Shoplazza Launches Fulfillment by Shoplazza (FBS) for Global Merchants

Amid ongoing cross-border logistics challenges, Shoplazza introduces FBS, a secure, integrated fulfillment solution designed to support global e-commerce growth.

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoplazza, a global commerce platform serving direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, on January 7 announced the launch of Fulfillment by Shoplazza (FBS), a comprehensive fulfillment infrastructure designed to help merchants navigate increasingly volatile global logistics conditions. As shifting regulations, fraud crackdowns, and carrier disruptions reshape the cross-border market, merchants are accelerating their move toward vetted, reliable fulfillment partners.

Fulfillment by Shoplazza (FBS) integrates global warehousing, last-mile delivery, financial automation, and real-time risk controls to provide merchants with a more predictable and scalable logistics engine. Key capabilities include:

Zero-prepayment logistics: handles storage, inspection, packaging, and delivery upfront, while allowing merchants to pay only after order revenue is settled.

Revenue-aligned billing: improves liquidity and reduces exposure to logistics volatility.

Embedded financial tools: provide capital support, deferred expenses, and transparent reconciliation to strengthen cash-flow management.

Global and localized fulfillment options: support cross-border delivery ("sell globally") and domestic last-mile dispatch ("sell locally") across major markets.

A vetted, compliant logistics network: connects merchants to 50+ global partners such as Cainiao, EasyPost, Shippo, DHL, YunExpress, ShipBob, and ECCANG.

These features have already helped merchants maintain stability and grow their businesses amid complex global logistics. For instance, a high-volume Australia-based merchant turned to FBS after marketwide enforcement actions disrupted their previous logistics setup. With Shoplazza's support, the merchant quickly restored operations and safeguarded the customer experience. The merchant has since expanded its use of FBS, reflecting growing demand for reliable, compliance-ready fulfillment infrastructure.

"Merchants today need more than fast delivery. They need reliability, compliance, and a partner that stands with them when the market becomes unpredictable," said Jeff Li, CEO of Shoplazza. "FBS is designed to provide global brands a stable fulfillment foundation that supports long-term, sustainable growth."

About Shoplazza

Shoplazza is a leading Canadian AI-commerce platform empowering global businesses to build, launch, and grow their online stores. With a robust omnichannel infrastructure, Shoplazza simplifies how merchants connect with customers across online, in-store, and social channels. Learn more at https://www.shoplazza.com/.

About Shoplazza FBS

Shoplazza FBS is Shoplazza's global warehousing and fulfillment service, providing merchants with reliable, compliant, and scalable logistics support. Through a vetted network of international warehouses and delivery partners, FBS enables streamlined inventory management, packaging, and cross-border fulfillment for brands worldwide. Learn more at https://www.shoplazza.com/fulfillment-by-shoplazza/.

