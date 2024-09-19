ShopLiftr Launches Programmatic DOOH Solution for Real-Time, Dynamic Advertising Across All Screens

Digital out-of-home advertising has undergone a significant transformation, evolving from static billboards to dynamic, interactive displays in public environments. Examples of DOOH ads include roadside billboards, digital screens in public establishments & restaurants, mall directories, and airport displays. This evolution has made DOOH a more precise and effective medium, capable of reaching audiences with hyper-targeted messaging. As the market continues to grow, U.S. DOOH ad spend is projected to increase by 11.2% to reach $3.20 billion this year, with 38% of U.S. marketing decision-makers planning to boost their DOOH budgets in 2024.

Introducing ShopLiftr's Programmatic DOOH Solution

ShopLiftr's new programmatic Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) solution leverages its established dynamic, data-driven advertising platform to deliver personalized and geotargeted messages in real time. This innovative platform extends reach beyond devices, effectively engaging consumers across various digital mediums, ensuring messages are seen on any screen, in any size, anywhere.

Powered by an extensive proprietary trade promotions database, the platform provides access to over 200,000 deals refreshed weekly from the top 300 retailers in the US, along with unlimited BYOD (bring-your-own-data) capabilities. This guarantees that deals served are always relevant, timely, and engaging for consumers.

The platform enables advertisers to serve dynamic digital ads that incorporate real-time promotional, product, and retailer information, optimizing every impression with precision and efficiency. Precise geo-targeting allows for hyperlocal messaging, delivering flexible and relevant deals, and meeting consumers where they are. Additionally, the AI algorithms ensure accurate translation and localization of promo content for English, French, and Spanish-speaking audiences, enhancing ad relevance and engagement.

This approach not only enhances the shopping experience but also strengthens customer loyalty and boosts sales in a fiercely competitive retail environment.

Benefits and Integration with Multi-Channel Strategies

Integrating DOOH into your multi-channel marketing strategy has never been easier. With ShopLiftr, you can avoid the high minimum commitments required by individual media owners and select from open exchange and inventory packages. Their one-stop-shop simplifies the process of activation, reporting, and billing, allowing seamless integration of DOOH with other digital channels such as display, video, and connected TV.

The programmatic capabilities of ShopLiftr's DOOH solution provide unparalleled flexibility and control. Advertisers can quickly activate campaigns, switch creatives seamlessly, and measure campaign success with detailed reporting. The ability to purchase multiple slots within a single loop, run dynamic and interactive ads, and tailor messaging to specific conditions such as time of day or weather, makes the DOOH solution an indispensable tool for modern marketers.

Proven Effectiveness and Consumer Favorability

Research underscores the effectiveness of DOOH advertising. A staggering 76% of recent DOOH viewers took action after seeing an ad, with actions ranging from watching a video to visiting a store or restaurant. Furthermore, 73% of U.S. consumers view DOOH ads favorably, more so than other advertising formats like TV, social media, and print. Mobile integration plays a significant role, with 74% of mobile device users taking action on their phones after seeing a DOOH ad.

Future Trends and Market Impact

As the lines between DOOH and connected TV (CTV) advertising blur, ShopLiftr's channel-agnostic approach ensures that your message reaches customers on all major digital platforms. This integration not only enhances the reach and impact of your campaigns but also offers cost efficiencies and contextual relevance that traditional advertising channels cannot match.

ShopLiftr is committed to advancing the digital advertising landscape, helping brands and retailers connect with their audiences in more meaningful ways. Their dedication to innovation, precision, and client success drives them to continually push the boundaries of what's possible in digital advertising.

For more information about ShopLiftr and their new programmatic, dynamic DOOH advertising solution, visit https://www.shopliftr.com/dooh.

