ShoppinPal Announces Rebrand

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ShoppinPal changes its name to LINK to reflect the company's expanding onboarding and integration services for B2B application providers.

ShoppinPal, a white-labeled integration platform focused on linking B2B applications to leading service industry systems, announced today that it has completed a major rebranding. To reflect its platform's growing onboarding and integration services, the name LINK has been chosen to better communicate its solutions for businesses that operate in Food & Beverage, Retail, and Hospitality.

ShoppinPal, established in 2019, helps businesses link disparate applications within a business' technology stack to benefit both the application providers and their customers. Founder and CEO, Sriram Subramanian, is on a mission to build the largest, most affordable portfolio of intelligent integrations across B2B cloud systems. Starting today, the company will establish a full rebrand with the name LINK showcasing a new logo, website (linktoany.com), and social media pages. LINK represents the company's ability to help leading business applications "link" together to automate operations for their mutual customers. Benefits from this automation inure to both the B2B applications and their customers, including higher revenue, better inventory tracking, streamlined accounting, easier onboarding and more.

"While the name ShoppinPal reflected our beginnings focused on the retail industry, LINK represents where we are going," said Sriram. He continued, "the world of business applications keeps expanding and keeping your operations connected will be a priority across industries. LINK allows your engineering resources to stay focused on your core solution, while handling the integrations needed to keep your service connected across hundreds of point-of-sale, accounting, inventory, loyalty and communication applications utilized by your customers."

About LINK (formerly ShoppinPal):

LINK provides white-labeled integration and onboarding solutions to POS, accounting, inventory, loyalty and other service industry applications.

