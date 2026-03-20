Shopping Guide for Mom, Dad, and Pet Parents: Expert-Approved Gifts That Deliver Yum, Joy, Beauty, Health & More

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Consumer Product Events

Mar 20, 2026, 08:39 ET

MALIBU, Calif., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 38-year veteran product insiders at Consumer Product Events are revealing their annual edit of favorite Mom's and Dad's day gifts:

FUR4 – The FUR4 deShedding tool is a new innovation that skips the single row of harsh metal teeth that scrape and irritate our pups' and pussycats' skin with a really interesting and patented new design.

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Shopping Guide for Mom, Dad, and Pet Parents: Expert-Approved Gifts That Deliver Yum, Joy, Beauty, Health & More
Shopping Guide for Mom, Dad, and Pet Parents: Expert-Approved Gifts That Deliver Yum, Joy, Beauty, Health & More

Dental Fresh – Dental Fresh Dental Treats, powered by Bacti-Shield™ Technology, help control plaque and tartar while targeting odor-causing bacteria.

RAWZ – Our kitties already think they're wild animals. Wait until they try RAWZ's first-ever line of freeze-dried cat snacks, and they will refuse all other treats for life.

Alyson Brodsky | [email protected]

Molly Bz Cookies – The indulgence menu includes Dubai-inspired pistachio and Katalfi brownies, Amaretto cookies with chocolate and a maraschino cherry, and bake-at-home air fryer delicacies.

Molly Blakeley| [email protected]

Just Ingredients – We'd have to be in a near coma to consume a mainstream energy drink, so when a better-for-you sparkling option powered by organic yerba mate offering quick energy and focus* came along, we were intrigued.

Maddy Baker | [email protected]

Simply Divine – This luscious skin oil blends exotic ingredients from around the world, including rare helichrysum ("immortelle"), long treasured for its restorative properties.

Jennifer Tobler | [email protected]

The Growing Candle – Hyggelight expands its "From Flame to Flower" concept with Alexis, a sculpted ceramic candle featuring flowing scalloped edges and designed to transform into a planter once it finishes burning.

Charles Varghese | [email protected]

Donelan Family Wines – We are passionate about wine and have attended insider festivals, where Donelan Family Wines' boutique Syrahs, Roussanne, Viognier, and Cabernet have earned a reputation and multiple 90+ scores.

Cushing Donelan| [email protected]

Nécessaire – Their facial-grade skincare is performance-driven, award-winning, and made with only the ingredients our skin really needs.

John Peralta | [email protected]

Mud Pie I love this wine caddy set that holds a bottle, a pile of cups, and best of all - a pen! This is such a giftable thing for everyone in my life who has thought - or said aloud - "it's wine o'clock."

Michelle Labovitz | [email protected]

Charlee Bear – Charlee Bear began with a rescue dog named Charlee, whose teddy bear looks and lovable personality inspired the creation of a healthier, better-tasting treat for dogs.

Alyson Brodsky | [email protected]

Simple Modern – Hydration has never looked this good. Simple Modern's latest innovation, the Mesa Loop, is everything a water bottle should be - tall, sleek, and impossibly chic.

Kayte Spillman | [email protected]

Proud Grill Company – We are nuts about these Slide & Serve BBQ Skewers—not only practical for even, meat-grabbing cooking, but their shiny stainless steel fish-bone design also delivers an impressive presentation.

Paul Cira | [email protected]

Rise Centered – The warm, inner lit pink and white Himalayan salt globes are designed to regulate your circadian rhythm and wake you gently with an amber-toned rising sun right next to your bed.

Emily Byrne | [email protected]

M. RAY Parfums Couture – The collection unveils a globally inspired series of fragrances, matured in specially treated glass vessels, each capturing a distinctive sense of place.

Molly Ray | [email protected]

JoPat Games – We love Cross Spin, a new take on the classic crossword. Available as a physical game, app, and daily puzzle à la Wordle, it reimagines the crossword with a rotating element.

Chris Savino | [email protected]

Lanolips – Their hero product is the 101 Ointment, a thick, multipurpose balm we use on lips, but also on cuticles, elbows, cracked heels, eyebrows, papercuts, insect bites, or anywhere dry.

Lano | [email protected]

Illo Sleep – a sleep-anywhere companion with an interior crafted from a luxe blend of cooling, mulberry silk blend and soft, breathable Modal, while the exterior is a stretchy, cooling nylon-spandex.

Mackenzie Tremblay | [email protected]

Zia Pia – At least once a week, nothing is more soothing than a pasta dinner at home. Zia Pia brings authentic Italian flavors with this crafted trio of pestos and spreads.

Victoria Custodi Tate | [email protected]

About: Consumer Product Events was established in 2009 as a DIY matchmaker, connecting consumer packaged goods with press looking to cover them.

Media Contact
Trinity Ondek | [email protected] | 310.317.1543

SOURCE Consumer Product Events

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