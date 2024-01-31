Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reports 2023 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results

EASTON, Md., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ - SHBI) (the "Company" or "Shore Bancshares"), the holding company for Shore United Bank N.A. (the "Bank" or "SUB") reported net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $10.5 million or $0.32 per diluted common share compared to a net loss of $9.7 million or $0.29 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2023, and net income of $8.4 million or $0.42 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2022. Net income for the fiscal year of 2023 was $11.2 million or $0.42 per diluted common share, compared to net income for the fiscal year of 2022 of $31.2 million or $1.57 per diluted common share.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

Net Interest Margin Impacted by Growth in Liquidity - Net interest margin ("NIM") decreased to 3.09% for the fourth quarter of 2023 from 3.35% for the third quarter of 2023, due to significant deposit growth and less net accretion income when compared to the third quarter of 2023. Excluding net accretion interest income of $3.0 million and $5.4 million for the same time periods, NIM decreased nine basis points to 2.87% for the fourth quarter of 2023 from 2.96% for the third quarter of 2023.





- Net interest margin ("NIM") decreased to 3.09% for the fourth quarter of 2023 from 3.35% for the third quarter of 2023, due to significant deposit growth and less net accretion income when compared to the third quarter of 2023. Excluding net accretion interest income of and for the same time periods, NIM decreased nine basis points to 2.87% for the fourth quarter of 2023 from 2.96% for the third quarter of 2023. Continued Deposit Growth - During the fourth quarter, total deposits increased 5.43% to $5.4 billion and non-interest bearing ("NIB") deposits increased 3.8% to $1.3 billion at December 31, 2023 compared to total deposits of $5.1 billion and NIB of $1.2 billion at September 30, 2023 . Deposit growth for the quarter was split between core transaction and time deposits. The increased liquidity should help support 2024 loan growth. Current customer interest is indicating that growth could exceed management’s previous guidance of 4%-6% loan growth in 2024. The Bank's loan to deposit ratio at December 31, 2023 was 86%. Sustained efforts to enhance the Bank's deposit franchise are expected to attract additional deposits in future quarters.





- During the fourth quarter, total deposits increased 5.43% to and non-interest bearing ("NIB") deposits increased 3.8% to at compared to total deposits of and NIB of at . Deposit growth for the quarter was split between core transaction and time deposits. The increased liquidity should help support 2024 loan growth. Current customer interest is indicating that growth could exceed management’s previous guidance of 4%-6% loan growth in 2024. The Bank's loan to deposit ratio at was 86%. Sustained efforts to enhance the Bank's deposit franchise are expected to attract additional deposits in future quarters. Stable Funding and Liquidity - Total funding, which includes customer deposits, Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances, and brokered deposits increased $210.4 million from $5.2 billion at September 30, 2023 to $5.4 billion at December 31, 2023 . The Bank had no FHLB advances at December 31, 2023 and reduced brokered deposits $67.0 million during the fourth quarter to $44.5 million or 0.8% of total deposits. The Bank's uninsured deposits at December 31, 2023 were $1.05 billion or 19.49% of total deposits. The Bank's uninsured deposits, excluding deposits secured with pledged collateral, at December 31, 2023 were $893.5 million or 16.59% of total deposits.



At December 31, 2023 , the Bank had approximately $1.4 billion of available liquidity including: $372.4 million in cash, $1.0 billion in secured borrowing capacity at the FHLB and other correspondent banks, and $45.0 million in unsecured lines of credit. At December 31, 2023 , available liquidity of approximately $1.4 billion was 159% of uninsured deposits, excluding deposits secured with pledged collateral of $893.5 million .





Total funding, which includes customer deposits, Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances, and brokered deposits increased from at to at . The Bank had no FHLB advances at and reduced brokered deposits during the fourth quarter to or 0.8% of total deposits. The Bank's uninsured deposits at were or 19.49% of total deposits. The Bank's uninsured deposits, excluding deposits secured with pledged collateral, at were or 16.59% of total deposits. At , the Bank had approximately of available liquidity including: in cash, in secured borrowing capacity at the FHLB and other correspondent banks, and in unsecured lines of credit. At , available liquidity of approximately was 159% of uninsured deposits, excluding deposits secured with pledged collateral of . Continued Solid Asset Quality - Non-accrual loans, OREO and loan modifications to borrowers' experiencing financial difficulties ("BEFDs") were $13.3 million or 0.22% of total assets at December 31, 2023 compared to $9.2 million or 0.16% of total assets at September 30, 2023 . The modest increase in nonperforming and classified assets was the result of a small increase in late payments in consumer loans and a proactive review of larger commercial relationships in the current interest rate environment.

"Stable interest income was offset by higher interest expenses in the fourth quarter as we added liquidity and continued to see pressure on the cost of deposits," stated James ("Jimmy") M. Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer of Shore Bancshares, Inc. "We made good progress expanding our market share and adding new customers in the third and fourth quarters and are optimistic that we can build on the deposit growth we experienced in the fourth quarter. Improved liquidity should provide an opportunity to grow loans and stabilize margins. We continue to focus on expenses and have undertaken a number of expense-reduction initiatives, including a 7% reduction in headcount since the close of the transaction in the third quarter. Shore Bancshares, with its considerable scale, diversification, and resources, is well-positioned to enhance shareholder value, effectively manage risks, and deliver outstanding service to customers."

Merger with The Community Financial Corporation ("TCFC")

The Company merged with TCFC and its wholly-owned subsidiary Community Bank of the Chesapeake ("CBTC") on July 1, 2023 (the "merger"). The acquisition method was used to account for the transaction with the Company as the acquirer. The Company recorded the assets and liabilities of TCFC at their respective fair values as of July 1, 2023. The transaction was valued at approximately $153.6 million and expanded the Bank's footprint into the Southern Maryland Counties of Charles, St. Mary's and Calvert and the greater Fredericksburg area in Virginia, which includes, Stafford and Spotsylvania Counties. This acquired market area is one of the fastest growing regions in the country and is home to a mix of federal facilities and industrial and high-tech businesses. These areas boast a strong median household income, low unemployment and projected population growth better than national averages. Based on information from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, unemployment rates in legacy CBTC's footprint have historically remained well below the national average. At the time of the acquisition, TCFC added $2.4 billion in assets, $454.5 million in investments, $1.8 billion in loans, $2.0 billion in deposits, $150.6 million in brokered deposits, $69.0 million in FHLB advances and $32.0 million in subordinated debt and trust preferred debentures. The excess of the fair value of net TCFC assets acquired over the merger consideration resulted in a $8.8 million bargain purchase gain.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $6.0 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $2.5 billion or 72.9%, when compared to $3.5 billion at December 31, 2022. The aggregate increase was primarily due to the merger, with significant increases in loans held for investment of $2.1 billion, or 81.6%, and cash and cash equivalents of $316.9 million, partially offset by an increase in allowance for credit losses of $40.7 million. The ratio of the allowance to total loans increased from 0.65% at December 31, 2022, to 1.24% at December 31, 2023. The increases were due to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2023 and the merger. Due to a lack of uniformity of historical data between the legacy banks in their respective models, management implemented a new post merger model methodology. The Bank's provision for credit losses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was $31.0 million and were due primarily to $20.1 million related to the acquisition of TCFC legacy loans and $7.3 million due to the change in ACL methodology on SUB legacy loans.

