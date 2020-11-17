Shoptalk And Groceryshop Announce Permanent Lineup Of Retail Meetups To Complement Annual In-Person Events

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoptalk and Groceryshop, the leading U.S. conferences in the retail, grocery and consumer packaged goods industries, today announced the addition of a series of Retail Meetups to be held online each year starting in 2021, complementing their blockbuster annual in-person events.

"Over the past 5 years, we've transformed the events calendar with Shoptalk and Groceryshop, and now we're doing it again with Retail Meetups," said Anil D. Aggarwal, founder of Shoptalk and Groceryshop.

Held online at the same time of year each year, and timed to supplement their respective in-person Shoptalk and Groceryshop counterparts, the new Retail Meetups include:

Groceryshop Spring Meetup, March 9-11, 2021



Shoptalk Meetup for Women, May 11-13, 2021



Shoptalk Fall Meetup, October 19-21, 2021

Retail Meetups are online events that bring large groups together for curated, double opt-in meetings and peer group discussions. They are proven and productive ways to connect with both new and familiar faces, in a fun, friendly and open environment. In contrast to other virtual event formats, Retail Meetups are incredibly efficient and utilize proprietary technology that's designed to empower participants with three months worth of meetings in just three half-days.

Retail Meetup was announced in June and initially held in October 2020 as the retail industry's first digitally native event, rather than just a stopgap measure due to the pandemic. More than 2,000 participants from over 1,000 companies joined the inaugural Retail Meetup and completed over 20,000 meetings over an aggregate of 6,200 hours, making it retail's largest meetings program ever. At peak, more than 1,100 individuals were engaged in concurrent meetings. When asked if they were satisfied with their meetings, an incredible 91% of participants responded "yes". Almost half of all participants joined Tabletalks small group peer conversations across a broad range of 14 timely topics, creating the retail industry's largest peer collaboration program.

"The inaugural Retail Meetup we held last month was such a tremendous success, we've added a permanent series of Retail Meetups to complement our Shoptalk and Groceryshop in-person events," said Aggarwal. "We're now omnichannel--just like retail--so organizations and individuals throughout the retail, grocery and CPG industries can utilize both our online and offline events to meet with their customers, partners, prospects, colleagues and friends throughout the year, every year."

"We broke new ground when we announced an all-women speaker lineup for Shoptalk 2020," said Simran Rekhi Aggarwal, founder of Shoptalk and Groceryshop. "Although COVID-19 prevented that in-person gathering from taking place, we're not waiting for in-person events to return to continue on our mission to empower women throughout the retail industry. Now is the time, and we're thrilled that Shoptalk Meetup for Women in May will be the place!"

"The pandemic accelerated ecommerce penetration by 3-5 years, with the most seismic changes happening in grocery," said Caroline M. Farley, Chief Growth Officer, Shoptalk and Groceryshop. "From consumer behavior to the supply chain, every aspect of grocery and CPG is undergoing massive transformation, creating a new level of urgency to embrace innovative technologies and business models. We're excited to bring together a community of changemakers at Groceryshop Spring Meetup in March to learn and collaborate online at this critical moment."



For more information about Retail Meetup, visit www.retailmeetup.com .

About Shoptalk

A Hyve Group plc (LSE: HYVE:LN) event, Shoptalk is widely known for organizing retail's best and fastest growing events, and bringing together thousands of industry changemakers to collaborate at unparalleled scale across a broad range of online and offline use cases and innovative new formats, including Tabletalks, Hosted Meetings and Meetups. For five years, Shoptalk has defined the retail industry's community of innovators by bringing established retailers and brands together with direct-to-consumer and tech startups, large tech and Internet companies, venture capital investors, real estate developers, equity analysts, media and others. For more information, visit www.shoptalk.com.

About Groceryshop

A Hyve Group plc (LSE: HYVE:LN) event, Groceryshop produces the leading online and offline events for innovation in grocery and consumer packaged goods (CPG), covering the evolution of grocery retailers, including supermarkets, mass merchants, convenience stores, drug stores, club/warehouse stores, discount stores and ecommerce players. Groceryshop events deal with the rapid changes in the production and distribution of CPG, including fresh and packaged foods and beverages along with beauty, personal care, household and health products. Groceryshop events also address the disruptive shifts in how consumers discover, shop and buy these products in an increasingly wide range of stores and online destinations, including the latest technologies, trends and business models. For more information, visit www.groceryshop.com.

For further information, please contact:

Lily Chaw

Shoptalk and Groceryshop

[email protected]

SOURCE Shoptalk

Related Links

http://www.shoptalk.com

