Shopping and Consumer Expert Claudia Lombana Shares Her Last Minute Gifts With Tips on TV

ATLANTA, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If the shopping is not done yet, there is still time to get some great holiday gifts. Award-winning journalist Claudia Lombana has some last-minute gift ideas.

A CAN'T-MISS GIFT

Some gift ideas for the holidays!

Everyone loves a little movie magic, so check out Cinemark.com/movieclubgift. Cinemark's monthly membership program, Movie Club, offers gift memberships that can be purchased in increments of 3, 6, and 12 months, and the 12-month option is currently on sale! Gift memberships include one movie ticket per month that rolls over if unused, a 20 percent discount for concessions, waived online fees and more. No shipping or crazy-long holiday lines! Gifts can be purchased at Cinemark.com/movieclubgift. With blockbuster films like Jumanji, Star Wars and Spies in Disguise hitting the big screen this holiday season, this is the perfect time to give the gift of a Movie Club membership or a Cinemark Gift Card.

A FAVORITE LAST-MINUTE GIFT

It's great to get a gift that gives back. The Body Shop is a global beauty brand that offers high-quality, naturally inspired products that are produced ethically and sustainably with gift offerings for everyone. They just launched their fantastic array of holiday gifts. This holiday, they are encouraging young girls to dream big by committing to donate $1 for every holiday gift sold to Plan International USA to help empower 1,200 youth through national leadership programs. These programs help to transform gender norms by creating new narratives about girls focused on power, intelligence and capability. For more, visit thebodyshop.com.

A TASTY HOLIDAY GIFT

HARIBO, the original inventor of the gummi bear, has the sweetest treats for this holiday season that are perfect stocking stuffers or last-minute gifts. HARIBO's colorful gummies are made with the highest quality ingredients and are the perfect shareable treats to inspire childlike happiness for all ages year-round. Get packs of fan favorites, like Goldbears for an iconic gummy treat, Twin Snakes for a delicious combination of sweet and sour or Starmix for a combo of favorite gummies in one bag. These make for ideal stocking stuffers or last-minute gifts this holiday season. The Goldbear Gift Box is under $10. In 2020, HARIBO will celebrate 100 years as a family-owned business rooted in tradition and quality production. For more, visit HARIBO.com.

Some gift ideas for the holidays!

