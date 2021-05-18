ShopNK Unveils New Home Concept for SS21 Launch

The socially conscious shopping platform expands lifestyle offerings to include elevated home essentials, debuting new collaborations designed for purposeful living

TORONTO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - In the last year, the homebody economy has exploded with consumers spending more time at home, transforming their living environments into a place of sanctuary. As McKinsey reports, consumers will continue to make substantial investments in their domestic life, with 30% planning to splurge on home items after the pandemic. Enter ShopNK Drop005 - a simplified edit of spring/summer lifestyle essentials designed to help customers feel more connected and inspired in their living spaces.

Curated by ShopNK Founder Natasha Koifman, this launch features a thoughtful assortment of exclusive partnerships with Canadian designers including Nora Voon (Noda Designs) and Rosa Halpern (By the Namesake) as well as limited-edition products designed to elevate the customer's daily rituals and experiences. The site will also now carry some of Koifman's favourite international brands that can be found throughout her home, from 100% flax linen bedding by Australian textile company, Bed Threads, to luxurious scents by French candlemaker, Cire Trudon.

"The home is where the heart is, and the place we're spending more time than ever before. Being thoughtful about the things we surround ourselves with and giving back to our communities has never been more important," says Natasha Koifman, NKPR President and ShopNK Founder. "From hand-crafted acrylic coasters to my favourite cozy robe to limited edition art pieces, we've partnered with amazing brands to curate our must-haves for the home that will bring joy, comfort and inspire us all to live more intentionally."

As with all previous drops, ShopNK empowers the buyer to think philanthropically about their purchase and will donate a portion of sales to their selected charity at checkout. Customers can also add virtual one-on-one mentorship sessions to their cart, with exclusive access to leading entrepreneurs across different industries. 100% of mentorship proceeds will go back to the organization of the buyer's choice.

Drop005 will debut on shopnk.ca on Tuesday, May 18th and will be available to customers across North America for a limited time. On the heels of this home-themed launch, Koifman will be announcing a major partnership in a similar space later this summer.

