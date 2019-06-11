ShopStyle Launches "Shop Smarter" Program With Personalized Shopping Experience & Rewards For Customers Who Shop Top Luxury Brands

With Shop Smarter, ShopStyle becomes the only luxury fashion and shopping discovery platform to offer Cash Back benefits to members. ShopStyle is able to do this by combining the power of its shopping search platform, which is the best way to discover trends and shop thousands of brands in one place, with Cash Back technology from Rakuten.

The free membership includes a personalized shopping experience, access to exclusive offers and sales, the ability to save favorite looks and items, price drop notifications, and up to 10 percent Cash Back on purchases of millions of products from more than 4,500 top luxury brands like: Marchesa, Valentino, Saint Laurent, Veja, Ulla Johnson, Zimmermann, Balenciaga and more.

"ShopStyle surveyed luxury customers and we found that they're looking for something extra that others don't have access to," said ShopStyle Marketing VP Alison Stiefel. "That's why we launched Shop Smarter. This program celebrates shoppers individual style and rewards members with unique offers they can't get anywhere else."

Here are more details on each element of ShopStyle's Shop Smarter membership program:

Favorites: The Favorites feature is the core of ShopStyle's Shop Smarter experience, a personalized shopping feed with recommendations based on shopper preferences. The personalized feed includes trends, looks, influencers, sale alerts, new arrivals and promotions. Members can shop and save a favorite item, brand, retailer, influencer or influencer looks and ShopStyle will save it all in one place to shop later. ShopStyle will also send sale alerts and recommendation based on Favorites. So if a member favorites a look from Gal Meets Glam ShopStyle saves it and sends new looks from her when they are live. Users can access favorited items from one place in their ShopStyle.com profile or on the ShopStyle App .

Cash Back: Members earn up to 10 percent Cash Back from luxury retailers like Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Intermix, Luisaviaroma, and Horchow, and brands like Ulla Johnson, Ted Baker, Zimmermann, Valentino and many more. The benefit is direct rewards sent to the consumer, so spending $350 on a Zimmermann swimsuit at a luxury retailer results in $35 back to the shopper. The Cash Back program is powered by Rakuten, the leading provider of Cash Back programs that have helped its 10 million plus members earn over $1 billion in Cash Back.

Exclusive Offers: Exclusive offers will include early access to new product introductions, designer collaborations and special discounts from top luxury retailers. Partners like Stylebop and Fivestory New York are providing ShopStyle members the opportunity to save or shop first.

ShopStyle's Shop Smarter is the only membership program that is free to join and rewards shoppers for their pursuit of individual style - offering a personalized shopping experience with favorites, sale alerts, and exclusive offers. For more information or to sign up, visit www.shopstyle.com or download the ShopStyle app in the App Store .

ABOUT SHOPSTYLE

ShopStyle is the leading fashion and lifestyle shopping platform that powers individual style through the shopping search engine, ShopStyle.com, and the influencer network, ShopStyle Collective . ShopStyle.com is the leading fashion search engine used by 10 million shoppers monthly to search, find, and get rewarded for shopping thousands of their favorite retailers and brands - all in one place. ShopStyle's Shop Smarter program gives shoppers exclusive access to products and sales, and rewards members with up to 10% in Cash Back, powered by Rakuten, for shopping their favorite fashion looks and top brands. ShopStyle Collective is an influencer marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with its network of 20,000 influencers who use ShopStyle Collective to monetize their content across blogs and social channels. With the largest global network of both consumers and influencers, combined with leading search and discovery technology, and extensive data, ShopStyle gives brands and retailers unprecedented reach and exposure to an engaged, on-brand audience that converts.

ABOUT RAKUTEN AMERICAS

Rakuten Americas is the North American division of Rakuten, Inc., (Japan), a global leader in internet services that empower individuals, communities, businesses and society. Headquartered in San Mateo, California with more than 3,000 employees nationwide, the Rakuten Americas business portfolio includes market leaders in e-commerce, digital marketing, advertising, business intelligence, logistics, communications, and entertainment. We create products and services that provide exceptional value for members and the businesses that want to engage them by aligning them in a shared community. Visit http://rakuten.us for more information.

