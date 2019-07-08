Shopoff Realty Investments Announces the Promotion of Two Key Leaders of its Real Estate Team

IRVINE, Calif., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopoff Realty Investments, a national manager of opportunistic and value-add real estate investments, announced today the promotion of two key leaders of its real estate division. John Santry will now serve as the company's Executive Vice President, Real Estate, and Brian Rupp will serve as the Executive Vice President, Development.

"As the market and our business evolve through this latest real estate cycle, we continue to refine our real estate strategy from separate land and commercial platforms, to a unified real estate team that often pursues projects that include a mix of both product types," explained Shopoff Realty Investments President and CEO William Shopoff. "John Santry and Brian Rupp have been invaluable as leaders of our real estate division and will continue to implement our strategy in these new roles, focusing on securing opportunistic assets and elevating them to their highest and best use, regardless of property type."

John Santry led the company's land division since joining Shopoff Realty Investments in March 2013. In this new role, Santry will be responsible for assessing both land and commercial real estate acquisitions and dispositions, as well as assessing where the company deploys capital. Santry will provide insight and direction, lead the real estate investment teams, complete all fund transactions and maintain portfolio developments.

Santry is a real estate veteran with more than 20 years of development and acquisition experience including all facets of the development, acquisition and disposition process. Prior to his career in real estate development, he served four years on active duty as an infantry officer in the United States Marine Corps. Santry holds a B.A. in History from Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas and an M.B.A from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas.

Executive Vice President, Real Estate, John Santry added, "The blending of our land and commercial teams was a natural progression as we continued to see more and more assets that were comprised of both raw land and existing commercial structures. I look forward to leading our real estate team as a whole, while we continue to tackle worthwhile and unique projects across the country."

Brian Rupp joined Shopoff Realty investments more than 14 years ago, in May 2005, and has since focused his efforts on the company's entitlement and development projects. In this new role he will be responsible for oversight of the entitlement process for all company-owned assets and will assist with the identification and/or evaluation of new projects for acquisition.

Rupp has extensive expertise in real estate investment syndication, acquisitions, land use entitlements, land development, distressed debt portfolios, property management, engineering and planning of master-planned residential communities. Rupp earned his MBA from California State University – San Marcos, and has a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering and a Master's degree in environmental engineering from Penn State University. He is also a Registered Civil Engineer in the State of California.

Executive Vice President, Development, Brian Rupp added, "The real estate market has certainly evolved over my tenure with the firm, and we anticipate it will continue to provide valuable real estate challenges that will suit our team's specific skills and expertise, especially when it comes to entitling land for development. Stepping into this expanded role, I am pleased to be able to continue to create unique development opportunities to improve the communities where Shopoff does business."

About Shopoff Realty Investments

Shopoff Realty Investments is an Irvine, California-based real estate firm with a 27-year history of value-add and opportunistic investing across the United States. The company primarily focuses on proactively generating appreciation through the repositioning of commercial income-producing properties and the entitlement of land assets. The 27-year history includes operating as Asset Recovery Fund, Eastbridge Partners and Shopoff Realty Investments (formerly known as The Shopoff Group). Performance has varied in this time frame. For additional information, please visit www.shopoff.com or call (844) 4-SHOPOFF.

Disclosures

This is not an offering to buy or sell any securities. Such offer may only be made through the offerings memorandum to qualified purchasers. Any investment in Shopoff Realty Investments programs involves substantial risks and is suitable only for investors who have no need for liquidity and who can bear the loss of their entire investment. There is no assurance that any investment strategy will succeed to meet its investment objectives. Securities offered through Shopoff Securities, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC, 2 Park Plaza, Suite 770, Irvine, CA 92614, (844) 4-SHOPOFF.

