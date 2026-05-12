Shoppable Launches the First Universal Checkout MCP Server, Turning AI Assistants into a Multi-Brand Storefront

Pioneering unified commerce infrastructure company connects its patented universal checkout technology to the AI layer, enabling conversational commerce where consumers can discover, compare, and buy from multiple brands and retailers without ever leaving the conversation

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoppable®, the unified commerce infrastructure platform, today announced the launch of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, the first universal checkout integration of its kind for AI assistants. The server allows brands, retailers, and publishers to connect their product catalogs directly inside AI conversations, enabling consumers to discover products from a catalog of more than 500 million items, build multi-brand carts, and complete purchases with one click.

MCP is the open standard, originated by Anthropic, for connecting AI assistants to external data and services. It is being rapidly adopted across the AI industry as the connective layer between large language models and the real world. While other commerce-related MCP integrations have appeared in recent months, the Shoppable® MCP Server is the first to offer universal, multi-merchant checkout: a true unified commerce experience that allows a consumer to shop across brands (with multiple retailers) and complete a purchase through a single cart, all inside a conversation with an AI assistant.

The launch arrives at a critical inflection point for AI-powered shopping. Industry data from early 2026 shows that visitors referred by AI assistants spend more than twice as long on site as average visitors and convert at three to five times the rate of organic search traffic. Consumers are making purchase decisions inside the AI conversation itself, and brands that are not transactable at that moment are invisible at the point of sale. The shift from search-driven commerce to conversational commerce is accelerating, and brands need infrastructure that meets customers where they already are.

"In our early data, we're seeing AI-referred visitors convert at multiples of traditional search. The signal is unmistakable, and it's accelerating," said Heather Udo, CEO and Founder of Shoppable. "We built the unified commerce infrastructure that lets brands meet customers wherever that conversation is happening. Our MCP server is the universal checkout layer for the agentic web, and we are first."

How the Shoppable MCP Server Works

Once connected, the Shoppable MCP server powers the full agentic commerce experience inside any AI conversation:

Conversational Product Discovery: Natural-language search across a merchant's full catalog, handling complex queries like "oil-free face lotion under $50" or "gifts for a 10-year-old who likes science."

Merchant-Scoped Results: Configurable to surface a single brand, a curated set of merchants, or the full Shoppable network, depending on the use case.

Universal Multi-Merchant Cart and Checkout: A direct checkout URL is generated inside the conversation, routing through Shoppable's patented universal checkout infrastructure so consumers can buy from multiple retailers in a single transaction.

Conversational Order Lookup: Customers can check order status without leaving the AI interface.

The server is live today on Claude, Anthropic's AI assistant, with the open MCP standard designed to extend across any AI platform that adopts the protocol. The launch positions Shoppable at the intersection of two accelerating trends: the rise of AI assistants as primary consumer interfaces, and the fragmentation of commerce across channels far beyond the traditional storefront. Shoppable's existing unified commerce infrastructure, four U.S. patents covering universal checkout technology, and established network of brand and retail partners make it uniquely positioned to serve as the commerce backbone of the agentic web.

"Agentic commerce is not a future state. It is happening right now," Udo continued. "Every week, more consumers are asking AI assistants to find products, compare options, and make purchase decisions. The question for brands is simple: are you transactable in that moment, or are you invisible? The Shoppable MCP server answers that question immediately."

The Shoppable MCP server is available now. Brands, retailers, and publishers interested in making their catalogs transactable inside AI assistants can learn more at about.shoppable.com or contact the partnerships team directly at [email protected].

About Shoppable®

Shoppable is the unified commerce infrastructure platform for off-site and agentic channels. Built on four U.S. patents covering universal checkout technology, Shoppable enables brands, retailers, and publishers to make any surface transactable, from editorial content and social media to AI assistants and beyond. The company's MCP server is the first universal checkout integration for AI platforms, powering multi-merchant, conversational commerce at scale. Founded by Heather Udo, Shoppable has powered commerce experiences for Fortune 500 clients across the consumer goods, retail, and media industries and was named one of the "100 Brilliant Companies" by Entrepreneur Magazine. Learn more at shoppable.com.

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SOURCE SHOPPABLE