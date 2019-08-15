ShoppingGives Partners with PayPal Giving Fund to Enable Seamless Donations Between Retailers, Nonprofits, and Customers

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ShoppingGives announced it is partnering with PayPal Giving Fund to make it easier for nonprofits of all sizes to benefit from donations from major retailers. Participating nonprofits will now be able to receive donations through PayPal Giving Fund for increased access to donors and security. ShoppingGives joins the likes of eBay, GoFundMe, Humble Bundle, and Airbnb as PayPal Giving Fund partners.

The backend infrastructure necessary to implement a cause marketing program is a major barrier for most retailers. As a result, many partner with only the biggest nonprofits. This limits the customer's ability to support causes most important to them while they shop. ShoppingGives decreases the legal and operational burdens that cause marketing initiatives often present for retailers, and enables retailers to donate easily and seamlessly.

PayPal Giving Fund helps people support their favorite charities online utilizing PayPal technology to fundraise for causes, without charging donors or charities for services. Now, ShoppingGives will allow smaller charities to benefit from the scale of big-name retailers. Once verified by PayPal Giving Fund, nonprofits can log into ShoppingGives with their PayPal account to claim their funds, and discover insights about the retailers and customers supporting their organization.

ShoppingGives' Change Commerce® puts the customer in charge, allowing them to choose from more than 1.4 milion causes with every purchase. Change Commerce is the first product for retailers that gives the power to the customer to choose the charity they want to support, with every purchase, directly from their cart. Shoppers navigate the retailer's site as usual, and then view a fully integrated, frictionless giving widget during the checkout process, customized to fit the brand's user experience. Customers choose charitable causes ranging from their local PTA to global organizations. Retailers donate a percentage of the purchase at no extra cost to the customer.

In addition, ShoppingGives now offers a single point of integration for the more than 680,000 retailers using Shopify or Shopify Plus via ShoppingGives' new app, Change Commerce . Shopify retailers can feature causes or nonprofits that are important to their brand while still allowing the customer to search and choose to support their favorite cause directly at checkout. The app takes less than 30 minutes to integrate, and retailers receive a fully managed, tax deductible donation process.

"As we continue to rethink how donations are made, the partnership with PayPal Giving Fund is a natural next step for us. We are proud to be part of an esteemed group of companies in this partnership who are making donations frictionless between retailers, nonprofits, and customers," said ShoppingGives CEO Ronny Sage.

"We're excited to be working with ShoppingGives to help charities benefit from the generosity of more customers and retailers. This partnership marks another important step towards achieving our vision, in which technology makes charitable giving part of everyday life online," said PayPal Giving Fund CEO Nick Aldridge.

About ShoppingGives

ShoppingGives is rethinking how donations are done in a more meaningful way, both from the customer and brand. By empowering customers to pick a charity of their choice to support, every purchase has the power to create an engaging and authentic moment with your customer. ShoppingGives' retailer program, Change Commerce®, is a cart technology that enables brands to donate a percentage or amount of each purchase on behalf of their customer to the cause of their choice. The average retailer sees a 9 percent lift in conversion rate and as high as a 23% increase in the average order value when customers choose the charity of their choice.

In June, ShoppingGives received Certified B Corporation status with an impact score of 89.3 percent, nine points above average. By simplifying and personalizing the donation process, ShoppingGives creates a unique opportunity to actively engage customers in their CSR strategy. For more information, please visit ShoppingGives.com .

About PayPal Giving Fund

PayPal Giving Fund is a Donor Advised Fund ("DAF") recognized by the Internal Revenue Service ("IRS") under Section 501( c )(3) of the Code as a tax-exempt public charity (Federal Tax ID: 45-0931286). It aims to inspire a new wave of philanthropy, harnessing the power of technology to make charitable giving part of everyday life. In 2018 PayPal Giving Fund raised more than $177 million to benefit more than 73,000 charities in four countries.

For more information, including how charities can benefit from enrollment in PayPal Giving Fund, visit www.paypalgivingfund.org

