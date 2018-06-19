Shopper Response Data Gives Wineries the Edge In an Often Cutthroat Business

Any winery or wine importer selling wine to the consuming public must overcome two formidable obstacles: trade buyers who only buy wines they believe they can successfully resell, and retail shoppers who frequently make purchasing decisions based primarily on their first-impression responses to the hundreds of available wine bottles displayed.

Label Analytics has developed a patented process to bridge the communication gap between wine producers and trade buyers. Knowing that U.S. wine trade buyers demand cold, hard data to back up their purchase decisions, the company created a series of comprehensive tests of shoppers' reactions to wine bottle labels in virtual shelf studies.

The company's proprietary system aggregates over five-hundred shopper responses regarding a product's memorability, price impression, likelihood to purchase, and other factors. This shopper response data is further segmented by gender, generation, and other wine purchaser classifications to compare the client's product to competitive brands in the specific varietal.

Label Analytics then creates customized, data-driven Wine Shopper Response Decks that the winery's sales associates can use to help trade buyers gauge how well their product will sell against established brands already displayed on the retailers shelfs.

"Based on our work with wine and grocery retailers we have learned that trade buyers love data that will help them make sales," commented John Lawlor, CEO of Label Analytics. "So, we empower wineries with real, digestible, relevant data about their packaging's effectiveness, and provide powerful information that can give them an edge over their competition. A single piece of shopper response information can be the difference between closing a sale or losing out to a competitor. Label Analytics' mission is to enable wineries to sell more wine at retail."

About Label Analytics LLC: Label Analytics is a performance-based sales and demand generation company for the U.S. wine trade. To learn how this unique, certified shopper response data turns sales presentations into retail success stories, visit https://labelanalytics.com/ or email john.lawlor@labelanalytics.com to schedule a free consultation.

