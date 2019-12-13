ShopStyle Appoints Alison Stiefel General Manager of ShopStyle.com & Lindsay Jerutis General Manager of ShopStyle Collective

Stiefel will oversee all business functions of ShopStyle.com, including collaborating with retailers and brands to create and inspire global fashion trends, and further developing its membership rewards program to increase loyalty and grow sales.

"ShopStyle.com is the best way to shop online because it offers our customers luxury fashion, beauty, home and lifestyle brands, helps them discover new trends and rewards them with cash back," Stiefel said. "I am thrilled to be named ShopStyle.com's GM because I am incredibly passionate about fashion and finding new ways to share trends and brands with our members. Partnering with Lindsay and the team at ShopStyle Collective brings together distinct, complementary businesses that will cover the full-funnel shopping experience and drive strategies that produce results for our valued retail and brand partners."

Stiefel has been with ShopStyle as its Vice President of Marketing since 2016. She has held various e-commerce positions with major retailers where she developed innovative digital marketing campaigns, built best-in-class e-commerce platforms, and developed social content strategies for engaging consumers and building loyalty. As ShopStyle's marketing leader, Stiefel expanded its commerce and content teams, created a Contributing Editors program to promote online influencers, and launched its award-winning Video Gift Guide and the ShopStyle Membership program.

Lindsay Jerutis will be the new head of ShopStyle Collective, the influencer network and content monetization platform that helps thousands of content creators. Jerutis brings nearly two decades of media and publishing experience to ShopStyle Collective. Her top priorities will be recruiting new influencers and driving affiliate revenue from the travel, CPGs, and fashion categories, among others. She will also focus on maximizing revenue for influencers and retail partners by expanding influencer content distribution and utilizing new technologies to improve conversion rates.

"I'm thrilled to have an opportunity to leverage my media and publishing industry experience to drive strategic content initiatives for ShopStyle Collective," Jerutis said. "The combination of an established network of top influencers, content monetization technology, and premier retailer partners are strong ingredients for driving growth for the Collective. I look forward to leading this rapidly growing business and creating more monetization and shopping opportunities across the web."

Jerutis has been in media and advertising for the past 18 years, beginning with public relations roles at companies like eBay and Bombay Sapphire. She moved into publishing in 2004 with Time Inc., where she worked on storied properties like People, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Life, Entertainment Weekly, Real Simple, Cooking Light and Health. During her tenure at Time, she oversaw product, engineering, growth, sales operations, business development, marketing and editorial teams. Most recently she was Vice President of Commerce Content and Strategy at Meredith Corporation, where she doubled the revenue from its affiliate marketing business two years in a row.

ABOUT SHOPSTYLE

ShopStyle is the leading fashion and lifestyle shopping platform that powers individual style for 10 million shoppers each month through ShopStyle.com, and the influencer network, ShopStyle Collective . ShopStyle.com is used by 10 million shoppers monthly to search, discover, and get rewarded for shopping thousands of their favorite retailers and brands - all in one place. ShopStyle's Shop Smarter program gives shoppers exclusive access to products and sales, and rewards members with up to 10% in Cash Back, powered by Rakuten, for shopping their favorite fashion looks and top brands. ShopStyle Collective is an influencer marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with its network of 20,000 influencers who use ShopStyle Collective to monetize their content across blogs and social channels. With the largest global network of both consumers and influencers, combined with leading search and discovery technology, and extensive data, ShopStyle gives brands and retailers unprecedented reach and exposure to an engaged, on-brand audience that converts.

ABOUT RAKUTEN AMERICAS

Rakuten Americas is the North American division of Rakuten, Inc., (Japan), a global leader in internet services that empower individuals, communities, businesses and society. Headquartered in San Mateo, California with more than 3,000 employees nationwide, the Rakuten Americas portfolio of businesses includes market leaders in e-commerce, digital marketing, advertising, business intelligence, logistics, communications, and entertainment. We create products and services that provide exceptional value by aligning members and the businesses that want to engage them in a shared community. Visit http://rakuten.us for more information.

