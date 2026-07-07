ShopLiftr Breaks the Single-Channel Grip on Brand Promotions With Off-Site Activation

ShopLiftr's off-site performance engine renders each brand's live, local deals across display, digital out-of-home, and connected TV, following the shopper across every banner they shop, and proves the lift in store with accurate incrementality measurement. New first-half 2026 data from the largest proprietary trade promotion database in North America shows the same product on deal at eight retailers, with promoted prices swinging 36 percent, in a single week.

OTTAWA, ON, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - The path to purchase is now a digital journey, and today's value-driven shopper, hunting the best deal, does not travel it in a straight line or stay loyal to one store. They research on their phone before leaving home, pass digital screens on the way, and may set out for one banner and finish the trip at another. They are one shopper, moving through every digital and physical space they shop. Their promotions are not. Each sits inside one retailer's ecosystem at a time, so the moment the shopper pivots stores, the deal they were shown does not travel with them. That is the gap that quietly drains off-site spend: the brand paid to reach them, and the offer still did not follow.

ShopLiftr infographic titled "One Shopper. Every Banner. One Deal That Follows." Key stat: 71% of the 5,000 most-promoted products are on deal at two or more retailers in the same week. Case proof: $5.58 incremental ROAS, 3.9% overall sales lift, 19% lift on featured items.

ShopLiftr, the off-site performance engine for CPG brands and retailers, can show how wide that gap runs, in fresh data covering the full first half of 2026. In a typical week, a product in the top 1,000 most promoted is on deal at an average of eight different retailers, and the gap between its highest and lowest promoted price runs 36 percent. This is not a big-brand quirk: even across the 5,000 most-promoted products, the average item still runs at four retailers, at two to three prices, in the same week. The shopper only ever sees one version of that, whatever a single channel happens to put in front of them, while the deal that is live at the store they are planning to shop at sits one banner over, out of view. A brand can be promoting hard and still miss them, because the offer they were shown was not the one waiting at their shelf.

The industry is now naming the problem ShopLiftr was built to solve

The market has moved. Off-site now accounts for 62.6 percent of all US retail media display spend, 16.09 billion dollars in 2026, growing 29.1 percent year over year, and eMarketer describes off-site as an open arena beyond the largest players (eMarketer, June 2026). The conclusion the industry has reached is the one ShopLiftr started from. Reaching the shopper is no longer the hard part. Reaching them with the live, local deal in-store, and proving it worked, is.

Deal data first, then the shopper

For years the prevailing model put the audience first and the offer second. ShopLiftr has inverted the order. It starts with the live trade promotion data, the real deal, the real price, the real store nearest them, and renders the creative from that first, in real time. Only then does it match the ad to the shopper on their path to purchase. The deal data is the difference. Because the offer is true and local before it is ever served, what they see is something they can act on, not a message that falls apart at the shelf.

That data is what makes it work, and it is rare. ShopLiftr's trade promotion database is the largest in North America: more than 200,000 live deals from 300-plus U.S. and 50-plus Canadian retailers across 80,000-plus store locations, curated, retailer-verified, and refreshed weekly, never scraped. Its accuracy is trusted beyond advertising: financial-sector firms license ShopLiftr's promotional data as a source of ground-truth pricing signal, a level of scrutiny most marketing data never faces. It is the same live data ShopLiftr injects into every digital ad. From one feed, thousands of on-brand local variations render automatically, with no manual versioning per market, across display, video, and digital out-of-home, in English, French, and Spanish. As the shopper moves, the brand's deal moves with them, accurate to whichever store they choose.

This matters more as AI reshapes how shoppers discover products. Some AI assistants are beginning to build their own connections to the shelf, and that work is still early. What a brand needs, now and as those tools mature, is a layer that already holds a verified, real-time link between the offer online and the price in store, so that whatever surfaces a product, the deal behind it is real. That is the connection ShopLiftr already runs.

Proof at the register, not the click

Reaching them is solvable; proving it worked is the discipline. ShopLiftr ties the ad to the live promotion and measures the result where it is decided, in the store. Using incrementality measurement against matched test and control markets, it reports foot traffic, sales lift, and incremental return on ad spend, not only clicks and impressions.

In a recent program for a Tier 1 CPG frozen foods brand, running dynamic creative powered by live local promotions across a major grocery retailer footprint, ShopLiftr drove a 3.9 percent overall sales lift and a 19 percent lift on featured items, returning $5.58 in incremental sales for every media dollar, measured by independent third parties against matched control stores on a 52-week baseline.

It is causal, store-level proof a finance team will accept, because ShopLiftr does not grade its own homework. For agencies, the engine is DSP-agnostic and sits on top of the existing buy: the team keeps its stack, its buying, and its control, adds the live promotion data and dynamic creative layer, and hands its client the store-level proof the next business review will ask for.

"Today's shopper is less loyal to one store than ever before, and the most valuable moment in retail is the one before they reach the door. If a brand's promotion is already on their list, accurate to the store they are heading toward, the impulse becomes a plan. We start with the live deal, not the audience, render it into creative that is true at their nearest shelf, follow them across every banner they might choose, and prove the lift it drives in store. That is what turns scattered off-site spend into measured performance, for the brand and for the agency that runs it." - Gord Crowson, President and COO, ShopLiftr

ShopLiftr will be at Groceryshop 2026 in Las Vegas to show on-stage how off-site, retail-agnostic activation turns live promotions into measured in-store outcomes.

To see your own store-level lift now, and assess your brand's Off-Site Readiness Score, visit shopliftr.com/off-site

About ShopLiftr

ShopLiftr is the off-site performance engine for CPG brands and retailers. Built on a proprietary, retail-agnostic trade promotion database, the largest in North America with more than 200,000 live deals from 300-plus U.S. and 50-plus Canadian retailers across 80,000-plus store locations, refreshed weekly and never scraped, ShopLiftr injects live, local retail promotions into dynamic creative across display, video, and digital out-of-home, and proves in-store impact with incrementality measurement. Powered By Data. Designed To Inspire. Purpose-Built To Drive Sales.

Data and methodology

Promotional landscape findings are drawn from ShopLiftr's proprietary trade promotion database for the first half of 2026 (January 1 to June 30): 8,851,607 localized deal records, deduplicated to 565,002 unique promotions across 156 retail chains and 466 U.S. market areas. Promotion data is curated and retailer-verified, never scraped. Campaign performance figures are measured by independent third-party partners using matched test and control markets against a 52-week pre-campaign baseline. Market-context figures are sourced to eMarketer, 2026. Full methodology, definitions, and per-unit price normalization details: [shopliftr.com/methodology].

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SOURCE ShopLiftr