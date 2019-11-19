Shopoff Realty Investments Promotes Cameron Ghassemi to Vice President of Acquisitions

"Cameron has been an instrumental member of our acquisitions team, helping to determine which properties will make the best investments in order to maximize profitability for the company's various portfolios," explained Shopoff Realty Investments President and CEO William Shopoff. "This promotion is well deserved, and a natural step for Cameron as he continues to be an integral member of our team."

In his new role, Cameron will be responsible for sourcing and identifying land opportunities that are beneficial for and meet the needs of the company's various portfolios. In this capacity, he will oversee and lead the identification and underwriting process of projects as well as lead the disposition of the assets upon completion of the business plan by the entitlement team members.

Ghassemi has more than 15 years of experience in various finance and investment related positions for both real estate and other financial institutions. Prior to joining Shopoff, he most recently served as an acquisition analyst for Pelican Realty Management for two years. Prior to this role, he also held positions at Fidelity Capital and Cofard Holding Co. Ghassemi has a Master of Real Estate Development degree from the University of Southern California, as well as a Bachelor of Arts, Business Administration, Finance degree from California State University Fullerton.

Ghassemi added, "Serving the Shopoff team for the past six and a half years has been a rewarding experience that has allowed me to learn from seasoned real estate professionals. I am looking forward to continuing to support our business as I step into this new role and seek out worthwhile assets for Shopoff."

