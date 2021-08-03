Shops on Main Comes to Indianapolis and Schaumberg with Unrivaled Discounts on Luxury Apparel, Toys, Home Goods and More

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Events today announces it will debut a first-of-its kind shopping experience with Shops on Main, a traveling, pop-up retail show with a twist.

With the first two events scheduled this fall in Indianapolis, In. and Schaumberg, Ill., Shops on Main invites guests to shop direct from top manufacturers and local businesses within an immersive Main Street setting, complete with boutique-style storefronts and live entertainment. Guests will have numerous destinations to shop, dine and explore among the storefronts featured on Main Street.

Shops on Main is scheduled to delight this fall in Indianapolis, In. and Schaumberg, Ill. Visit www.shopsonmainst.com for event dates, tickets and more information.

"We are thrilled to bring our Shops on Main events to Indianapolis and Schaumberg," said Jeffrey Zuckerman, chief executive officer of Main Street Events. "We designed Shops on Main to offer our guests unrivaled access to the top brands in luxury apparel and more. But we are most excited for our guests to experience the fun and immersive atmosphere that we have created for these events."

Unlike the impersonal, corporate-centric experience of traditional trade shows and events, Shops on Main welcomes guests to stroll a picturesque Main Street setting with bustling storefronts and boutiques. An expansive Central Park invites guests to sit and stay awhile while kids can play and run in a dedicated Kids' Zone.

The first Shops on Main event will debut in Indianapolis at the Hoosier Lottery Expo Hall Indianapolis State Fairgrounds from Thursday, September 30 through Saturday, October 2. The event will next travel to Schaumberg, Ill. at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel from Thursday, December 2 through Sunday, December 5. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for seniors (55+). Children 12 and under are free. Shops on Main follows guidance from the CDC and local authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19.

To purchase your tickets, please visit www.shopsonmainst.com.

ABOUT MAIN STREET EVENTS

With a mission to create meaningful experiences, Main Street Events designed the Shops on Main as a traveling, pop-up retail show with a twist. In a sea of impersonal and corporate-centric trade shows and events, Main Street Events sets its Shops on Main series apart with the combination of a charming, uplifting and interactive event space with exclusive access to high-quality merchandise from some of the nation's top manufacturers and favorite local businesses.

Media Contact:

Main Street Events

[email protected]

(407) 432-7066

SOURCE Main Street Events