The Company's tangible common equity ratio at December 31, 2023 was 6.78%. The Company's Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at December 31, 2023 were 9.31% and 11.48%, respectively. The Bank's Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at December 31, 2023 were 10.02% and 11.27%, respectively. Non-owner occupied commercial real estate ("CRE") loans as a percentage of the Bank's Tier 1 Capital + ACL at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 were $2.0 billion or 382.6% and $1.0 billion or 289.4%, respectively. Construction loans as a percentage of the Bank's Tier 1 Capital + ACL at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 were $299.0 million or 56.7% and $246.3 million or 69.9%, respectively.

The Bank's office CRE portfolio, which included owner-occupied and non-owner occupied CRE loans, was $521.7 million or 11.2% of total loans of $4.6 billion at December 31, 2023, which included $142.9 million or 27.4% with medical tenants and $74.9 million or 14.4% with government or government contractor tenants. There were 507 loans in the office CRE portfolio with an average and median loan size of $1.0 million and $0.4 million, respectively. Loan to Value ("LTV") estimates are less than 70% for $398.7 million or 76.4% of the office CRE portfolio.

The Bank had 23 CRE office loans totaling $189.8 million that were greater than $5.0 million at December 31, 2023. For this subset of the office CRE portfolio, at December 31, 2023, the average loan debt-service coverage ratio was 1.8x and average LTV was 53.9%. Most buildings in the Bank's office CRE portfolio are two stories or less and outside metropolitan areas.

Total borrowings were $72.3 million at December 31, 2023, a decrease of $10.8 million, or 13.0%, when compared to $83.1 million at December 31, 2022. Total borrowings at December 31, 2023 were comprised of $43.1 million of subordinated debt and $29.2 million of trust preferred debentures. The decrease in total borrowings at December 31, 2023 when compared to December 31, 2022 was primarily due to repayment of $40.0 million in FHLB short-term advances, partially offset by an increase of $29.2 million in subordinated debt and trust preferred debentures from the acquisition of TCFC. The Company's wholesale funding increased $4.5 million, which includes brokered deposits and FHLB advances, from $40.0 million in FHLB advances at December 31, 2022 to $44.5 million in brokered deposits at December 31, 2023. The Bank redeemed callable brokered certificates of $67.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Total deposits increased $2.4 billion, or 79.0% to $5.4 billion at December 31, 2023 when compared to December 31, 2022. The increase in total deposits was primarily due to the merger, which resulted in an increase in time deposits of $760.3 million, demand deposits of $471.4 million, money market and savings of $748.6 million and noninterest-bearing deposits of $396.0 million. Total deposits increased $277.4 million from $5.1 billion at September 30, 2023 to $5.4 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase in deposits during the fourth quarter was due to increases in non-interest bearing deposits of $46.6 million, and increases in interest bearing deposits of $230.7 million which was comprised of an increase in money market and savings deposits of $227.1 million and time deposits of $48.1 million partially offset by a decrease in demand deposits of $44.5 million.

At December 31, 2023, total deposits consisted of $5.3 billion in customer deposits and $44.5 million in traditional brokered deposits. Traditional brokered deposits decreased from $111.5 million or 2.2% of total deposits at September 30, 2023 to $44.5 million or 0.8% of total deposits at December 31, 2023. Traditional brokered deposits do not include the portion of reciprocal deposits classified as brokered deposits for call reporting purposes. For FDIC call reporting purposes reciprocal deposits are classified as brokered deposits when they exceed 20% of a bank's liabilities or $5.0 billion. Reciprocal deposits are included in customer deposits and are used to maximize FDIC insurance available to our customers. Reciprocal deposits considered brokered deposits for call reporting purposes were $204.8 million at December 31, 2023.

NIB accounts increased from $862.0 million at December 31, 2022 to $1.3 billion at December 31, 2023, and represent 23.4% of total deposits.

Total stockholders' equity increased $146.9 million, or 40.3%, when compared to December 31, 2022, primarily due to the $153.1 million increase in paid in capital due to the merger. As of December 31, 2023, the ratio of total equity to total assets was 8.50% and the ratio of total tangible equity to total tangible assets was 6.78% compared to 10.48% and 8.67% at the end of 2022, respectively.

Review of Quarterly Financial Results

Net interest income was $41.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $45.6 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $26.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest income when compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the increase in interest expense of $4.0 million resulting from an increase in the average balance of deposits of $187.8 million. The increase when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to the increase in interest and fees on loans partially offset by the increase in interest on deposits, both significantly impacted by the merger in the third quarter of 2023.

The Company's net interest margin decreased to 3.09% for the fourth quarter of 2023 from 3.35% for the third quarter of 2023 due to lower net accretion income and an increase in the overall mix of interest bearing deposits compared to non-interest bearing deposits. Average interest-bearing deposits increased $187.8 million which resulted in an 36 basis point rate increase in interest-bearing deposits. In addition to the change in deposit mix, rates on money market and time deposits also increased, which were partly offset by lower rates on demand deposits. The increase in interest bearing deposits was the result of a strategic focus by the Company to grow deposits during the fourth quarter to support 2024 loan growth.

The Company's net interest margin decreased to 3.09% for the fourth quarter of 2023 from 3.34% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Comparing the fourth quarter of 2023 to the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company's interest-earning asset yields increased 129 basis points to 5.29% from 4.00%, while the cost of funds increased at a faster rate of 156 basis points to 2.25% from 0.69% for the same period.

The provision for credit losses was $0.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The comparable amounts were $28.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, and $0.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The decrease in the provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily related to the acquisition of the TCFC legacy loans in the third quarter of 2023 and the change in ACL methodology on SUB legacy loans. The increase in the provision for credit losses when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was also impacted by higher reserves required by the Company's CECL allowance model as compared to the incurred loss model utilized in 2022. Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $0.5 million compared to net charge-offs of $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2023 and net charge offs of $84,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022. Included in the net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2023 were $1.2 million in charge-offs related to loan sales of $10.7 million that reduced classified assets and CRE concentrations.

