ShopWorn Asia Solidifies Leadership with Philip Chan as Managing Director

CRESSKILL, N.J., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As recent reports show Chinese ecommerce will surpass 50% of total retail in 2021, luxury ecommerce platform ShopWorn invests further in the market by tapping Dr. Philip Chan to lead the ShopWorn Asia office as Managing Director. Chan is a seasoned ecommerce entrepreneur and senior executive with over 15 years of digital marketing experience, previously serving as General Manager for Google Hong Kong and Vice President of Yahoo Asia, with additional roles at Cisco and Motorola. Chan also spent seven years leading a successful Asia online retail business as General Manager and Head of Asia before joining Shopworn.

"When I was introduced to ShopWorn, I was most impressed by their customer-centric approach to business," said Dr. Chan. "When I learned the satellite office was being opened so their growing Asia Pacific customers could get the same customer care as their U.S. customers, I knew this was a company unwavering in its commitment to service. I'm honored to be part of this team and excited about what the future holds for ShopWorn Asia, especially as online retail sales in China surpasses $1.5 trillion."

Chan has wasted no time setting up ShopWorn Asia for success. In addition to overseeing upgrades to the ShopWorn Asia site, he has also launched a ShopWorn flagship boutique on TMall Global, Alibaba's dedicated platform for 800 million of China's high-end consumers, ensuring ShopWorn was able to capture some of the enthusiastic Asian shoppers that spend heavily on Singles' Day, "Black Friday" and the New Year. In the coming months, Chan plans to launch additional flagships on JD Mall, Shopee, and Lazada to cover the other key Asian markets.

"As Asia, and specifically, China, continues to lead the luxury goods industry, it only made sense for us to have a presence in Hong Kong," said Larry Birnbaum, ShopWorn CEO. "We're thrilled to have such an Asian market stalwart as Dr. Philip Chan on our team. We could not have picked a more experienced, strategic and forward-thinking person whose values align with the ShopWorn relationships-first ethos to navigate this region."

ShopWorn Asia follows a global vision in creating a customer-centric online platform that delivers never previously owned luxury watches, jewelry and other accessories to Asia Pacific customers at incredible value. Enhanced with local language text translation, the platform also now provides APAC customers access to local language customer support during regional working hours and a curated selection of merchandise specific to regional customer demand. The site accepts popular payment methods such as UnionPay, Alipay and Wechat Pay for customer convenience and offers direct shipping at competitive prices within days to major Asian cities.

With ShopWorn's unique sourcing strategy of obtaining products directly from authorized retailers and luxury brands, every item sold on ShopWorn is guaranteed to be 100% authentic and never previously owned, even at incredible savings from the original MSRP. The direct relationship between ShopWorn, brands and authorized dealers alleviates any question of authenticity. And because customers should be able to trust what they see and buy online is what they receive, all ShopWorn product images are from an in-house photographer. Stock images are never used. Items featured on the ShopWorn site are always in stock and ready to ship within two business days.

