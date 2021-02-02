Shopmonkey partners with Epicor to further speed parts procurement to boost shop revenue and productivity

"By partnering with Epicor, we have further enhanced our customers' parts ordering experience and our commitment to provide auto shops with an all-in-one shop management software. Thanks to this partnership, our customers have hundreds of options to find the right part for the job and can quickly transfer parts from the Epicor PartExpert database directly into a Shopmonkey repair order," said Ashot Iskandarian, CEO and founder of Shopmonkey.

The Epicor PartExpert replacement part database includes maintenance and repair packages and over 12 million part numbers.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer our services to the businesses using Shopmonkey across the nation," said Tim Hardin, senior vice president and general manager of automotive at Epicor. "Partnering with a cloud-based company will allow us to get our replacement parts easily into the hands of businesses that need them. With nearly 2,000 shops using Shopmonkey, this partnership will allow both companies to benefit from the integration."

About Shopmonkey

Shopmonkey, the premier auto repair shop management software, was founded in 2016 by Ashot Iskandarian , with a passion for cars and a vision to help auto shops become more efficient and profitable through innovation. Shopmonkey is now trusted by nearly 2,000 shops who utilize the platform to run their day-to-day operations by leveraging Shopmonkey's wide array of integrated features designed to streamline and grow their business.

About Epicor Software Corporation

For almost 50 years, Epicor Software Corporation has specialized in helping their customers grow their businesses, expand their capabilities, increase their productivity, and improve efficiencies. A leader in Enterprise Resource Planning for medium-sized businesses, Epicor serves as a trusted partner for thousands of companies worldwide across key industries such as manufacturing, distribution, and retail. Through its innovative services and unparalleled vertical knowledge, Epicor is creating a world of better business for their customers, building in their unique business processes and operational requirements into every one of their solutions–in the cloud or on premises. For more information, connect with Epicor or visit www.epicor.com.

