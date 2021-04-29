Shoppers Score Big Savings And Rewards During Rakuten's Big Give Week

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoppers will be excited to score big savings and rewards when they get ready for summer with Rakuten's Big Give Week, the season's biggest Cash Back event. The eight-day shopping bonanza will take place May 10-17 and offer 15 percent Cash Back from hundreds of stores, brands and services, including exciting incentives to earn free NBA merchandise.

Whether it's updating a summer wardrobe, sprucing up the home or planning a summer trip, Rakuten's Big Give Week has shoppers covered with huge Cash Back savings across a wide selection of categories like fashion and apparel, health and beauty, travel, electronics, home goods, subscription services, dining and more.

"Rakuten's Big Give Week is the biggest online shopping event of the season, especially for shoppers looking for a refresh going into summer," said Kristen Gall, president of Rakuten Rewards. "Now that warmer days are almost here, people are looking forward to treating themselves and their families to something new. We hope that Big Give Week provides people with a little extra joy and helps everyone feel like they are kicking off the season with a fresh and rewarding start."

As an official partner of the NBA, Rakuten will also run an exclusive gift with purchase promotion where shoppers making a qualifying purchase of $25 or more at select stores will be eligible to receive a free Fanatics player t-shirt and a New Era 9Forty team hat from select top NBA teams (while supplies last). Terms apply.

Adding to the rewards, Rakuten is celebrating Big Give Week with one of its biggest bonuses ever: a whopping $30 referral bonus. When a member refers a friend during the promotion period, and they join Rakuten and spend $30 on a qualifying purchase, both you and your friend will receive a $30 reward. That's a big give for members! (Participation rules and other terms apply.)

Rakuten is a leading shopping rewards program offering Cash Back, deals and rewards from thousands of brands across apparel, health and beauty, dining, grocery, travel, on-demand services, subscription boxes and more. Members have earned more than $2 billion in Cash Back just for starting their shopping at Rakuten.com, in the Rakuten mobile app, or with the Rakuten browser extension.

Follow Rakuten on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the latest news on special promotions and Cash Back offers.

About Rakuten

Rakuten is a leading shopping rewards program that offers Cash Back, deals and rewards from all your favorite brands. By partnering with thousands of brands in apparel, health and beauty, dining, grocery, travel, on-demand services, subscription boxes and more, Rakuten helps members get more from the things they buy. Since its founding in 1999, Rakuten has become the largest and most rewarding shopping experience, and its members have earned more than $2 billion in Cash Back just for shopping through Rakuten. For more information, visit Rakuten.com.

