Shoptalk and Groceryshop Announce Return to In-Person Events and Permanent Lineup of Highly Successful Virtual Meetups

NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoptalk and Groceryshop , the leading U.S. events for the retail, grocery and consumer packaged goods industries, today announced their return to in-person events starting this Fall as well as the permanent lineup of their highly successful virtual meetup counterparts. Shoptalk also today announced the relaunch of Shoptalk Europe , to be held in 2022 at ExCeL London.

The Shoptalk and Groceryshop event schedule for 2021-2022 is as follows:

Event Date Location Groceryshop Sept. 19-22, 2021 Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas Shoptalk Fall Meetup Oct. 19-21, 2021 Online Shoptalk March 27-30, 2022 Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas Groceryshop Spring Meetup May 10-12, 2022 Online Shoptalk Europe June 6-8, 2022 ExCeL London Shoptalk Meetup for Women June 21-23, 2022 Online Groceryshop Sept. 18-21, 2022 Aria, Las Vegas Shoptalk Fall Meetup Oct. 25-27, 2022 Online

Registration is now open for Groceryshop 2021 and Shoptalk 2022 .

"We're announcing the full lineup of events now so our sponsors, attendees and other partners can mark their calendars and set their budgets for the remainder of 2021 and all of 2022 as they continue to manage through unprecedented changes, including in technology adoption, in the retail and grocery industries," said Rebecca Sausner, general manager, Shoptalk and Groceryshop.

Groceryshop 2021

The preliminary agenda for Groceryshop, the next event in the lineup, is now available. More than 40 industry leaders have already been confirmed as speakers, including CEOs and C-level executives from Kroger, Ahold Delhaize, Albertsons, Target, P&G, PepsiCo, Kellogg's, Doordash and Grove Collaborative. The final agenda will feature more than 150 speakers.

Shoptalk & Groceryshop Meetups

Shoptalk and Groceryshop Meetups bring large, curated groups together for double opt-in virtual meetings and peer group discussions, and have successfully facilitated an aggregate of more than 33,000 online meetings for more than 4,000 participants. "Our Meetups experienced unprecedented success over the past nine months, and achieved more than 90% satisfaction rate for meetings. Participants have told us they want to continue to connect post-pandemic and year-round with these efficient, cost-effective formats, which is why we're making them part of our permanent lineup of events," said Katie Dominesey, vice president, commercial, at Shoptalk.

Shoptalk Fall Meetup—which will also include European participants—fills a major gap in the post-Labor Day schedule, which has been devoid of any large-scale U.S. retail events since 2018. "Given how busy retailers are in the fall preparing for the holiday season, a virtual event is the perfect solution to their ongoing need to make connections and do business, without the additional time out of office or travel requirements," Sausner added.

Shoptalk Meetup for Women adds to the retail calendar a much needed event to celebrate women's successes, champion gender equality and propel more women into leadership roles. "Our inaugural Shoptalk Meetup for Women, held last month, was an incredible success, bringing together a new community of smart, talented and like-minded women committed to helping each other achieve their business and professional goals," said Krystina Gustafson, Shoptalk and Groceryshop's senior vice president of content. "We're excited to welcome even more women into this community each and every year, and to help them build meaningful connections."



Shoptalk Europe 2022

Shoptalk Europe, which was successfully launched for 2017, will be relaunched in 2022, and is expected to become the preeminent European retail event. "The European market is in great need of a top-quality retail event," said Katy Fryatt, Launch Director for Shoptalk Europe. "We expect more than 2,500 attendees and more than 250 sponsoring companies to come together to learn, network and trade at Shoptalk Europe 2022."

About Shoptalk

A Hyve Group plc (LSE: HYVE:LN) event, Shoptalk is widely known for organizing retail's best and fastest growing events, and bringing together thousands of industry changemakers to collaborate at unparalleled scale across a broad range of online and offline use cases and innovative new formats, including Tabletalks, Hosted Meetings and Meetups. For five years, Shoptalk has defined the retail industry's community of innovators by bringing established retailers and brands together with direct-to-consumer and tech startups, large tech and Internet companies, venture capital investors, real estate developers, equity analysts, media and others. For more information, visit www.shoptalk.com and www.shoptalkeurope.com .

About Groceryshop

A Hyve Group plc (LSE: HYVE:LN) event, Groceryshop produces the leading online and offline events for innovation in grocery and consumer packaged goods (CPG), covering the evolution of grocery retailers, including supermarkets, mass merchants, convenience stores, drug stores, club/warehouse stores, discount stores and ecommerce players. Groceryshop events deal with the rapid changes in the production and distribution of CPG, including fresh and packaged foods and beverages along with beauty, personal care, household and health products. Groceryshop events also address the disruptive shifts in how consumers discover, shop and buy these products in an increasingly wide range of stores and online destinations, including the latest technologies, trends and business models. For more information, visit www.groceryshop.com.

