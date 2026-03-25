Shoppes at Four Seasons -- One of the World's Leading Luxury Shopping Destinations

Impressive success attracts top-tier tenants putting Macao at the forefront of high-end retail

MACAO, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoppes at Four Seasons, one of the top performing luxury retail destinations, has been setting industry benchmarks in Asia for almost 19 years, and continues to do so. It has been integral to Sands Shoppes Macao achieving a record 43% market share in Macao, an important market defined by high-net-worth individuals; and Shoppes at Four Seasons has achieved leading sales globally, with USD5,400 in tenant sales per square foot in 2024.

Shoppes at Four Seasons provides shoppers with an unapparelled experience and has consistently delivered strong growth and exceptional results. Shoppes at Four Seasons provides shoppers with an unapparelled experience and has consistently delivered strong growth and exceptional results.

David Sylvester, President of Global Retail at Las Vegas Sands Corp. said, "Our impressive achievements reflect the world-wide shift towards high-value consumers seeking exceptional destinations, such as Shoppes at Four Seasons, that deliver unrivalled choice, service and experience. Through strategic positioning, partnership building, in-depth knowledge of evolving consumer needs, and market-leading results we have been instrumental in establishing Macao's status of being at the forefront of luxury retail globally."

An Innovative Approach

A significant element of the success story was the decision to establish partnership relationships with leading fashion houses. This allowed the brands' visions to flourish, and gave their sophisticated clientele an experiential encounter far beyond traditional. It elevated the shopper experience, and brought industry credibility and affluent shoppers. Today, Shoppes at Four Seasons is one of a select few malls in Asia to house flagship/duplex stores for five of the most iconic maisons: Louis Vuitton, Hermès, CHANEL, Dior, and soon Cartier. And, when Audemars Piguet was looking for one perfect location for the largest AP House in Greater China, they selected Shoppes at Four Seasons.

Furthermore, through curated fashion and lifestyle showcases, cultural collaborations, and creative pop-ups and activations, brands are able to establish meaningful connections with discerning consumers in ways that naturally build loyalty, differentiating them from competitors.

A modern relationship approach also extends to customers, with a move away from the typical transactional model through the introduction of shopper-engagement initiatives for valued guests. This includes the Discover Sands Shoppes programme with exclusive rewards and services, and a bespoke butler programme integrated into each of the hotels' experiences – for the ultimate personalised service. Complementing these is Sands Lifestyle's loyalty programme, which gives members a myriad of unique benefits, such as VIP access to elite fashion-related events. All of which drives vital brand engagement.

Shoppes at Four Seasons is beyond compare. With its inclusion in Sands China's fully integrated resort network this retail haven is connected to approximately 750 stores, seven Forbes 5-Star hotels, Michelin-starred and Black Pearl awarded dining, and exciting entertainment – all under one roof. For guests it is the complete indulgent package, and for retailers it provides a competitive advantage that can be found nowhere else.

Looking ahead, Shoppes at Four Seasons remains committed to working closely with its select partners to introduce inventive projects and unlock future growth opportunities as it continues to shape upper-echelon retail.

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