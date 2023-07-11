ShopLiftr Helps Restaurants Own the Occasion with Hyper-local Dynamic Digital Advertising

OTTAWA, ON, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - In the competitive dining industry, restaurants need to stand out from the crowd and own the occasion to attract new patrons and keep loyal customers coming back. ShopLiftr, a cutting-edge dynamic digital ad tech platform, is dedicated to helping full-service to quick-service restaurants, fast-casual dining, and cafés achieve this goal through highly personalized, hyper-localized display and video ads.

By using ShopLiftr's innovative platform, restaurants can curate geo-targeted ads with flexible messaging that reach the right audience at the right time. The platform injects relevant promotion information and local restaurant addresses into the ad units, enabling businesses to offer incentives catering to a wide range of customer preferences.

There are numerous ways restaurants' advertising can resonate with their target audience, including:

  • Ongoing weekly, seasonal, and occasion-based promotions (e.g. Ladies Night, Happy Hour, Kids Eat Free)
  • Distribution of digital coupons across multiple geographies
  • Amplification of existing loyalty programs to gain new patrons
  • Weather-based triggers
  • Chain-wide pricing promotions, with differentiation between locations
  • Call-to-action to "Order Online" or "Book Your Table"
  • Private dining/catering
  • Online sales & gift certificates
  • New location openings
  • Location-specific hiring events

"Our mission is to help restaurants own the occasion and boost their sales by leveraging the power of our innovative dynamic digital ad solution," said John Scott, ShopLiftr's CEO & Co-Founder. "We understand that the restaurant industry is diverse, and our platform is designed to cater to the unique needs of each establishment, whether it's an internationally recognized QSR or a local full-service restaurant chain."

Rising inflation and fuel costs are causing customers to dine out less often and choose local options when they do. According to The RushReport: The 2023 Restaurant Consumer Experience Report, inflation is leading 50% of Americans who eat out or opt for takeout to reduce their dining out frequency, with 44% selecting more budget-friendly choices like fast-casual or takeaway services. Elevated fuel prices influence location preferences, as 44% of patrons opt for restaurants nearer to their residences.

By employing local promotions and tailored communications, restaurants can counter these patterns. In fact, 62% of consumers emphasize the significance of receiving customized communications from a restaurant they regularly visit. With ShopLiftr, restaurants can tap into this incentive-driven behavior to boost foot traffic and enhance sales.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to boost your restaurant's sales with ShopLiftr. Visit www.shopliftr.com/restaurants to learn more about the platform and how it can benefit your business.

About ShopLiftr

ShopLiftr is a digital ad technology company that aggregates and amplifies the largest collection of trade promotions, connecting shoppers with real-time, localized deals. ShopLiftr partners with the world's largest brands, retailers, and restaurants to deliver personalized digital advertising experiences at scale across North America.

Contact:

Genevieve Castonguay 
Sales & Marketing Director
[email protected]
613-853-4246

SOURCE ShopLiftr

