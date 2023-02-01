Shoppe Object Expands with Ribbon as Tech Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While many trade shows struggle to meet pre-pandemic numbers, Shoppe Object is returning to Pier 36 this week with a 30% increase in exhibitors and a new expansion pavilion. Ribbon will continue to partner on tech for the show, creating a unified in-person event with e-commerce offerings.

Shoppe Object first partnered with Ribbon in the Spring of 2020. Despite the challenges of those times, Shoppe Object had the foresight to embrace omnichannel sales as Ribbon's CEO, Vinit Patil, explains: "Every trade show in the next 5 years will have a B2B e-commerce component. Shoppe Object had the courage to take that leap pre-pandemic. We're thrilled to partner on breaking new ground in this space."

Shoppe Object is known for their design-driven curation and bold initiatives. This edition will feature an increase in Black-owned brands that are part of Ribbon and Shoppe Object's Black Lives Matter Action Initiative. Doubling in size over last season, Ribbon has partnered with Shoppe Object to sponsor 20 Black-owned brands, with the goal of building a more representative market for home and gift.

Jesse James, Founder and Show Director of Shoppe Object, explains the role technology has played in the show's development best: "Embracing the hybrid trade show model has been integral to our shows' success over the past three years. We've worked with Ribbon to design a platform that can scale with the growth of our physical shows."

Last year, Shoppe Object was acquired by International Market Centers. IMC is a center of commerce for the wholesale furniture, gift, home decor and apparel sectors with showroom space in High Point, Las Vegas and Atlanta. Shoppe Object will return to Pier 36 in Manhattan on February 5th through 8th of 2023.

About Ribbon: Ribbon , a San Francisco based tech company, offers a turn-key SaaS platform for powering specialized B2B marketplaces and hybrid fairs. Ribbon has revolutionized fairs in industries that traditionally only relied on in-person business by supporting face to face events with a complementary fully transactional e-commerce platform for exhibitors. Ribbon has surpassed $200M in transactions since launching in 2020.

