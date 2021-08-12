ShopVue MES Unveils Cloud Deployment to Support Manufacturers' Technology Advancement Strategies

PORTLAND, Maine, Aug 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShopVue, a modular Manufacturing Execution System (MES), today announced the availability of a cloud deployment solution. ShopVue now offers manufacturers the choice of on-premise or cloud deployment options based on their specific needs and preferences. With cloud solutions becoming more widely accepted and adopted, manufacturers can focus more of their efforts on producing quality products, without the concerns of IT constraints.

ShopVue

Manufacturers are transitioning to cloud solutions in record numbers, investing in modernizing their IT stack and adopting Industry 4.0 solutions. According to a recent survey, manufacturers will more than double cloud use in the next two years. Cloud solutions are enabling IT leaders to shift away from the day-to-day managing of operations to more complex strategic responsibilities, like solutions that enable automation and enhance the use of data to help their businesses stay efficient and competitive.

"Cloud-based MES deployment is often the right solution for manufactures who have strained or limited IT resources. ShopVue's Cloud MES solution offers the advantages of flexibility of scale, improved performance, and security while removing the overhead of maintaining and updating onsite data centers," said Steve Cascio, Chief Customer Officer, ShopVue. "Knowing there is no one size fits all solution, ShopVue provides manufacturers with the option of either on-premise or cloud deployment options."

Every day ShopVue looks for new and innovative ways to support its manufacturing client's needs to adopt digital solutions to remain competitive. Cloud adoption allows manufactures to meet ever-changing business requirements and is reflective of the manufacturing organization's readiness to take the lead in IT innovation; to embrace change, accelerate growth, take on big data, and IIoT initiatives.

Additional Resources

Contact a ShopVue representative at +1 207 773 0944 or [email protected]

View a Demo Now

About ShopVue

ShopVue is the leading manufacturing execution system (MES) software for mid- and enterprise-sized manufacturers. ShopVue bridges the gap between the shop floor and your ERP, and optimizes shop floor performance, data collection and control by managing a factory's orders, people, processes, and machines. Modules include Labor Management, Analytics, Direct Machine Interface (DMI), and Lot Traceability. For more information, please visit www.shopvue.caisoft.com .

About CAI Software, LLC

CAI Software, LLC is a recognized leader in the delivery of mission-critical, production-oriented enterprise resource planning (ERP), manufacturing execution systems (MES), warehouse management software (WMS), electronic data interchange (EDI), and process automation software and services to leading companies in select vertical markets, including building materials, food processing, precious metals, manufacturing, and distribution. For more information, please visit www.caisoft.com .

Media Contact

Sabrina Mains

207-773-0944

[email protected]

Related Images

shopvue-mes-in-the-cloud.png

ShopVue MES in the Cloud

SOURCE ShopVue