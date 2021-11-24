ShopSmall and Support Small Businesses This Holiday Season, Urges Uta Preston

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uta Preston, founder of children's brand Little Fishkopp says that parents should shop at small businesses this holiday season. From supply chain issues to dried up relief funds and inflation, there are a multitude of issues that have squeezed small businesses, which make shopping small more important than ever.

Small Business Saturday, which is November 27, is a day dedicated to supporting small businesses. Small Business Saturday is currently promoted by American Express and the hashtag #smallbizsaturday is an online trend to help garner attention to the day. After starting in 2010, American consumers "have reportedly spent nearly $140 billion on the Small Business Saturdays combined," per Small Business Trends. And last year, holiday shoppers spent a whopping $19.8 billion on Small Business Saturday.

"Small businesses have been hit hard by the pandemic, but not only is it good to #ShopSmall from an economic perspective, we as small business owners offer curated, intentional products aligned to consumer values," said Preston. "This holiday season gives us all the opportunity to support small businesses that boost the local economy, offer personalized customer service, and value every sale."

"When I started Little Fishkopp, the goal was to provide the best products for children because our little ones need to be safe and parents need to trust their purchases are good for their families and our environment," added Preston.

Little Fishkopp is certified under the strictest industry standards because of Preston's dedication to building a conscious, forward-thinking brand. The children's apparel features sleep bags, blankets and other clothing, and is inspired by Preston's love of Nordic style and German quality.

"Little Fishkopp products are sustainable and organic, and they live up to the toughest industry standards for certification," said Preston. "As we head into the holidays, I want to make sure parents know there are options for their children to get warm, comfortable rest."

All of Little Fishkopp products carry the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certification. GOTS is recognized as the world's leading standard for organic textiles. Products that are GOTS certified adhere to rigorous environmental criteria along the entire textile supply chain. This means that in addition to being made from 100% organic cotton with eco-friendly dyes and inks, Little Fishkopp's products are free of harmful substances such as lead, nickel and phthalates.

Little Fishkopp was born of its founder Uta Preston's love for Nordic style and German quality. Preston founded the children's wear company after leaving corporate life to start a family. The company started with the traditional sleep bags for young ones, and has expanded into a wider-range apparel company. The Los Angeles-based apparel company adheres to the most stringent organic and quality standards.

