unlock revenue opportunities at all points of sale. Trax is a global company with hubs in the United States, Singapore, France, Hungary, China, Mexico, Brazil, and Israel, serving customers in more than 80 countries worldwide. To learn more, visit www.traxretail.com .

SOURCE Shopkick