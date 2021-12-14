ShoppingGives Wins The Drum Award for Social Purpose with its Technology that's Powering the Giving Economy

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShoppingGives , the leading social impact commerce platform, today celebrates winning The Drum Awards for Social Purpose in the Best Use of Technology category, which recognizes a technology that is enhancing social good campaigns or helping the Third Sector directly. In the case of ShoppingGives, the platform does both by connecting retailers with nonprofits and facilitating give back initiatives.

"Over the course of this past year ShoppingGives' Giving Economy has grown nearly 300% in terms of retailer donations processed, and over 2,100 retail partners are leveraging our technology. We're excited to see our solution for expanding giving through aligned incentives for brands and nonprofits honored with this award," said Ronny Sage, Founder & CEO of ShoppingGives.

ShoppingGives' simple website integrations make it easy for retail brands like Coach to integrate giving initiatives throughout their omni-channel point-of-sale, and they're able to support nearly any cause with over 1.8 million 501(c)3 nonprofits participating on the platform. The technology facilitates customized brand giving, allowing both the merchant and customer to drive donations to a recommended cause or to a charity of the customer choice. This helps brands connect with their customers over shared passions for specific causes.

By handling the complex regulatory backend of establishing cause marketing giving partnerships between brands and nonprofits, ShoppingGives is able to minimize barriers to giving, enabling brands of all sizes to participate in the Giving Economy. Similarly, ShoppingGives facilitates the support of nonprofits of all sizes and cause areas by never charging them to participate. In this way, the platform democratizes giving and maximizes impact through an inclusive and economically aligned framework.

ShoppingGives , the leading social impact commerce platform, is the turn-key solution for thousands of socially conscious brands including Coach, Steve Madden, GREATS, Kenneth Cole, Natori, White + Warren, Dr. Bronner's, Dolce Vita, Sakara Life, Solstice Sunglasses, Fresh Clean Tees, Blind Barber, and Neighborhood Goods to accelerate their growth through integrated social impact. Our suite of social impact marketing technologies enables a data-driven approach to cause-marketing, empowering brands to create more authentic, higher-converting customer experiences by promoting corporate social responsibility while maintaining cause marketing regulation, enabling donations 1.5M+ 501c(3) nonprofits.

