ShopVue Enhances Core Product With Manufacturing Analytics Built on Leading BI Platform Qlik

PORTLAND, Maine, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShopVue, a modular Manufacturing Execution System (MES), today announced the release of ShopVue Analytics, a powerful dashboard tool built on a leading BI platform Qlik. This new functionality enables users to take full advantage of the real-time, accurate and "rich" data ShopVue provides to drive business decisions.

ShopVue

With ShopVue Analytics real-time feedback is displayed on big-screen monitors, PCs and mobile devices to motivate production teams to meet goals and manage risk. Planners, schedulers and customer-focused teams have access to order status and process information to gain full visibility into shop floor operations.

"ShopVue Analytics delivers world-class dashboards aimed at providing real-time operational data to drive business decisions. Additionally, it provides tools that allow you to modify the provided dashboards and/or build new dashboards," said Steve Cascio, Chief Customer Officer, ShopVue. "Our goal with this release was to provide tools to build and publish dashboards with ShopVue Data, focusing on accelerating business value and turning data into actionable insights."

ShopVue will soon include each of the following 12 core dashboards:

1. Overall Equipment Effectiveness

2. Machine State

3. Overall Labor Efficiency

4. Inspection Results

5. WIP Status

6. Throughput

5. On-time Delivery

6. Machine Process Control Chart

7. Employee Status

8. Workforce Analysis

9. Schedule Attainment

10. Production Schedule

11. Quality Metrics

12. Setup Changeover Time Analysis

The current release of ShopVue was designed to address the industry's need to adopt Smart Manufacturing and Industry 4.0 practices that are essential to improving the bottom line. Access to actionable manufacturing analytics is at the core of this transformation. ShopVue keeps data collection simple and error-proof while providing Operators with valuable instructions, drawings, videos, and efficiency metrics so they know where they are against standards at all times, while Managers and Supervisors get real-time access to valuable, validated information to help drive operational process improvements.

Additional Resources

Contact a ShopVue representative at +1 207 773 0944 or [email protected]

View a Demo Now

About ShopVue

ShopVue is the leading manufacturing execution system (MES) software for mid- and enterprise-sized manufacturers. ShopVue bridges the gap between the shop floor and your ERP, and optimizes shop floor performance, data collection and control by managing a factory's orders, people, processes and machines. Its high level of out-of-the-box functionality and commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) interfaces with SAP, Oracle, JD Edwards, Infor XA and Syteline and many others reduce implementation cost, time and risk. ShopVue schedules machines, provides Paperless Dispatches with digital work instructions and QC checklists. OneClick Operator interactions on touch screens along with IoT interfaces to machine controls provide real-time yield and efficiency information on dashboards. Other modules include Labor Management, OEE and Lot Traceability. We are headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA. For more information, please visit www.shopvue.caisoft.com.

About CAI Software, LLC

CAI Software, LLC is a recognized leader in the delivery of mission-critical, production-oriented enterprise resource planning (ERP), manufacturing execution systems (MES), warehouse management software (WMS), electronic data interchange (EDI), and process automation software and services to leading companies in select vertical markets, including building materials, food processing, precious metals, manufacturing, and distribution. We are headquartered in Rhode Island, USA. For more information, please visit www.caisoft.com.

Media Contact

Sabrina Mains

207-773-0944

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE ShopVue