Shopping spree hit 20 million at Taiwan Jewellery & Gem Fair 2019

"We're excited to have the great result this year and see the aggressive buying Taiwan market responded. The downward trend might lead industry chain change, but our leadership as a tradeshow organiser will facilitate the market players to re-position, re-marketing, and re-start," stated the organiser, Sabine Liu, the General Manager of Informa Market Taiwan Office.

Masterpieces triggered new visitors

To increase visitor engagement, the organiser plotted out a package of precision marketing plan to meet the demand of the market this year. Targeting connoisseur collectors, high-end consumers and jewellery designers, Taiwan Jewellery and Gem Fair cooperated with two art galleries for the first time to present the greatest paintings of modern art. Not merely it generated more than 1,600 new visits successfully, but also it is believed to facilitate onsite consumption.

One of the attention-grabber, a 398-centimeter coloured Chinese painting of Zhang Da Qian, sold for over 35 million US dollars at New Aspect Auction 2019, showcased along with his other 20 masterpieces during the fair dates. Meanwhile, 4 Taiwanese artists also introduced their vivid portrays of scene paintings in oil and Chinese ink styles as the representatives of Taiwan contemporary art.

Investment on new chic

Amid a variety of exquisite jewellery pieces, coloured diamond and precious stone collections, like emerald, ruby, sapphire and jadeite received the most enquiries. The debut of a 6.06-carat fancy intense green diamond, a 2.06-carat unmounted fancy vivid green blue coloured diamond and a 1.35-carat fancy purple coloured diamond ring unveiled at the tradeshow.

"Purple diamonds are caused by some measure of crystal deformation. Most of its raw ores are less than 1-carat and there are not many records about them in international auction houses for the time being, for which I will recommend to invest on while the rare carat are still available of acquisition," observed by Richard Li, General Manager of Jurassic Inc.

A series of satellite events at Taiwan Jewellery & Gem Fair 2019, such as diamond polishing activity, seminars and designated VIP tours are also highly satisfied commented by the combination of industry and official. Based upon the post-show survey, the visitor satisfaction rates reached at 90%. At the close of the trade show, Informa Markets Taiwan Office announced Taiwan Jewellery & Gem Fair 2020 is slated to take place at Taipei World Trade Center, Hall 1 from 20-23 November, 2020.