At December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, nonperforming assets were $13.7 million or 0.23% of total assets and $11.3 million, or 0.20% of total assets, respectively. The balance of nonperforming assets increased primarily due to an increase in nonaccrual loans of $3.8 million, primarily offset by a decrease of $1.4 million in loans 90 days past due and still accruing. The composition of the additional $3.8 million in nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2023 were made up of a few credits and does not signify an overall declining trend in asset quality. When comparing December 31, 2023 to December 31, 2022, nonperforming assets increased $9.8 million, primarily due to increases in nonaccrual loans of $10.9 million and offset primarily by a decrease of $1.1 million in loans 90 days past due and still accruing. The modest increase in nonperforming assets was the result of a proactive review of larger commercial relationships in the current interest rate environment.

Total noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $7.5 million, a decrease of $7.4 million from $15.0 million for the third quarter of 2023 and an increase $1.7 million from $5.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease from the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the bargain purchase gain of $8.8 million and a decrease of $1.1 million in trust and investment fee income, both the result of the acquisition of TCFC, partially offset by a loss of $2.2 million on the sale of investment securities in the third quarter of 2023. Shortly following the closing of the merger on July 1, 2023, management sold virtually all of CBTC's available for sale investment securities. The $2.2 million loss relates to the difference in the fair values of the securities on July 1, 2023 compared to actual sales proceeds received from the sales on the settlement date. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to other noninterest income which included increases in other loan fee income, gains on life insurance contracts and an increase in credit card income all a result of the merger.

Total noninterest expense of $33.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased $13.5 million when compared to the third quarter of 2023 expense of $47.2 million and increased $12.7 million when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 expense of $21.0 million. Excluding merger costs and core deposit amortization of $3.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $17.5 million for the third quarter of 2023, noninterest expense for the comparable periods was $30.5 million and $29.7 million, respectively. The increase was primarily due to higher FDIC insurance premium expense as a result of the increased size of the Bank. Based on the Bank's current size, FDIC insurance premiums are expected to be between $1.0 million and $1.2 million per quarter in 2024. The increase in total noninterest expense, when excluding merger and acquisition costs and core deposit intangibles of $1.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, was primarily due to the acquisition of TCFC in the third quarter of 2023, and resulting additional headcount, infrastructure (11 additional branches), processing fees and FDIC insurance premiums.

Review of Twelve Month Financial Results

Net interest income for the first twelve months of 2023 was $135.3 million, an increase of $34.0 million, or 33.6%, when compared to the first twelve months of 2022. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in total interest income of $100.2 million, or 88.0%, which included an increase in interest and fees on loans of $95.2 million, or 96.1%. The increase of interest and fees on loans was primarily due to the increase in the average balance of loans of $1.3 billion, or 58.7%, and an increase in net accretion income of $7.5 million due to the merger. Increases to net interest income were partially offset by increased total interest expense of $66.2 million, or 528.0%, primarily due to increases in the cost of funds and in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $859.9 million, or 40.5%, largely due to the merger.

The Company's net interest margin decreased to 3.11% for 2023 from 3.15% for 2022, primarily due to costs on interest-bearing liabilities increasing at a faster rate than increasing yields on interest-earning assets. The average balance and rates paid on interest-bearing deposits increased $859.9 million and 183 basis points compared to increased average balance and yields earned on average earning assets of $1.1 billion and 138 basis points. Total net accretion income for 2023 was $9.4 million, compared to $1.9 million for 2022. During 2023, until the balance sheet restructuring in the third quarter of 2023, the net interest margin experienced compression due to the Company's liability sensitive position, the result of deposit rate pressures and significantly higher FHLB borrowing rates.

The provision for credit losses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 was $31.0 million and $1.9 million, respectively. The increase in the provision for credit losses for 2023 was impacted by higher levels of reserves required by the Company's CECL model as compared to the incurred loss methodology utilized in 2022 and higher reserves required for the acquisition of TCFC in the third quarter of 2023 and a change in CECL methodology in the third quarter of 2023 for the legacy SUB loans. Net charge offs for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 were $2.0 million compared to net recoveries of $0.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Total noninterest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 increased $10.1 million or 43.6%, when compared to the same period in 2022. The increase in noninterest income was due to the bargain purchase gain of $8.8 million associated with the merger, an increase of $1.8 million in trust and investment fee income and an increase of $0.9 million in interchange credits, partially offset by a $2.2 million loss on sales of investment securities and a decrease of $0.8 million in title company revenue.

Total noninterest expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 increased $43.0 million, or 53.5%, when compared to the same period in 2022. Almost all noninterest expense line items increased as a result of the merger and the expanded operations of the newly combined Company. Merger-related expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 were $17.4 million, compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 of $2.1 million. As the Company continues its merger integration, a key focus of management will be to streamline processes, unlock operational efficiencies and reduce overall noninterest expenses.

Shore Bancshares Information

Shore Bancshares is a financial holding company headquartered in Easton, Maryland and is the parent company of Shore United Bank, N.A. Shore Bancshares engages in title work related to real estate transactions through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mid-Maryland Title Company, Inc. and in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial Partners, a division of Shore United Bank, N.A.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

























PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD























Net interest income

$ 41,525

$ 26,943

54.1 %

$ 135,307

$ 101,302

33.6 % Provision for credit losses

896

450

99.1

30,953

1,925

1,507.9 Noninterest income

7,548

5,862

28.8

33,159

23,086

43.6 Noninterest expense

33,670

21,000

60.3

123,329

80,322

53.5 Income before income taxes

14,507

11,355

27.8

14,184

42,141

(66.3) Income tax expense

4,017

2,948

36.3

2,956

10,964

(73.0) Net income

$ 10,490

$ 8,407

24.8

$ 11,228

$ 31,177

(64.0)

























Return on average assets

0.72 %

0.97 %

(25) bp

0.24 %

0.90 %

(66) bp Return on average assets excluding amortization of intangibles and merger related expenses - Non-GAAP

0.88

1.09

(21)

0.58

0.99

(41) Return on average equity

8.21

9.22

(101)

2.54

8.76

(622) Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1), (2)

12.88

12.83

5

7.74

11.96

(422) Interest rate spread

2.34

3.04

(70)

2.42

2.96

(54) Net interest margin

3.09

3.34

(25)

3.11

3.15

(4) Efficiency ratio - GAAP

68.61

64.01

460

73.21

64.57

864 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (1)

61.99

59.60

239

58.44

61.21

(277) Non-interest income to avg assets

0.52

0.68

(16)

0.71

0.67

4 Non-interest expense to avg assets

2.33

2.42

(9)

