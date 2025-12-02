Shopoff Realty Investments Secures $17.815 Million Refinance for Cierra Apartments in Whittier, CA

WHITTIER, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopoff Realty Investments ("Shopoff"), a national manager of opportunistic and value-add real estate investments, announced today that it has secured $17.815 million in senior mortgage financing for its 60-unit multifamily property, Cierra Apartments , in Whittier, California. A finance subsidiary of BrightSpire Capital (NYSE: BRSP) provided the senior loan brokered by JLL Capital Markets.

"When we first acquired the site in 2017, our firm began exploring how we could elevate the former industrial property to its full potential, positively impacting the surrounding community. In the years since we developed Cierra Apartments, this project has been successfully completed and stabilized, achieving full lease up within its first year," said Shopoff Realty Investments President and CEO William A. Shopoff. "With this refinance in place, our management team is now better positioned to operate Cierra Apartments, providing us additional flexibility to manage cash flows and prepare the project for sale."

In 2017, Shopoff acquired a 2.8-acre infill site that included a car wash and industrial buildings. With residential demand continuing to increase in the area, Shopoff saw a multifamily development as a much-needed addition to the community, bringing new housing to the Southeast Los Angeles submarket. Shopoff secured city approval for the multifamily project in 2018.

The firm developed the site into Cierra Apartments , a 60-unit boutique apartment complex offering one- and two-bedroom units, which was completed in 2023. The property features upscale amenities, including a clubhouse, fitness center, pool, and spa. The community also provides convenient access to some of Los Angeles' most vibrant employment centers and major transportation corridors. The property is currently 91% leased.

Financing for the project was secured with support from JLL Capital Markets. The JLL Capital Markets debt advisory team representing the borrower was led by Senior Director Jamie Kline and Associate Kyle White.

About Shopoff Realty Investments

Shopoff Realty Investments is an Irvine, California-based real estate firm with a 33-year history of value-add and opportunistic investing across the United States. The company primarily focuses on proactively generating appreciation through the repositioning of commercial income-producing properties, the entitlement of land assets, and development projects. The 33-year history includes operating as Asset Recovery Fund, Eastbridge Partners, and Shopoff Realty Investments (formerly known as The Shopoff Group). Performance has varied in this time frame, with certain offerings generating losses. For additional information, please visit www.shopoff.com or call (844) 4-SHOPOFF.

Disclosures

This is not an offering to buy or sell any securities. Such an offer may only be made through the offering memorandum to qualified purchasers. Any investment in Shopoff Realty Investments programs involves substantial risks and is suitable only for investors who have no need for liquidity and who can bear the loss of their entire investment. There is no assurance that any strategy will succeed to meet its investment objectives. The performance of this asset is not indicative of future results of other assets. Securities are offered through Shopoff Securities, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC, 18565 Jamboree Road, Suite 200, Irvine, CA 92612.

