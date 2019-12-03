Shopoff Realty Investments Adds Top-Producing Team to Company's Wholesale Division, Covering the Central Region

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopoff Realty Investments ("Shopoff"), a national manager of opportunistic and value-add real estate investments, announced today that the company has hired Archie Hughes and Deanna Mayer as its new Central region wholesale team. Hughes joins Shopoff's as regional vice president, and will be based in Dallas, Texas, while Mayer will support Hughes as the internal wholesaler based in California.

Hughes and Mayer have worked together as a team professionally for more than a decade, including 10 years at CNL Securities Corporation from 2004 to 2014 and most recently with Triloma Securities.

"Both Archie and Deanna bring with them a wealth of knowledge and experience working in the securities industry and will provide financial advisors in the Central region the support and dedication they deserve," explained Shopoff Realty Investments President and CEO William Shopoff. "We are thrilled to have them join our company and look forward to watching this team elevate our business in the Central region."

Hughes has almost 20 years of experience in the Securities industry. In his most recent role with Triloma, he finished among the top two in private placement sales for 2019, as well as top three in 2018 and 2016, and top four in closed-end fund sales in 2017 and 2016. Mayer has also worked in the securities industry for more than 15 years, most recently as an internal partner with Triloma, supporting Hughes and both the Midwest and Southwest territories.

Hughes added, "Joining Shopoff to sell their unique real estate-focused offerings is a natural fit for our team, and we look forward to growing the Central territory."

About Shopoff Realty Investments

Shopoff Realty Investments is an Irvine, California-based real estate firm with a 27-year history of value-add and opportunistic investing across the United States. The company primarily focuses on proactively generating appreciation through the repositioning of commercial income-producing properties and the entitlement of land assets. The 27-year history includes operating as Asset Recovery Fund, Eastbridge Partners and Shopoff Realty Investments (formerly known as The Shopoff Group). Performance has varied in this time frame, with certain offerings generating losses. For additional information, please visit www.shopoff.com or call (844) 4-SHOPOFF.

Disclosures

This is not an offering to buy or sell any securities. Such offer may only be made through the offerings memorandum to qualified purchasers. Any investment in Shopoff Realty Investments programs involves substantial risks and is suitable only for investors who have no need for liquidity and who can bear the loss of their entire investment. There is no assurance that this strategy will succeed to meet its investment objectives. The performance of this asset is not indicative of future results of the Fund. Securities offered through Shopoff Securities, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC, 2 Park Plaza, Suite 770, Irvine, CA 92614, (844) 4-SHOPOFF.