2.64

2.33

31 Net operating expense to avg assets

1.80

1.75

5

1.93

1.66

27

























PER SHARE DATA























Basic and diluted net income per common share

$ 0.32

$ 0.42

(23.8) %

$ 0.42

$ 1.57

(73.2) %

























Dividends paid per common share

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

— %

$ 0.48

$ 0.48

— % Book value per common share at period end

15.41

18.34

(16.0)











Tangible book value per common share at period end - Non-GAAP (1)

12.06

14.87

(18.9)











Market value at period end

14.25

17.43

(18.2)











Market range:























High

14.51

20.85

(30.4)

18.15

21.41

(15.2) Low

9.66

17.04

(43.3)

9.66

17.04

(43.3)

























AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA























Loans

$ 4,639,467

$ 2,467,324

88.0 %

$ 3,639,058

$ 2,293,627

58.7 % Investment securities

619,920

661,968

(6.4)

674,866

589,842

14.4 Earning assets

5,339,833

3,206,591

66.5

4,356,855

3,220,672

35.3 Assets

5,745,440

3,441,079

67.0

4,663,539

3,444,981

35.4 Deposits

5,136,818

3,006,734

70.8

4,029,014

3,014,109

33.7 Short-term and Long Term FHLB advances, Repurchase Agreements

1,141

8,044

(85.8)

111,392

10,247

987.1 Subordinated Debt & TRUPS

72,155

43,031

67.7

57,708

42,917

34.5 Stockholders' equity

507,040

361,623

40.2

441,790

355,850

24.2

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) - Continued





For the Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

























CREDIT QUALITY DATA























Net charge-offs/(recoveries)

$ 500

$ 84

495.2 %

$ 2,019

$ (774)

360.9 %

























Nonaccrual loans

$ 12,784

$ 1,908

570.0 %











Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

738

1,841

(59.9)











Other real estate owned

179

197

(9.1)











Total nonperforming assets

13,701

3,946

247.2











BEFD (2023) TDR (2022)

367

4,405

(91.7)











Total nonperforming assets and BEFD modification

$ 14,068

$ 8,351

68.5





































CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS























Period-end equity to assets

8.50 %

10.48 %

(198) bp











Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)

6.78

8.67

(189)





































Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.04 %

0.01 %

3 bp

0.06 %

(0.03) %

9 bp

























Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:























Period-end loans

1.24 %

0.65 %

59 bp











Nonaccrual loans

448.62

872.27

(42,365)











Nonperforming assets

418.59

421.77

(318)











Accruing BEFD modifications

15,626.98

377.82

1,524,916











Nonperforming assets and accruing BEFDs

407.67

199.29

20,838





































As a percent of total loans:























Nonaccrual loans

0.28 %

0.07 %

21 bp





































As a percent of total loans+other real estate owned:























Nonperforming assets

0.30 %

0.15 %

15 bp





































As a percent of total assets:























Nonaccrual loans

0.21 %

0.05 %

16 bp











Nonperforming assets

0.23 %

0.11 %

12























(1) See the reconciliation table that begins on page 20. (2) This ratio excludes merger related expenses (Non-GAAP) on page 20.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)













December 31, 2023











compared to (In thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2022













ASSETS











Cash and due from banks

$ 63,172

$ 37,661

67.7 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

309,241

17,838

1,633.6 Cash and cash equivalents

372,413

55,499

571.0













Investment securities available for sale (at fair value)

110,521

83,587

32.2 Investment securities held to maturity (net of allowance for credit losses of $94 (2023)) at amortized cost)

513,188

559,455

(8.3) Equity securities, at fair value

5,703

1,233

362.5 Restricted securities

17,900

11,169

60.3 Loans held for sale, at fair value

8,782

4,248

106.7













Loans held for investment

4,641,010

2,556,107

81.6 Less: allowance for credit losses

(57,351)

(16,643)

244.6 Loans, net

4,583,659

2,539,464

80.5 Premises and equipment, net

82,386

51,488

60.0 Goodwill

63,266

63,266

— Other intangible assets, net

48,090

5,547

767.0 Other real estate owned, net

179

197

(9.1) Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value

5,926

5,275

12.3 Right of use assets, net

12,487

9,629

29.7 Cash surrender value on life insurance

101,704

59,218

71.7 Other assets

84,714

28,001

202.5 Total assets

$ 6,010,918

$ 3,477,276

72.9













LIABILITIES











Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 1,258,037

$ 862,015

45.9 % Interest-bearing deposits

4,128,083

2,147,769

92.2 Total deposits

5,386,120

3,009,784

79.0













Advances from FHLB - short-term

—

40,000

(100.0) Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures ("TRUPS")

29,158

18,398

58.5 Subordinated debt

43,139

24,674

74.8 Total borrowings

72,297

83,072

(13.0)













Lease liabilities

12,857

9,908

29.8 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

28,509

10,227

178.8 Total liabilities

$ 5,499,783

$ 3,112,991

76.7













STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Common stock, par value $0.01; authorized 50,000,000 shares

$ 332

$ 199

66.8 Additional paid in capital

356,007

201,494

76.7 Retained earnings

162,290

171,613

(5.4) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,494)

(9,021)

16.9 Total stockholders' equity

511,135

364,285

40.3 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 6,010,918

$ 3,477,276

72.9













Period-end common shares outstanding

$ 33,162

$ 19,865

66.9 Book value per common share

$ 15.41

$ 18.34

(16.0)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In thousands, except per share data)

2023

2022

% Change

2023

2022

% Change

























INTEREST INCOME























Interest and fees on loans

$ 65,914

$ 27,664

138.3 %

$ 194,339

$ 99,122

96.1 % Interest on investment securities:























Taxable

3,992

3,945

1.2

16,832

11,507

46.3 Tax-exempt

6

6

—

46

6

666.7 Interest on federal funds sold

—

—

—

92

—

— Interest on deposits with other banks

1,224

664

84.3

2,770

3,210

(13.7) Total interest income

$ 71,136

$ 32,279

120.4

$ 214,079

$ 113,845

88.0

























INTEREST EXPENSE























Interest on deposits

$ 28,133

$ 4,554

517.8

$ 68,800

$ 9,983

589.2 Interest on short-term borrowings

16

72

(77.8)

5,518

74

7,356.8 Interest on long-term borrowings

1,462

710

105.9

4,454

2,486

79.2 Total interest expense

$ 29,611

$ 5,336

454.9

$ 78,772

$ 12,543

528.0

























NET INTEREST INCOME

$ 41,525

$ 26,943

54.1

$ 135,307

$ 101,302

33.6 Provision for credit losses

896

450

99.1

30,953

1,925

1507.9

























NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

$ 40,629

$ 26,493

53.4

$ 104,354

$ 99,377

5.0

























NONINTEREST INCOME























Service charges on deposit accounts

$ 1,519

$ 1,346

12.9

$ 5,501

$ 5,652

(2.7) Trust and investment fee income

844

401

110.5

3,608

1,784

102.2 Loss on sales and calls of investment securities

—

—

—

(2,166)

