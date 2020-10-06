ShopStyle Introduces Suite of New Features to Make Shopping for Style More Personalized and Rewarding

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ShopStyle , a leading fashion and lifestyle shopping platform, introduced new features creating a more personalized and rewarding shopping experience for fashion, beauty, home and lifestyle consumers. Shoppers will benefit from intuitive online shopping features like personalized discovery tools, new rental and pre-owned programs, and easier ways to discover deals and rewards, making it smarter and more convenient to shop for the items they love, all in one place.

ShopStyle gives consumers the power to compare products and prices from more than 15,000 brands, receive personalized recommendations and sale alerts, and earn Cash Back on their online shopping. ShopStyle's new features deliver an enhanced shopping experience with:

REFINED PERSONALIZED RECOMMENDATIONS : See even more relevant brand and product recommendations based on your unique personal style. Combined with the ability to learn about new arrivals, sales, price drops and Cash Back offers, shop confidently knowing that you get the best deals on all your favorite items.

: See even more relevant brand and product recommendations based on your unique personal style. Combined with the ability to learn about new arrivals, sales, price drops and Cash Back offers, shop confidently knowing that you get the best deals on all your favorite items. ENHANCED SEARCH AND DISCOVERY : ShopStyle's intuitive search and discovery platform makes it easier than ever to find brands and products. Effortlessly search ShopStyle's catalog of more than 15,000 brands and millions of products to find the best matches with your preferences and shopping habits.

: ShopStyle's intuitive search and discovery platform makes it easier than ever to find brands and products. Effortlessly search ShopStyle's catalog of more than 15,000 brands and millions of products to find the best matches with your preferences and shopping habits. EARN REWARDS MORE EASILY: Discovering deals and earning Cash Back has never been simpler. Find some of the highest Cash Back rates from thousands of brands and view your Cash Back balance more easily through the new Rakuten Cash Back Center dashboard. In the coming months, ShopStyle will also release a convenient "Deals" tab in its mobile app that will show members all the latest sales from their favorite brands in one convenient place.

Discovering deals and earning Cash Back has never been simpler. Find some of the highest Cash Back rates from thousands of brands and view your Cash Back balance more easily through the new Rakuten Cash Back Center dashboard. In the coming months, ShopStyle will also release a convenient "Deals" tab in its mobile app that will show members all the latest sales from their favorite brands in one convenient place. NEW PRE-OWNED AND RENTAL PROGRAMS : Discerning shoppers can take advantage of two new recommerce programs on ShopStyle: Pre-Owned and Rental . Shop sustainably with fashion partners like Vivrelle, Rebag and The Luxury Closet where you can compare prices and products in new, rental and pre-owned options -- all in one place.

: Discerning shoppers can take advantage of two new recommerce programs on ShopStyle: and . Shop sustainably with fashion partners like Vivrelle, Rebag and The Luxury Closet where you can compare prices and products in new, rental and pre-owned options -- all in one place. EXPANDED CATALOGUE OF HOME AND BEAUTY BRANDS: With more than 5,000 new home and beauty brands, ShopStyle makes it even easier to shop for your style. Browse products from top lifestyle brands like Williams Sonoma , Pottery Barn, West Elm, Wayfair, Jonathan Adler , One Kings Lane and many more and with new brands added daily.

"We're thrilled to be the first partner on ShopStyle's new rental program. The platform amplifies our mission of delivering affordability, accessibility and sustainability to shoppers," said Blake Geffen, Co-Founder at Vivrelle "There's no other place like ShopStyle that offers a robust range of useful features and recommerce options. We're excited to be a part of this exciting expansion."

"People are shopping differently now than they did just a few months ago and their expectations have drastically evolved.," said Alison Stiefel, general manager at ShopStyle. "Consumers are smarter and looking for more meaningful, personalized and convenient ways to shop for products that express their unique and distinctive styles. Collectively, our new features empower people to embrace their individual style when shopping."

ShopStyle is the only fashion and lifestyle platform that helps you find the best price across thousands of stores, get sale alerts on products you love, get personal recommendations, and earn Cash Back -- all in one place. For more information or to sign up for a free membership, visit Shopstyle.com or download the ShopStyle mobile app .

About ShopStyle

ShopStyle is a fashion and lifestyle shopping platform that makes it easy for consumers to find and save on the items they love through price comparisons, personalized recommendations, sale alerts and Cash Back -- all in one place. ShopStyle's Shop Smarter program gives shoppers exclusive access to products and sales, and rewards members with up to 10% Cash Back or more, powered by Rakuten, for shopping their favorite fashion looks and top brands. For more information, visit ShopStyle.com .

