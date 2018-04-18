NEW YORK, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding the perfect trending products just became a little easier thanks to a new online shopping platform. Shopperster has launched to connect customers around the globe to new trending products in home goods, electronics, accessories, pets, children, and more. Shopperster is more than an online marketplace, it's a lifestyle offering products that people need and use every day.

Shopperster

At Shopperster, top-quality products are carefully chosen. Combining shopping trends with Shopperster's dedication to do more, the company is committed to pushing marketing boundaries to bring customers all the best products at the best prices possible. Customer service is a top priority for Shopperster and they ensure that everything from placing an order to delivering it is hassle-free. Shopperster also offers flexible and secure payment options that suit everyone.

"Whether you like to keep one step ahead of trends or if shopping for subtle items is more your thing, Shopperster has something that everyone will love," says Joey Hickson, CEO of Shopperster. "The best part is customers can shop at their convenience at home or on the go and it's delivered right to their doorstep anywhere in the world."

For more information about the online marketplace and to check out their range of products, visit Shopperster.com.

About Shopperster

Shopperster sources quality, trendy products around the globe, delivering right to their customer's doorstep. For more information, visit Shopperster.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shopperster-has-launched-a-better-way-to-find-new-trending-products-300632605.html

SOURCE Shopperster