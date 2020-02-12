Shopping Specialist Claudia Lombana Shares Special Gift Ideas for Valentine's Day on Tips on TV Blog

ATLANTA, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year Valentine's Day comes and human nature dictates that both men and women will have great intentions to find the perfect Valentine's Day gifts for loved ones. Award-winning journalist Claudia Lombana is helping consumers find the perfect gifts for significant others.

CREATING A UNIQUE GIFT

Gift for that special someone!

Be the Cupid of Valentine's Day with personalized photo panels from Kodak Moments. Create one-of-a-kind photo gifts of a favorite memory in-store at a Kodak Moments Kiosk or order online at CVSPhoto.com. Available in black, wood, bamboo, and acrylic to match any décor as well as in multiple sizes, however, 8×10 really makes a statement. Great to display and share a special memory with your loved one. Include multiple images, choose from a variety of designs, and add text. Print from a phone in-store by using the Kodak Moments App to wirelessly select and transfer images, or connect with a cable. These are ready the same day! Great for a personalized gift and whether it be a sweetheart, family member or friend, give the gift of memories.

A TECH GIFT FOR VALENTINES DAY

Tech can be a great gift for Valentine's Day. One gift that's fun for a date night or family game night is the Nintendo Switch system. It can be played at home on the TV or taken on the go for handheld play. The included Joy-Con controllers can also be removed so two people can play together. For people who are always on the move, the compact and lightweight Nintendo Switch Lite system is designed specifically for handheld play, making it easy to jump into your favorite games wherever you are. It comes in a variety of vibrant colors and is compatible with all Nintendo Switch games that support Handheld mode. For more information on the Nintendo Switch family of systems, visit www.nintendo.com/switch.

Two hot games for Nintendo Switch that people know and love are Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Just Dance 2020 . Race your significant other or your friends through a variety of fun courses in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, featuring fan-favorite characters like Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Yoshi. Show off your moves with Just Dance 2020, the ultimate dance game with 40 hot tracks, including chart-topping hits like "bad guy" by Billie Eilish and the new song "Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2. Keep the party going for hours with songs for the whole family to enjoy.

SPECIAL GIFT THIS VALENTINE'S DAY

Chocolate is always a great gift for Valentine's Day, DOVE Chocolate launched new Truffle Gift Tubes, which feature silky smooth milk or dark chocolate truffles beautifully packaged in keepsake pink tubes. Unlike the typical heart-shaped box of chocolates, the festive pink tubes are meant to be shared with all the important people in life, whether they be friends, family, teachers or even yourself! Available now through Valentine's Day, the new seasonal Truffle Gift Tubes can be found at major food, drug, mass and grocery retailers nationwide. These seasonal pink tubes will be available while supplies last for a suggested retail price of $5.99. For more information, visit www.dovechocolate.com

