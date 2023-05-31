ShoppingGives Announces ShoppingGives Donation App on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

ShoppingGives' customers can now benefit from an all-in-one donation management solution

CHICAGO, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ShoppingGives today announced it has launched ShoppingGives Donation App Cartridge for B2C Commerce on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to streamline their social impact strategy and take control of their giving initiatives with an all-in-one donation management solution. This app cartridge offers merchants a solution for launching, scaling, and optimizing their charitable giving strategies while aligning their values with their customers.

ShoppingGives Announces ShoppingGives Donation App on Salesforce AppExchange

Integrated directly with Salesforce, ShoppingGives Donation App is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3u00000RXGO3EAP&tab=e .

ShoppingGives Donation App Cartridge for B2C Commerce

ShoppingGives empowers merchants to create a fully customized giving strategy. With the ability to customize donation amounts, cause selections, product exclusions, and more, merchants using AppExchange can take control of their giving strategy effortlessly. Additionally, merchants using ShoppingGives Donation App can give back confidently knowing that 100% of donations are always sent to their intended nonprofit organizations through a system that is fully managed for them.

Comments on the News

"We're thrilled to have the ability to streamline impact for Salesforce Commerce Cloud merchants," said Ronny Sage , Founder & CEO of ShoppingGives. "The launch of our donation app cartridge fills a clear void in enabling merchants to identify the causes their customers care about most and connect with their customers by aligning with their values, while driving bottom-line growth for the merchant."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 11 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Additional Resources

Like Salesforce on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/salesforce

Follow Salesforce on Twitter: https://twitter.com/salesforce

Become a fan of ShoppingGives: https://www.facebook.com/shoppinggives

Follow ShoppingGives on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ShoppingGives

Salesforce, AppExchange, Commerce Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About ShoppingGives

ShoppingGives, the leading social impact commerce platform, is the turn-key solution for thousands of socially conscious brands including Salesforce Commerce Cloud merchants like Coach and Christy Sports to accelerate their growth through integrated social impact. ShoppingGives is connecting cause with commerce. From DTC brands to Enterprise retailers, thousands of businesses are using ShoppingGives to launch, scale, and optimize their charitable giving strategies, enabling donations for 1.8M+ 501c(3) nonprofits.

Media Contact:

Mike West

WestComms

(415) 689-8574

[email protected]

SOURCE ShoppingGives