As America's Second-Largest Shopping Season Approaches, Consumer Goods Expert Unveils the Best Back-To-School Products of 2026

As back-to-school spending approaches $40 billion and $900 per student, these standout products make the grade

MALIBU, Calif., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As America's second-largest retail shopping season—behind only the winter holidays—approaches, Consumer Product Events (CPE) releases its annual roundup of must-have products for Back-to-School 2026. A trusted matchmaker connecting products and press since 2009—and backed by consumer products publicists with experience dating back to 1996—CPE's top picks include:

Consumer Product Events' Back-to-School Product Roundups

Boiron – We've had Oscillococcinum® on our shelf for years, and the second someone says, "I think I'm coming down with something," it's the first thing we reach for. Made by Boiron, arguably the most respected and well-known homeopathic company we know, "Oscillo" (as we call it) has been helping relieve flu-like symptoms for more than 80 years.

MaryKate Ott | [email protected]

Duda Farm Fresh Foods – Dandy® 8 oz. Celery Snack Packs are a brilliant go-to, ready to grab when you're packing lunches at 6 a.m., tossing snacks into a sports bag, or trying to make sure a teenager eats something healthier than chips from a vending machine.

Megan Zweig | [email protected]

Remedy Organics – For busy parents, students racing between classes, and families trying to fit better nutrition into hectic schedules, Remedy Organics delivers. Made with clean plant-powered protein, nutrient-rich superfoods, and ingredient lists that are simple and recognizable.

Savannah Ciriaco | [email protected]

Simple Modern – The Fletcher Backpack is a sturdy school staple that helps little ones stay organized while giving parents confidence that it will withstand a full year of wear and tear, featuring a padded tablet sleeve, multiple storage compartments, adjustable straps, and expandable bottle pockets.

Kayte Spillman | [email protected]

YOUZEY – YOUZEY's NBA x ION8 insulated water bottle collection brings officially licensed team spirit to one of the most essential items in every backpack, gym bag, and dorm room. A slam dunk essential for sport-loving students of any age, arriving just in time for back-to-school (August 2026).

Janet Carter | [email protected]

About Consumer Product Events (CPE) is a sister company of the consumer packaged goods launch pad, Brown + Dutch Public Relations, Inc. Established in 2009, CPE provides a la carte PR services; a do-it-yourself matchmaker, connecting consumer packaged goods with the press who are looking to report about them.

Media Contact for Consumer Product Events

Trinity Ondek, [email protected]

310.317.154

SOURCE Consumer Product Events