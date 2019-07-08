Shoptech Announces International Expansion

HARTFORD, Conn., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoptech Software continues its trend of growth as it announces its international expansion into the global manufacturing market. The company has been selling its software in North America for over 35 years and has decided it was time to act on the continued interest they received from shops overseas.

Shoptech's CEO, Phil Hutchinson said, "This move felt like the natural, next step for us. We are excited about the possibilities that come with introducing our flagship product to new markets. This will allow Shoptech Software to help manufacturers everywhere lead more profitable and efficient businesses."

The E2 Shop System, available as a cloud or on-premise solution, is now available for businesses in the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. Recently, Shoptech has had great responses from attendees at two global tradeshows. They had a booth at Australia's National Manufacturing Week in May and just finished up at SUBCON in the UK.

Shoptech is working with various international partners to help distribute and support the E2 Shop System around the world. Some of their partners include: CADPRO, WMSSoft, Modena OneSolve and Smart Manufacturing Services.

"I am looking forward to working with our partners. They'll help us break into the new markets with a better understanding and ease," according to Greg Tracey, the Director of Channel Sales.

About Shoptech Software

Established in 1984, Shoptech Software is a leading provider of Shop Management Software for job shops and made-to-order manufacturers. Shoptech has been honored by Inc. magazine as one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S. for eight consecutive years. Along the way, Shoptech has forged strategic alliances with business partners, garnered recognition in business and shop trade magazines and gained a reputation as consistently being on the forefront of technological innovations to best serve the manufacturing market.

SOURCE Shoptech Software

Related Links

http://www.shoptech.com

