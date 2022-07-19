ShoppingGives Earns Shopify Plus Certification

CHICAGO, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ShoppingGives , the social impact commerce platform that is recognized as a top solution for eCommerce and omnichannel brands to create purposeful and profitable customer relationships, today announced that its Shopify app has received Shopify Plus Certification. Since the app launched in fall 2019, it has grown to over 2,200 integrated merchants leveraging their technology to power their giving initiatives and drive stronger brand growth by creating more authentic and values aligned customer experiences. This certification recognizes ShoppingGives' ongoing 5-star reviews and excellent customer support infrastructure as well as the technology's top-tier security and technical performance.

ShoppingGives is an incredibly versatile tool for any merchant looking to more deeply engage their audience by donating a portion of sales proceeds to the causes that matter most to their customers and to the brand. The app offers the only omnichannel social impact solution on Shopify, enabling merchants to give to high-impact causes on both eCommerce and point-of-sale purchases. It's also highly customizable with over 1.8M 501(c)3 nonprofits to choose from, the ability to pre-select causes or give customers the ability to select one that's particularly meaningful to them, and the power to control donation amounts and cause selections on the product-level. The app is even natively integrated with Yotpo Rewards, enabling customers to redeem points for donations.

"We're thrilled to be recognized with the Shopify Plus Certification," said Ronny Sage, Founder & CEO of ShoppingGives. "Now more than ever brands are looking to demonstrate their value alignment with customers through concrete actions, and ShoppingGives enables them to build loyalty through impact."

ShoppingGives makes it simple for merchants to launch giving campaigns and to rapidly shift gears to support timely causes and culture moments. Historically, state-by-state regulations have made partnering with nonprofits prohibitively expensive for all but the largest retailers, and the process has been time-consuming, meaning brands have had a hard time quickly starting donation initiatives around events like the fall of Roe or the invasion of Ukraine. ShoppingGives handles all of the backend complexities of cause marketing regulation, allowing brands to focus on making an impact and engaging customers.

"The Shopify Plus Certified App program is designed to meet the advanced requirements of the world's fastest growing brands," said Mark Bergen, VP Revenue at Shopify. "We're happy to welcome ShoppingGives to the program, bringing their insight and experience in powering donations and giving campaigns to the Plus merchant community."

Merchants looking to kick off their impact strategy or to level up existing efforts can visit https://www.shopify.com/plus/partners/shoppinggives to get started.

ShoppingGives, the leading social impact commerce platform, is the turn-key solution for thousands of socially conscious brands including Shopify Plus merchants include Steve Madden, Olaplex, Krave Beauty, Kenneth Cole, Greats, Dr. Bronner's, TRX Training, Sakara Life, Solstice Sunglasses, Fresh Clean Tees, Blind Barber, and Enso Rings to accelerate their growth through integrated social impact. Their suite of social impact marketing technologies enables a data-driven approach to cause-marketing, empowering brands to create more authentic, higher-converting customer experiences by promoting corporate social responsibility while maintaining cause marketing regulation, enabling donations 1.8M+ 501c(3) nonprofits.