—

— Interchange credits

1,633

1,280

27.6

5,714

4,812

18.7 Mortgage-banking revenue

1,105

1,567

(29.5)

4,513

5,210

(13.4) Title Company revenue

139

194

(28.4)

551

1,340

(58.9) Bargain purchase gain

—

—

—

8,816

—

— Other noninterest income

2,308

1,074

114.9

6,622

4,288

54.4 Total noninterest income

$ 7,548

$ 5,862

28.8

$ 33,159

$ 23,086

43.6

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) - Continued





For the Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In thousands, except per share data)

2023

2022

% Change

2023

2022

% Change

























NONINTEREST EXPENSE























Salaries and wages

$ 12,823

$ 8,909

43.9 %

$ 44,645

$ 35,931

24.3 % Employee benefits

3,389

2,786

21.6

12,358

9,908

24.7 Occupancy expense

2,328

1,694

37.4

7,791

6,242

24.8 Furniture and equipment expense

790

648

21.9

2,551

2,018

26.4 Data processing

2,762

1,856

48.8

8,783

6,890

27.5 Directors' fees

426

222

91.9

1,156

839

37.8 Amortization of intangible assets

2,595

460

464.1

6,105

1,988

207.1 FDIC insurance premium expense

1,733

315

450.2

3,479

1,426

144.0 Other real estate owned, net

—

13

(100.0)

1

65

(98.5) Legal and professional fees

1,411

636

121.9

4,337

2,840

52.7 Merger related expenses

602

967

(37.7)

17,356

2,098

727.3 Other noninterest expenses

4,811

2,494

92.9

14,767

10,077

46.5 Total noninterest expense

33,670

21,000

60.3

123,329

80,322

53.5

























Income before income taxes

14,507

11,355

27.8

14,184

42,141

(66.3) Income tax expense

4,017

2,948

36.3

2,956

10,964

(73.0) NET INCOME

$ 10,490

$ 8,407

24.8

$ 11,228

$ 31,177

(64.0)

























Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted

33,322

19,862

67.8

26,660

19,847

34.3

























Basic and diluted net income per common share

$ 0.32

$ 0.42

(23.8)

$ 0.42

$ 1.57

(73.2)

























Dividends paid per common share

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

—

$ 0.48

$ 0.48

—

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended

For the Three Months Ended



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023



Average





Yield/

Average





Yield/

Average





Yield/

Average





Yield/ (Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate Earning assets















































Loans (1), (2), (3)















































Consumer real estate

$ 1,331,150

$ 18,653

5.56 %

$ 813,673

$ 7,911

3.86 %

$ 1,331,150

$ 18,653

5.56 %

$ 1,141,707

$ 14,548

5.06 % Commercial real estate

2,728,094

38,730

5.63

1,246,966

15,114

4.81

2,728,094

38,730

5.63

2,831,569

40,536

5.68 Commercial

221,342

4,295

7.70

149,068

1,966

5.23

221,342

4,295

7.70

233,756

5,315

9.02 Consumer

333,807

3,859

4.59

244,471

2,602

4.22

333,807

3,859

4.59

332,486

4,183

4.99 State and political

1,290

13

4.00

1,084

11

4.03

1,290

13

4.00

929

10

4.27 Credit Cards

6,320

166

10.42

—

—

—

6,320

166

10.42

6,164

149

9.59 Other

17,464

277

6.29

12,062

96

3.16

17,464

277

6.29

16,137

201

4.94 Total Loans

4,639,467

65,993

5.64

2,467,324

27,700

4.45

4,639,467

65,993

5.64

4,562,748

64,942

5.65

















































Investment securities















































Taxable

619,259

3,992

2.58

661,519

3,945

2.39

619,259

3,992

2.58

778,081

5,047

2.59 Tax-exempt (1)

661

8

4.84

449

7

6.24

661

8

4.84

663

34

20.51 Federal funds sold

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

7,533

92

4.85 Interest-bearing deposits

80,446

1,224

6.04

77,299

664

3.40

80,446

1,224

6.04

55,547

1,213

8.66 Total earning assets

5,339,833

71,217

5.29

3,206,591

32,316

4.00

5,339,833

71,217

5.29

5,404,572

71,328

5.24 Cash and due from banks

63,506









29,358









63,506









51,714







Other assets

399,409









221,599









399,409









359,726







Allowance for credit losses

(57,308)









(16,469)









(57,308)









(46,700)







Total assets

$ 5,745,440









$ 3,441,079









$ 5,745,440









$ 5,769,312

























































Interest-bearing liabilities















































Demand deposits

$ 1,117,117

$ 6,673

2.37 %

$ 670,424

$ 2,217

1.31 %

$ 1,117,117

$ 6,673

2.37 %

$ 1,056,956

$ 6,659

2.50 % Money market and savings deposits

1,605,930

8,330

2.06

1,043,076

1,581

0.60

1,605,930

8,330

2.06

1,572,920

6,810

1.72 Brokered deposits

92,840

1,347

5.76

—

—

—

92,840

1,347

5.76

98,649

1,225

4.93 Certificates of deposit $100,000 or more

701,051

6,898

3.90

217,051

433

0.79

701,051

6,898

3.90

706,642

6,272

3.52 Other time deposits

391,820

4,885

4.95

205,293

322

0.62

391,820

4,885

4.95

285,743

2,507

3.48 Interest-bearing deposits (4)

3,908,758

28,133

2.86

2,135,844

4,553

0.85

3,908,758

28,133

2.86

3,720,910

23,473

2.50 Advances from FHLB - short-term

1,141

16

5.56

7,391

72

3.86

1,141

16

5.56

70,348

692

3.90 Advances from FHLB - long-term

—

—

—

653

(11)

(6.08)

—

—

—

—

—

— Subordinated debt and Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures ("TRUPS") (4)

