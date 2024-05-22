Shoplifter Studios Now Operating as a Full-Service Production House for Commercial and Branded Content

The award-winning documentary film studio specializes in dynamic storytelling through powerful visuals, innovative ideas and precise execution.

TAMPA, Fla., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoplifter Studios , an award-winning documentary film studio and extension of advertising agency PPK , has expanded its production and post-production capabilities for full-service commercial and branded content. Specializing in dynamic storytelling through compelling visuals and detailed execution, Shoplifter's in-house expertise supports feature-length and commercial productions of any size, with a dedicated team of post-production experts offering editorial, sound design, color correction, motion graphics, VFX, 3D through final delivery.

Shoplifter's current commercial roster offers branded advertising, B2B, experiential, social media and influencer marketing production for clients across categories, including Big Lots Home, Tires Plus and PDQ Restaurants.

"We've had a fully staffed production team and studio for nearly ten years at PPK, which has allowed us to supercharge creativity and deliver work for our brand clients in more efficient, cost effective ways," said Tom Kenney, owner and CEO of PPK and Shoplifter Studios. "We saw an opportunity and natural progression to step deeper into film production with our team of damn good filmmakers and storytellers. Now, it's all coming full circle as we further advance our production and post-production capabilities, empowering our seasoned talent to mastermind cinematic heists — whether that's in the form of an ad or feature film."

Shoplifter's documentary film " Nowhere Man and a Whiskey Girl ," the heartbreaking story of folk musical duo Amy and Derrick Ross, received noteworthy accolades from the Gasparilla, Arizona, Portland, Wyoming and Buffalo International Film Festivals, and the IndieFest Film Awards. Other films include " Insufficient Funds " and " An Ode to Joy ," with post-production credit on "Kaos at the Palms" (available to stream this year).

For more information, including a sneak peek of Shoplifter's forthcoming documentary "Portrait of a Postman" about the first American to design scarves for Hermes, visit www.shoplifterstudios.com .

