ShoppingGives Announces Funding From Serena Ventures

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ShoppingGives, the social impact commerce platform that offers turn-key cause marketing and donation processing for retailers, today announces funding by Serena Ventures, Serena Williams Venture Capital firm.

ShoppingGives is democratizing cause marketing, making it accessible to retailers of any size, on any platform, and is the only technology that enables customers to search and support their cause of choice from over 1.5M nonprofits, without leaving the retailer's website. This also unlocks invaluable data for retailers, enabling them to create more authenticity, value aligned and personalized engagement with customers, based on the causes they support. Now more than ever, consumers are looking for brands to make a stand with their dollars and create a positive impact, and the social impact campaigns create a meaningful connection with customers. As eCommerce sales continue to trend upwards, brands have an immense opportunity to make an impact through donations to causes.

Since its launch in 2014, Serena Ventures has invested in more than 30 startups, all of which embrace diverse leadership, individual empowerment, creativity, and opportunity. The firm's mission is to present opportunities to founders of companies from an array of industries that touch e-commerce, food & beverage, fashion, health & wellness, and social good.

"ShoppingGives aligned with my values of investing in businesses and entrepreneurs who are making a difference. By creating opportunities to grow social impact with a seamless approach for retailers and brands, ShoppingGives is charting the course for all businesses to stand forth as agents of change in our society," says Serena Williams.

ShoppingGives helps retailers of all sizes increase customer loyalty and lifetime value by providing a seamless giving experience during their shopping journey, enabling the customer to support their favorite causes creating a donation funded by the retailer with each purchase. Through ShoppingGives technology retailers can integrate cause marketing across marketing channels, and focus on their business while ShoppingGives handles the regulation, reporting, and donations management. ShoppingGives additionally is the only donation app recommended by Shopify under the "Launching Your Store" category on the Shopify App marketplace for eCommerce merchants. In addition, ShoppingGives offer integrations with all leading eCommerce content management systems and are one of seven partners world-wide for the PayPal Giving Fund.

"As consumers, we look to the people behind the brand for value alignment, to understand their story, and why we choose to buy from them. With fundraising capital, I take a similar approach. With Serena, it could not be more clear – her focus on putting money to work as a force of good and investing in ideas that ignite change is at the center of her thesis, and ShoppingGives is kindred to her and her team throughout our values and execution."

With partner retailers integrated with their eCommerce technology, ShoppingGives has donated to over 6,000 individual non-profit organizations selected by end customers, creating change through donations to charities making an impactful difference in individuals lives.

About ShoppingGives

ShoppingGives, the leading social impact commerce platform, is the turn-key solution for thousands of socially conscious brands including Kenneth Cole, Natori, White + Warren, Margaux, Solstice Sunglasses, Tomboyx, Fresh Clean Tees, Blind Barber, Huron, and Neighborhood Goods to accelerate their growth through integrated social impact. Our suite of social impact marketing technologies enables a data-driven approach to cause-marketing, empowering brands to create more authentic, higher-converting customer experiences by promoting corporate social responsibility – all while maintaining cause marketing regulation, enabling donations to over 1.5M 501c(3) nonprofits.

About Serena Ventures

Serena Ventures focuses on early-stage companies and giving them the opportunity to be heard. As we grow, we hope to mentor young founders and take burgeoning entrepreneurs to the next level. Serena Ventures extends relationships, encourages collaboration among portfolio companies, and expands partnership opportunities across my vast network. Similar to many of the companies we have invested in, we are just getting started and are hoping to make a difference.

Media Contact: Amy Cunha, Big Picture PR, [email protected] 415-350-3154

SOURCE ShoppingGives