72,155

1,462

8.04

43,031

720

6.64

72,155

1,462

8.04

71,907

1,461

8.06 Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,982,054

29,611

2.95

2,186,919

5,334

0.96

3,982,054

29,611

2.95

3,863,165

25,626

2.63 Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,228,060









870,890









1,228,060









1,345,976







Accrued expenses and other liabilities

28,286









21,647









28,286









27,057







Stockholders' equity

507,040









361,623









507,040









533,114







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,745,440









$ 3,441,079









$ 5,745,440









$ 5,769,312

























































Net interest income





$ 41,606









$ 26,982









$ 41,606









$ 45,702





















































Net interest spread









2.34 %









3.04 %









2.34 %









2.61 % Net interest margin









3.09 %









3.34 %









3.09 %









3.35 % Cost of Funds









2.25 %









0.69 %









2.25 %









1.95 % Cost of Deposits









2.17 %









0.60 %









2.17 %









1.84 % Cost of Debt









8.00 %









6.07 %









8.00 %









6.00 %



















(1) All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (3) Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations. There were $4.8 million, $0.6 million and $6.1 million of accretion interest on loans for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, and September 30, 2023, respectively. (4) Interest expense on deposits and borrowing includes amortization of deposit discount and amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments. There were $(1.5) million, $0.2 million and $(0.5) million of amortization of deposits premium, and $(0.2) million, $(47,000), and $(0.2) million of amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, and September 30, 2023, respectively.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2023

2022



Average





Yield/

Average





Yield/ (Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate Earning assets























Loans (1), (2), (3)























Consumer real estate

$ 1,076,713

$ 54,583

5.07 %

$ 699,192

$ 31,401

4.49 % Commercial real estate

2,039,153

110,058

5.40

1,182,845

51,821

4.38 Commercial

184,214

13,607

7.39

194,785

7,829

4.02 Consumer

322,033

15,298

4.75

195,542

7,560

3.87 State and political

1,025

41

4.00

1,613

64

3.97 Credit Cards

3,147

315

10.01

—

—

— Other

12,773

678

5.31

19,650

601

3.06 Total Loans

3,639,058

194,580

5.35

2,293,627

99,276

4.33

























Investment securities























Taxable

674,203

16,832

2.50

589,729

11,507

1.95 Tax-exempt (1)

663

58

8.75

113

7

6.19 Federal funds sold

1,899

92

4.84

—

—

— Interest-bearing deposits

41,032

2,770

6.75

337,203

3,210

0.95 Total earning assets

4,356,855

214,332

4.92

3,220,672

114,000

3.54 Cash and due from banks

43,555









18,158







Other assets

303,906









221,592







Allowance for credit losses

(40,777)









(15,441)







Total assets

$ 4,663,539









$ 3,444,981

































Interest-bearing liabilities























Demand deposits

$ 883,976

$ 20,134

2.28 %

$ 638,105

$ 3,869

0.61 % Money market and savings deposits

1,275,088

20,039

1.57

1,043,032

3,609

0.35 Brokered deposits

56,101

2,919

5.20

—

—

— Certificates of deposit $100,000 or more

492,226

16,583

3.37

239,927

1,364

0.57 Other time deposits

278,144

9,125

3.28

204,536

1,141

0.56 Interest-bearing deposits (4)

2,985,535

68,800

2.30

2,125,600

9,983

0.47 Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased

—

—

—

683

2

0.29 Advances from FHLB - short-term

111,392

5,518

4.95

1,863

72

3.86 Advances from FHLB - long-term

—

—

—

7,701

35

0.45 Subordinated debt and Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures ("TRUPS") (4)

57,708

4,454

7.72

42,917

2,451

5.71 Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,154,635

78,772

2.50

2,178,764

12,543

0.58 Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,043,479









888,509







Accrued expenses and other liabilities

23,635









21,858







Stockholders' equity

441,790









355,850







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,663,539









$ 3,444,981

































Net interest income





$ 135,560









$ 101,457





























Net interest spread









2.42 %









2.96 % Net interest margin









3.11 %









3.15 % Cost of Funds









1.88 %









0.41 % Cost of Deposits









1.71 %









0.33 % Cost of Debt









5.90 %









4.82 %



















(1) All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (3) Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations. There were $11.8 million and $1.5 million of accretion interest on loans for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (4) Interest expense on deposits and borrowing includes amortization of deposit premiums and amortization of borrowing fair value adjustment. There were $(1.8) million of amortization of deposit discounts and $0.6 million of amortization of deposit premium, and $(0.6) million and $(0.2) million of amortization of borrowing fair value adjustment for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights By Quarter (Unaudited)





4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

4th Quarter

12/31/2023

12/31/2023



2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

compared to

compared to (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q3 2023

Q4 2022 PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD



























Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 41,606

$ 45,702

$ 22,545

$ 25,705

$ 26,981

(9.0) %

54.2 % Less: Taxable-equivalent adjustment

81

80

51

41

38

1.3

113.2 Net interest income

41,525

45,622

22,494

25,664

26,943

(9.0)

54.1 Provision for credit losses

896

28,176

667

1,213

450

(96.8)

99.1 Noninterest income

7,548

14,984

5,294

5,334

5,862

(49.6)

28.8 Noninterest expense

33,670

47,158

21,608

20,893

21,000

(28.6)

60.3 Income/(loss) before income taxes

14,507

(14,728)

5,513

8,892

11,355

198.5

27.8 Income tax expense/ (benefit)

4,017

(4,991)

1,495

2,435

2,948

180.5

36.3 Net income/ (loss)

$ 10,490

$ (9,737)

$ 4,018

$ 6,457

$ 8,407

207.7

24.8





























Return on average assets

0.72 %

(0.67) %

0.45 %

0.75 %

0.97 %

139 bp

(25) bp Return on average assets excluding amortization of intangibles and merger related expenses - Non-GAAP

0.88

0.01

0.59

0.84

1.09

87

(21) Return on average equity

8.21

(7.25)

4.49

7.25

9.22

1,546

(101) Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1), (2)

12.88

1.74

7.16

10.09

12.83

1,114

5 Net interest margin

3.09

3.35

2.68

3.18

3.35

(26)

(26) Efficiency ratio - GAAP

68.61

77.81

77.76

67.40

64.01

(920)

460 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (1)

61.99

47.19

71.75

63.67

59.59

1,480

240





























PER SHARE DATA



























Basic and diluted net income/ (loss) per common share

$ 0.32

$ (0.29)

$ 0.20

$ 0.32

$ 0.42

210.3 %

(23.8) %





























Dividends paid per common share

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12

—

— Book value per common share at period end

15.41

15.14

18.24

18.17

18.34

1.8

(16.0) Tangible book value per common share at period end - Non-GAAP (1)

12.06

11.70

14.83

14.74

14.87

3.1

(18.9) Market value at period end

14.25

10.52

11.56

14.28

17.43

35.5

(18.2) Market range:



























High

14.51

13.37

14.45

18.15

20.85

8.5

(30.4) Low

9.66

10.27

10.65

14.00

17.04

(5.9)

(43.3)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights By Quarter (Unaudited) - Continued





