ShoppingGives Recognized by SIIA as Best Emerging Technology

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShoppingGives , the Social Impact Commerce Platform that offers turn-key social impact and donation processing for retailers has been named the "Best Emerging Technology" of 2021 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards . The CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country, and around the world.

"We are honored to be recognized as this year's Best Emerging Technology by SIIA – through the support of our incredible brand and retail partners, we continue to grow the Giving Economy and power conscious consumer to vote with their wallets," says Ronny Sage, CEO and founder of ShoppingGives. "Our entire team is humbled to win this award with such prolific competition. While we are recognized as an Emerging Technology, our vision as an organization is constantly focused on a much broader and more impactful future."

"Congratulations to all of the 2021 Business Technology CODiE Award winners," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "The products honored this year hold a particularly special place in the distinguished history of the CODiEs. Many of these winners literally helped business survive, and even thrive, as the global business community transitioned to remote status due to the pandemic. All those honored today demonstrate the resilience of this dynamic industry. Innovation continued even in the face of an unprecedented challenging year."

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during an online winner announcement June 22 in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for over 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. ShoppingGives was honored as one of 46 winners across the 43 business technology categories, including two categories in response to COVID-19.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including analysts, media, bloggers, bankers and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

Forty-three awards were given this year for products and services deployed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies, including the Best Overall Business Technology Product, awarded to the product with the highest scores of both rounds of judging.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About ShoppingGives

ShoppingGives, the leading social impact commerce platform, is the turn-key solution for thousands of socially conscious brands including Steve Madden, Greats, Kenneth Cole, Natori, White + Warren, Christy Sports, Solstice Sunglasses, Fresh Clean Tees, Blind Barber, Huron, and Neighborhood Goods to accelerate their growth through integrated social impact. Our suite of social impact marketing technologies enables a data-driven approach to cause-marketing, empowering brands to create more authentic, higher-converting customer experiences by promoting corporate social responsibility – all while maintaining cause marketing regulation, enabling donations to over 1.5M 501c(3) nonprofits.

