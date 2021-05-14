Shopoff Realty Investments Secures $50.5 Million Construction Loan for New Boutique Luxury Condominium Project in Newport Beach

IRVINE, Calif., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopoff Realty Investments ("Shopoff"), a national manager of opportunistic and value-add real estate investments, announced today that the company has secured a $50.5 million construction loan from RMWC for its Parkhouse Residences at Uptown Newport project, located at 4239 Uptown Newport Drive in the City of Newport Beach, California.

"The Uptown Newport master development has seen great activity over the past year through phase one of development, including the completion of our joint-venture apartment project with Picerne Group, One Uptown Newport Apartments, as well as the public park," explained Shopoff Realty Investments President and Chief Executive Officer William Shopoff. "As the next project in phase one, Parkhouse Residences will offer a much needed for-sale option for this transforming neighborhood of Newport Beach's airport area, with a unique product type designed to provide the lock and leave benefits of a condo, with the luxury and privacy of a single family home."

Curt Riggs, Managing Director of RMWC, added "RMWC values the opportunity to originate a senior-secured construction loan for the Parkhouse Residences at Uptown Newport project. We are excited to be a part of Shopoff's vision for a reimagined landscape of Newport Beach's uptown neighborhood delivering thoughtfully curated luxury residences to an undersupplied market."

The 30-unit boutique luxury condominium project will feature five, five-story buildings with a combination of three-bedroom, half-floor flats and two-story penthouses priced from approximately $1.9 million.

With construction financing now secured, site development will commence later this month with construction anticipated to be completed in Fall or Winter 2022.