4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

4th Quarter

12/31/2023

12/31/2023



2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

compared to

compared to (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q3 2023

Q4 2022





























AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA



























Loans

$ 4,639,467

$ 4,562,748

$ 2,709,944

$ 2,611,644

$ 2,467,324

1.68 %

88.04 % Investment securities

619,920

778,744

645,842

654,193

661,968

(20.39)

(6.35) Earning assets

5,339,833

5,404,572

3,369,183

3,279,686

3,206,591

(1.20)

66.53 Assets

5,745,440

5,769,312

3,596,311

3,506,336

3,441,079

(0.41)

66.97 Deposits

5,136,818

5,066,886

2,908,662

2,968,448

3,006,734

1.38

70.84 Short-term and Long Term FHLB advances

1,141

70,348

261,797

113,972

7,391

(98.38)

(84.56) Subordinated Debt & TRUPS

72,155

71,907

43,185

43,108

43,031

0.34

67.68 Stockholders' equity

507,040

533,114

363,225

361,174

361,623

(4.89)

40.21





























CREDIT QUALITY DATA



























Net charge offs

$ 500

$ 1,449

$ 50

$ 20

$ 84

(65.49) %

495.24 %





























Nonaccrual loans

$ 12,784

$ 8,982

$ 3,481

$ 1,894

$ 1,908

42.33 %

570.02 % Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

738

2,149

1,065

611

1,841

(65.66)

(59.91) Other real estate owned

179

179

179

179

197

—

(9.14) Total nonperforming assets

$ 13,701

$ 11,310

$ 4,725

$ 2,684

$ 3,946

21.14

247.21





























CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS



























Period-end equity to assets

8.50 %

8.79 %

9.97 %

10.18 %

10.48 %

(29) bp

(198) bp Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)

6.78

6.93

8.26

8.41

8.67

(15)

(189)





























Annualized net charge-offs to average loans

0.04 %

0.13 %

0.01 %

— %

0.01 %

(9) bp

3 bp





























Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:



























Period-end loans (3)

1.24 %

1.24 %

1.05 %

1.07 %

0.65 %

— bp

59 bp Period-end loans (4)

1.24

1.24

1.05

1.07

0.78

—

46 Nonaccrual loans

448.62

635.17

833.50

1502.85

872.27

(18,655)

(42,365) Nonperforming assets

418.59

504.43

614.05

1060.51

421.77

(8,584)

(318)





























As a percent of total loans:



























Nonaccrual loans

0.28 %

0.19 %

0.13 %

0.07 %

0.07 %

9 bp

21 bp





























As a percent of total loans+other real estate owned:



























Nonperforming assets

0.30 %

0.24 %

0.17 %

0.10 %

0.15 %

6 bp

15 bp





























As a percent of total assets:



























Nonaccrual loans

0.21 %

0.16 %

0.10 %

0.05 %

0.05 %

5 bp

16 bp Nonperforming assets

0.23

0.20

0.13

0.08

0.11

3

12



















(1) See the reconciliation table that begins on page 20. (2) This ratio excludes merger related expenses (Non-GAAP) on page 20. (3) Includes all loans held for investment, including PPP loan balances for all periods shown. (4) For 2023, this ratio excludes only PPP loans given the Company's adoption of the CECL standard. For periods in 2022, this ratio excludes PPP loans and loans acquired in the Severn and Northwest acquisitions.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter (Unaudited)

























12/31/2023

12/31/2023























compared to

compared to (In thousands, except per share data)

Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q3 2023

Q4 2022





























INTEREST INCOME



























Interest and fees on loans

$ 65,914

$ 64,869

$ 32,729

$ 30,828

$ 27,664

1.6 %

138.3 % Interest on investment securities:



























Taxable

3,992

5,047

3,729

4,064

3,945

(20.9)

1.2 Tax-exempt

6

27

5

7

6

(77.8)

— Interest on federal funds sold

—

92

—

—

—

(100.0)

— Interest on deposits with other banks

1,224

1,213

170

163

664

0.9

84.3 Total interest income

71,136

71,248

36,633

35,062

32,279

(0.2)

120.4





























INTEREST EXPENSE



























Interest on deposits

28,133

23,473

9,914

7,281

4,554

19.9

517.8 Interest on short-term borrowings

16

692

3,449

1,361

72

(97.7)

(77.8) Interest on long-term borrowings

1,462

1,461

776

756

710

0.1

105.9 Total interest expense

29,611

25,626

14,139

9,398

5,336

15.6

454.9





























NET INTEREST INCOME

41,525

45,622

22,494

25,664

26,943

(9.0)

54.1 Provision for credit losses

896

28,176

667

1,213

450

(96.8)

99.1





























NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

40,629

17,446

21,827

24,451

26,493

132.9

53.4





























NONINTEREST INCOME



























Service charges on deposit accounts

1,519

1,505

1,264

1,213

1,346

0.9

12.9 Trust and investment fee income

844

1,933

399

432

401

(56.3)

110.5 Loss on sales and calls of investment securities

—

(2,166)

—

—

—

100.0

— Interchange credits

1,633

1,557

1,311

1,212

1,280

4.9

27.6 Mortgage-banking revenue

1,105

1,377

1,054

977

1,567

(19.8)

(29.5) Title Company revenue

139

89

186

137

194

56.2

(28.4) Bargain purchase gain

—

8,816

—

—

—

(100.0)

— Other noninterest income

2,308

1,873

1,080

1,363

1,074

23.2

114.9 Total noninterest income

7,548

14,984

5,294

5,334

5,862

(49.6)

28.8

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter (Unaudited) - Continued

























12/31/2023

12/31/2023























compared to

compared to (In thousands, except per share data)

Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q3 2023

Q4 2022





























NONINTEREST EXPENSE



























Salaries and wages

$ 12,823

$ 14,183

$ 8,955

$ 8,684

$ 8,909

(9.6) %

43.9 % Employee benefits

3,389

3,607

2,440

2,921

2,786

(6.0)

21.6 Occupancy expense

2,328

2,245

1,599

1,619

1,694

3.7

37.4 Furniture and equipment expense

790

750

477

534

648

5.3

21.9 Data processing

2,762

2,485

1,739

1,798

1,856

11.2

48.8 Directors' fees

426

295

185

250

222

44.4

91.9 Amortization of intangible assets

2,595

2,634

435

441

460

(1.5)

464.1 FDIC insurance premium expense

1,733

618

758

371

315

180.4

450.2 Other real estate owned expenses, net

—

2

—

(1)

13

(100.0)

(100.0) Legal and professional fees

1,411

1,217

959

750

636

15.9

121.9 Merger related expenses

602

14,866

1,197

691

967

(96.0)

(37.8) Other noninterest expenses

4,811

4,256

2,864

2,835

2,494

13.0

92.9 Total noninterest expense

33,670

47,158

21,608

20,893

21,000

(28.6)

