Shoptiques Prepares for the Next Stage of Growth with the Launch of Point of Sale Solution and Appoints Jamie Karson as COO

To set the stage for the next phase, the Company announces today that it appoints retail industry veteran, Jamie Karson, as Chief Operating Officer. Karson is the former Chairman and CEO of Steve Madden, a company which has enjoyed explosive growth. During Mr. Karson's long term tenure as CEO, the company's market cap reached $1 billion and consistently delivered yearly sales and profit growth.

Shoptiques also added a new product to its roster, a comprehensive Point of Sales Solution "SPOS" featuring boutique-centric inventory management, employee management, clientele and customer management, and reporting. With the new product, Shoptiques becomes a true one-stop shop solution for boutiques with an integrated omnichannel offering. Shoptiques offers boutiques access to its 1mm+ shoppers on Shoptiques.com, email marketing services, website-hosting services and now a Point of Sale solution.

"Shoptiques hosts our online website, handles logistics and ensures we're utilizing all of the new technologies," says Elliot Dejmal, an owner of Dor L Dor boutique, which recently reached $1mm in sales on Shoptiques. "With such synergistic relationships, you can potentially create a never-ending wheel of innovation that continues to drive business your way."

Founder and CEO, Olga Vidisheva commented, "We're very excited about the next chapter in the Shoptiques growth story. To be successful, you need to have an amazing team and best-in-class product. Jamie Karson joining us as COO helps us scale the business much faster and with the addition of SPOS, we are proud to be offering small boutiques best-in-class tools to be successful and compete with large giants like Amazon and Macy's."

Jamie Karson, Shoptiques COO, added, "Shoptiques currently features over 6,500 boutiques on Shoptiques.com marketplace. Over and over again, boutiques were asking the team to help beyond online - with their in-store operations. So over the past two years, Shoptiques developed a proprietary POS solution that helps small boutiques run their business in-store and online. The system includes retail-specific inventory management, employee management, customer management and clientele solution, and comprehensive boutique specific reporting and data analytics. With this new product, Shoptiques is well-positioned to give Shopify run for its money."

About Shoptiques: Shoptiques lets you shop the world's best boutiques online. Before Shoptiques, if you lived in Kansas but wanted to shop a small boutique in NY, or even Paris, you had to buy a plane ticket. So to make life a little easier, Shoptiques brought them online, creating a destination that connects savvy shoppers with hundreds of hand-picked boutiques across the globe. In addition to access of a marketplace and thousands of consumers, Shoptiques offers boutiques a range of tools including email marketing, inventory management, photography, web hosting, and POS solution. Shoptiques.com is funded by Andreessen Horowitz, Greylock, Benchmark, William Morris Endeavor Talent Agency among others.

About the Founder: Olga Vidisheva is the founder and CEO of Shoptiques. Prior to starting

Shoptiques, Olga attended Harvard Business School, worked at CHANEL, Goldman, Sachs & Co. in Technology, Media and Telecom Investment Banking in NY, and modeled for numerous fashion brands. Olga was the first single non-technical founder accepted into Y Combinator, from which she launched Shoptiques in spring of 2012.

