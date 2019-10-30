ShopRunner Offers Online Shoppers Free Two-Day Shipping With Apple Pay

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ShopRunner, the membership service that connects millions of the best online shoppers with over 100 top brands, is offering free two-day shipping and returns when customers check out with Apple Pay on iPhone, iPad or Mac. Beginning next week, ShopRunner retailers Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Chico's, White House Black Market and Soma will be the first to offer these benefits to customers who use Apple Pay. Additional popular brands, including Cole Haan and Alice + Olivia, will launch as soon as December.

Customers simply check out at participating ShopRunner retailers with Apple Pay and will automatically receive free two-day shipping and returns on their order - no additional steps required. Customers will also be given the option to sign up for a complimentary ShopRunner membership by using Sign In with Apple, the fast, easy, and more private way to sign into apps and websites using the Apple ID you already have. Millions of ShopRunner members already enjoy unlimited free two-day shipping and returns at more than one hundred retailers.

"Customers expect a seamless online shopping experience, from identity to shipping to payment; together, ShopRunner and Apple Pay can offer a uniquely delightful customer experience," said Sam Yagan, CEO of ShopRunner. "With this partnership, we will help our retailers integrate Apple Pay and offer two-day free shipping so they can exceed the demands of their customers and drive innovation in their businesses."

"With Apple Pay, customers can make easy and secure purchases with just a glance or touch on their iPhone, iPad and Mac," said Jennifer Bailey, Vice President of Apple Pay. "We're thrilled to work with ShopRunner and leading retailers so that even more customers can quickly and conveniently shop online at their favorite brands as we head into the holidays."

With Apple Pay, there's no need to manually fill out lengthy account forms or repeatedly type in shipping and billing information. Every Apple Pay purchase is secure because it is authenticated with Face ID, Touch ID, or a device's passcode and a one-time unique dynamic security code. When you use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers.

"We know our customers enjoy both Apple Pay and ShopRunner," said Cole Haan CMO, David Maddocks. "We are confident they will appreciate this user experience which combines secure, fast payment, and shipping into a seamless one-tap process."

As the premier e-commerce network, ShopRunner offers its members free two-day shipping, free returns, and seamless checkout. Spending billions of dollars in the ShopRunner network annually, ShopRunner's millions of members prove every day that retailers can attract the highest value customers by offering free, fast, and convenient login, shipping, and checkout options. ShopRunner is also a leading provider of enterprise products including a same-day delivery exchange and marketplace services. ShopRunner's network partners include Neiman Marcus Group, Hudson's Bay Company, Kate Spade & Company, & Cole Haan, and over one hundred others.