60.3





























(Loss)/Income before income taxes

14,507

(14,728)

5,513

8,892

11,355

198.5

27.8 Income tax (benefit)/expense

4,017

(4,991)

1,495

2,435

2,948

180.5

36.3 NET (LOSS)/INCOME

$ 10,490

$ (9,737)

$ 4,018

$ 6,457

$ 8,407

207.7

24.8





























Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted

33,322

33,246

19,903

19,886

19,862

0.2

67.8





























Basic and diluted net (loss)/ income per common share

$ 0.32

$ (0.29)

$ 0.20

$ 0.32

$ 0.42

210.3

(23.8)





























Dividends paid per common share

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12

—

—

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets By Quarter (Unaudited)









































































































Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q4 2022



Average





Yield/

Average





Yield/

Average





Yield/

Average





Yield/

Average





Yield/ (Dollars in thousands)

balance

Interest

rate

balance

Interest

rate

balance

Interest

rate

balance

Interest

rate

balance

Interest

rate Earning assets



























































Loans (1), (2), (3)



























































Consumer real estate

$ 1,331,150

$ 18,653

5.56 %

$ 1,141,707

$ 14,548

5.06 %

$ 946,545

$ 10,876

4.61 %

$ 881,799

$ 10,507

4.83 %

$ 813,673

$ 7,911

3.86 % Commercial real estate

2,728,094

38,730

5.63

2,831,569

40,536

5.68

1,292,406

15,620

4.85

1,279,923

15,173

4.81

1,246,966

15,114

4.81 Commercial

221,342

4,295

7.70

233,756

5,315

9.02

137,554

2,177

6.35

142,797

1,819

5.17

149,068

1,966

5.23 Consumer

333,807

3,859

4.59

332,486

4,183

4.99

323,798

3,983

4.93

297,528

3,274

4.46

244,471

2,602

4.22 State and political

1,290

13

4.00

929

10

4.27

900

8

3.57

978

9

3.73

1,084

11

4.03 Credit Cards

6,320

166

10.42

6,164

149

9.59

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

— Other

17,464

277

6.29

16,137

201

4.94

8,741

116

5.37

8,619

83

3.91

12,062

96

3.16 Total Loans

4,639,467

65,993

5.64

4,562,748

64,942

5.65

2,709,944

32,780

4.85

2,611,644

30,865

4.79

2,467,324

27,700

4.45





























































Investment securities



























































Taxable

619,259

3,992

2.58

778,081

5,047

2.59

645,178

3,729

2.32

653,527

4,064

2.49

661,519

3,945

2.39 Tax-exempt (1)

661

8

4.84

663

34

20.51

664

6

3.62

666

9

5.41

449

7

6.24 Federal funds sold

—

—

—

7,533

92

4.85

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

— Interest-bearing deposits

80,446

1,224

6.04

55,547

1,213

8.66

13,397

170

5.09

13,849

163

4.77

77,299

664

3.40 Total earning assets

5,339,833

71,217

5.29

5,404,572

71,328

5.24

3,369,183

36,685

4.37

3,279,686

35,101

4.34

3,206,591

32,316

4.00 Cash and due from banks

63,506









51,714









29,923









28,602









29,358







Other assets

399,409









359,726









225,935









228,054









221,599







Allowance for credit losses

(57,308)









(46,700)









(28,730)









(30,006)









(16,469)







Total assets

$ 5,745,440









$ 5,769,312









$ 3,596,311









$ 3,506,336









$ 3,441,079





































































Interest-bearing liabilities



























































Demand deposits

$ 1,117,117

$ 6,673

2.37 %

$ 1,056,956

$ 6,659

2.50 %

$ 685,674

$ 3,913

2.29 %

$ 694,894

$ 3,236

1.89 %

$ 670,424

$ 2,217

1.31 % Money market and savings deposits

1,605,930

8,330

2.06

1,572,920

6,810

1.72

907,068

2,526

1.12

1,004,553

2,373

0.96

1,043,076

1,581

0.60 Brokered deposits

92,840

1,347

5.76

98,649

1,225

4.93

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

— Certificates of deposit $100,000 or more

701,051

6,898

3.90

706,642

6,272

3.52

312,367

2,337

3.00

241,436

1,076

1.81

217,051

433

0.79 Other time deposits

391,820

4,885

4.95

285,743

2,507

3.48

225,495

1,138

2.03

207,403

595

1.16

205,293

322

0.62 Interest-bearing deposits (4)

3,908,758

28,133

2.86

3,720,910

23,473

2.50

2,130,604

9,914

1.87

2,148,286

7,280

1.37

2,135,844

4,553

0.85 Advances from FHLB - short-term

1,141

16

5.56

70,348

692

3.90

261,797

3,449

5.28

113,972

1,361

4.84

7,391

72

3.86 Advances from FHLB - long-term

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

653

(11)

(6.08) Subordinated debt and Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures ("TRUPS") (4)

72,155

1,462

8.04

71,907

1,461

8.06

43,185

776

7.21

43,108

756

7.11

43,031

720

6.64 Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,982,054

29,611

2.95

3,863,165

25,626

2.63

2,435,586

14,139

2.33

2,305,366

9,397

1.65

2,186,919

5,334

0.96 Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,228,060









1,345,976









778,058









820,162









870,890







Accrued expenses and other liabilities

28,286









27,057









19,442









19,634









21,647







Stockholders' equity

507,040









533,114









363,225









361,174









361,623







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,745,440









$ 5,769,312









$ 3,596,311









$ 3,506,336









$ 3,441,079





































































Net interest income





$ 41,606









$ 45,702









$ 22,546









$ 25,704









$ 26,982

































































Net interest spread









2.34 %









2.61 %









2.04 %









2.68 %









3.04 % Net interest margin









3.09 %









3.35 %









2.68 %









3.18 %









3.34 % Cost of Funds









2.25 %









1.95 %









1.76 %









1.22 %









0.69 % Cost of Deposits









2.17 %









1.84 %









1.37 %









0.99 %









0.60 % Cost of Debt









8.00 %









6.00 %









5.56 %









5.47 %









6.07 %



















(1) All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (3) Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations. There were $4.8 million, $6.1 million, $0.3 million, $0.5 million and $0.6 million of accretion interest on loans for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. (4) Interest expense on deposits and borrowing includes amortization of deposit premiums and amortization of borrowing fair value adjustment. There were $(1.5) million, $(0.5) million, $41,000, $0.1 million and $0.2 million of amortization of deposits premium, and $(0.2) million, $(0.2) million, $(47,000), $(47,000) and $(47,000) of amortization of borrowing fair value adjustment for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.