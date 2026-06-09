The Best Prime Day Deals, According to the Product Pros at Consumer Product Events

MALIBU, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The premier consumer packaged goods publicists in the U.S., Consumer Product Events, works with 10,000's of brands annually, who offer salacious deals on Prime Day. No longer just a day to find a bargain, it's a major economic event, with consumers spending more than $20 billion in just a few days. Because we help emerging brands become big brands, we curate our favorite Prime Day products to share with the world. Our 2026 selections include:

Consumer Product Event's Prime Day Product Roundups

AIRiWEAR – This wearable UV-C air sanitizer proactively kills airborne pathogens right where you breathe. No bulky filters, no harsh airflow, just quiet protection you can wear all day. For Prime Day, devices are 20% off.

Susan Goodell | [email protected]

Biocidin Botanicals® – Supports microbiome balance, healthy digestion, regularity, and everyday gut comfort while helping address unwanted organisms and disrupt biofilms.* For Prime Day, the Biocidin Liquid Formula is 20% off.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Naomi Cody | [email protected]

MacroLife Naturals - Way before powdered greens went mainstream, MacroLife Naturals was already setting the standard, and their award-winning Macro Greens® and Miracle Reds® formulas remain the gold benchmark for superfood blends that actually deliver on nutrition, taste, and results. For Prime Day, they're offering up to 40% off.

JR Ortiz | [email protected]

Proud Grill Company – We love the Q-Swiper BBQ Grill Cleaner because it's an easy, bristle-free way to swipe away grease and grime for a clean and healthy grill. For Prime Day, they are offering a 25% off their Q-Swiper Cleaner Value Set.

Paul Cira | [email protected]

Zomee – New moms have so much to juggle, and the Zomee Mother's Nature™ H1 was designed with that in mind. A hospital-grade, rechargeable double electric breast pump under two pounds with Smart Memory, a night-light touchscreen, and more customization options than any other pump on the market. For Prime Day, it's 35% off.

Kelly Kaufman | [email protected]

Veterinary Formula – These anal gland support soft chews are the proactive fix you didn't know you needed. These daily chews work with your dog's body to keep things moving (and expressing) the way they should. Prime Day shoppers can get 30% off.

Alyson Broadsky | [email protected]

Vitamin Shoppe's BodyTech Creatine - The Vitamin Shoppe's top-selling creatine brand fuels muscle growth, strength, endurance, and focus, with 5 grams of creatine per scoop. Stock up with 50% off for Prime Day.

[email protected]

Toufayan Bakeries – Their Authentic Lavash is hand-stretched and hearth-baked the traditional way, delivering a perfectly thin, tender texture with natural aroma and flavor that machines simply can't replicate. Grab 25% off this Prime Day.

Ilya Welfeld | [email protected]

Media Contact for Consumer Product Events (each product representative listed to contact directly)

Trinity Ondek, [email protected]

310.317.1543

About Consumer Product Events was established in 2009 as a "do it yourself" matchmaker, connecting consumer packaged goods with the press who are looking to report about them.

SOURCE Consumer Product Events