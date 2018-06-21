ShopToys365, Powered by Balluun, Honored at Loyalty Magazine Awards in London

ShopToys365, a partnership between leading social e-commerce provider Balluun and The Toy Association, was recognized for its high-quality service offered to platform users June 19 at the Loyalty Magazine Awards in London, England.



ShopToys365 is the only toy industry-specific online marketplace that connects retail buyers and manufacturers on any device, anytime, anywhere, allowing them to do business faster and easier than ever before. The marketplace hosts more than 20,000 toy buyers and sellers, representing more than 50 retail channels and accounting for 90 percent of the $27 billion annual U.S. toy market.

"We were delighted to be honored for ShopToys365's customer relationship management technology, and to be finalists in the "Best Use of Technology" and "Best Loyalty Industry Innovation" categories," said Marian Bossard, executive vice president of global market events at The Toy Association. "We launched ShopToys365 with Balluun three years ago. Today it's the world's largest and most successful B2B online marketplace dedicated to the toy industry and has helped countless companies grow their sales and contacts in markets around the globe."

Roland Kümin, CEO of Balluun, added: "We are proud to have achieved wonderful results together with The Toy Association. We are constantly undertaking initiatives to improve our cloud-based technology and manage content to build user and brand loyalty by enlarging our user-base, engaging buyers, increasing retention, and adding value for companies in the digital marketplace. We are delighted that this success is globally recognized."

Building on the core element of social commerce connecting wholesale buyers and sellers within the platform, Balluun recently developed and launched two new features, SalesMatch™ and Lead Insight. These highly-targeted matchmaking and lead management tools help users manage their connections and target communications using analytics and messaging features.

The Loyalty Magazine Awards, created by Loyalty Magazine, celebrate excellence, innovation and best practices in the loyalty industry. The Awards celebrate the achievements of those companies and organizations excelling and achieving the extraordinary.

Discover more on ShopToys365 at http://www.balluun.com/projects/toys, or visit ShopToys365 directly.

- Cross reference: Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com ) -

About The Toy Association



Founded in 1916, The Toy Association™, Inc. is the not-for-profit trade association representing all businesses that design, produce, license, and deliver toys and youth entertainment products for kids of all ages. Our 950+ members drive the annual $27 billion U.S. domestic toy market, and our organization has a long history of propelling the health and growth of the toy industry, which has an annual U.S. economic impact of $110.9 billion.

Balluun - Powering the Future of Business Networks

The leading provider of B2B social e-commerce worldwide. Since 2012 we have been promoting B2B marketplaces around the world 24/7/365 by launching industry-specific digital marketplaces which directly connect wholesalers, retailers, suppliers, brands, products and consumers.

Our platform allows trade-show organizers and trade associations to easily and cost-effectively create and scale their own digital marketplaces to expand their business by engaging their industry- specific audiences digitally. Our partnership model allows these organizations to build a competitive advantage with a low-cost investment and a high revenue share opportunity.

From our headquarters in Zürich to our development center in Silicon Valley and our offices in New York, London, Lausanne, and Hong Kong we empower business-to-business communities, commerce and services worldwide by providing patented and established technologies, an open and scalable Cloud solution as well as efficient marketing, sales and customer success services.

More about Balluun: http://www.balluun.com

Contact:

Laura Mattiucci

Domain Director Balluun T: +41-44-396-38-33

lauram@balluun.com http://www.balluun.com



Balluun AG (Switzerland) | Dreikönigstrasse 55 | CH-8002 Zurich | P +41-44-396-3800 http://www.balluun.com

SOURCE Balluun AG