ShoppingGives Announces Winners of the 2022 Social Impact Awards

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ShoppingGives , the eCommerce platform that creates purposeful and profitable relationships between brands and nonprofits, today announces the winners of the 2022 Social Impact Awards. Retail brands both big and small from across ShoppingGives' Giving Economy are recognized for their giving strategies and impact, in addition to the nonprofit that garnered support from the most brands on the platform as well as the ShoppingGives tech partner creating the most impact.

"This inaugural group of Social Impact Award winners are torch-bearers spearheading the future of social impact," said Ronny Sage, Founder & CEO of ShoppingGives. "They've leaned into the promising future of a Giving Economy where brand growth is aligned with making the world a better place, and we're proud to recognize that commitment and leadership."

The 2022 Social Impact Awards feature eight categories to honor a variety of accomplishments by stakeholders in the Giving Economy:

The Social Impact of the Year Award recognizes a brand that has made the most significant impact to the community by being the largest single donor within ShoppingGives' Giving Economy.

Category Winner: Fresh Clean Tees

The Change Makers Award recognizes a brand with the most engaged social impact that is taking charge in highlighting their efforts among their employees, community, and customers.

Category Winner: Sakara Life

The Innovative Impact Award recognizes a brand that has integrated social impact throughout their customer journey in the most innovative way.

Category Winner: Chantecaille

The Rising Star Award recognizes the brand that is an emerging leader in social impact and has experienced the most donation growth since last year.

Category Winner: Beast & Buckle

The Diversity in Giving Award recognizes the brand that supported the highest number of nonprofit organizations, driven by customer giving.

Category Winner: TRX Training

The Adapting to Good Award recognizes a brand that has adapted their giving strategy and engaged in direct response fundraising in the wake of current events and crises to make a positive impact where needed most.

Category Winner: Christy Sports

The Nonprofit of the Year Award recognizes the nonprofit organization that was supported by the most ShoppingGives brand partners during the year.

Category Winner: Feeding America

The Tech Partner of the Year Award recognizes a technology partner that created the most impact in the community through a partnership with ShoppingGives.

Category Winner: Yotpo

"We are so grateful to be awarded the Nonprofit of the Year Award!" said Aaron LaMonica-Weier, Sr. Manager, Digital Growth at Feeding America. "38 million people face hunger across the country, many turning to food banks and meal programs for the first time over the last few years. The ongoing support from ShoppingGives and their partners has helped provide meals to our neighbors and supports our vision of an America where no one is hungry. Thank you!"

The full list of honorees and the stories of the impact they're creating is now live at https://shoppinggives.com/blog/2022-social-impact-awards/.

