ShoppingGives Announces Breast Cancer Awareness Coalition Benefitting the National Breast Cancer Foundation

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShoppingGives , the leading social impact commerce platform, today announced the Breast Cancer Awareness Coalition in partnership with National Breast Cancer Foundation to bring brands together in fundraising efforts supporting the fight against breast cancer during this year's Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The coalition invites online retailers to participate by leveraging ShoppingGives' fundraising tech to pledge a percentage of sales to National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF), which provides help and inspires hope to those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education, and support services. ShoppingGives provides participating brands with impact strategists, tools, and resources to customize each individual campaign and streamline fundraising and donation efforts.

"National Breast Cancer Foundation is honored to be chosen as the selected nonprofit for ShoppingGives' Breast Cancer Awareness Coalition. It is only through the generous contributions of our supporters that NBCF is able to holistically support women in need and ensure no one faces breast cancer alone," said Becca Epperley, Director of Partnerships for National Breast Cancer Foundation.

ShoppingGives' brand partners who have pledged to support National Breast Cancer Foundation as part of this coalition include retailers like Beast & Buckle, Highline Wellness, Kindred & Crew, and Kobelli. All participating brands will feature NBCF on their websites and will donate a portion of sales in support of the Foundation throughout the month of October. By using ShoppingGives' plug-and-play site integrations, their customers will be able to see how their purchases are generating impact at every step in their shopping journeys.

"ShoppingGives is proud to partner with an amazing group of brands to support National Breast Cancer Foundation," said Ronny Sage, CEO & Founder of ShoppingGives. "With our simple-to-implement technology, we're making it easier than ever for online retailers to participate in Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and we're excited to see our brand partners engage with their customers to support the 3.8 million women in the U.S. who have or have had breast cancer."

The Breast Cancer Awareness Coalition is part of ShoppingGives' larger coalitions initiative, which brings together online retailers, their customers, and nonprofits they're keen on supporting. With ShoppingGives' technology, brands are able to quickly join these targeted giving campaigns and leverage timely customer interest to maximize impact. Brands can learn more about the Breast Cancer Coalition and apply to participate in the coalition here .

About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.®

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 15 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs. For more information, please visit https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/ .

About ShoppingGives

ShoppingGives, the leading social impact commerce platform, is the turn-key solution for thousands of socially conscious brands including Steve Madden, GREATS, Kenneth Cole, Natori, White + Warren, Dr. Bronner's, Dolce Vita, Sakara Life, Solstice Sunglasses, Fresh Clean Tees, Blind Barber, and Neighborhood Goods to accelerate their growth through integrated social impact. Our suite of social impact marketing technologies enables a data-driven approach to cause-marketing, empowering brands to create more authentic, higher-converting customer experiences by promoting corporate social responsibility while maintaining cause marketing regulation, enabling donations 1.5M+ 501c(3) nonprofits.

