Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reports 2024 First Quarter Financial Results

EASTON, Md., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ - SHBI) (the "Company" or "Shore Bancshares"), the holding company for Shore United Bank, N.A. (the "Bank" or "SUB") reported net income for the first quarter of 2024 of $8.2 million or $0.25 per diluted common share compared to a net income of $10.5 million or $0.32 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2023, and net income of $6.5 million or $0.32 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2023.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

Credit Card Fraud - On April 2, 2024 , the Bank detected that it had been subjected to fraudulent credit card account openings during the first quarter of 2024 and commenced an investigation. Bad actors used stolen personal information to open Bank-issued credit cards through the Bank's online credit card activation system. The personal information used had been stolen from individuals who are not customers of the Bank. No existing Bank customers were impacted by this fraudulent activity and the Bank's core processing system was not compromised. Upon detection, the Bank immediately closed all fraudulently-opened credit card accounts and suspended all credit card activations. The Bank will not open new credit card accounts until its investigation is complete. The Bank is implementing enhanced activity monitoring on all existing cards outstanding.



As a result of the fraudulent activity, the Company recognized a $4.3 million fraud -related expense in the first quarter of 2024 and does not anticipate additional losses related to this event. The majority of the fraud loss, approximately $3.6 million , or 84%, occurred between March 25, 2024 and April 2, 2024 . In coordination with the Bank's credit card processor, management is evaluating the root causes of the fraud event and the preventative and monitoring controls that would have mitigated the fraud loss. Management will also consider in this evaluation whether the credit card product can attain the size and scale needed in the near-term for the Bank to continue as an issuer. The Bank has notified and is actively working with law enforcement to recover a portion of the fraud losses by various means.



The above information was reported on the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with SEC on April 30, 2024 describing the event. The impact of this event resulted in a $0.10 decrease to basic and diluted earnings per share.





- The Company reported ROAA of 0.57% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 0.72% and 0.75% for the fourth and first quarters of 2023, respectively. Excluding the expense, amortization from core deposit intangibles, and merger-related expenses the Company's Non-GAAP, ROAA was 0.94% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 0.88% and 0.84% for the fourth and first quarters of 2023, respectively. Stable Net Interest Margin - Net interest margin ("NIM") remained relatively stable at 3.08% for the first quarter of 2024 from 3.09% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding net accretion interest income of $3.6 million and $3.0 million for the same time periods, NIM decreased six basis points to 2.81% for the first quarter of 2024 from 2.87% for the fourth quarter of 2023.





- Net interest margin ("NIM") remained relatively stable at 3.08% for the first quarter of 2024 from 3.09% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding net accretion interest income of and for the same time periods, NIM decreased six basis points to 2.81% for the first quarter of 2024 from 2.87% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Active Management of Deposit Costs - Decreases in rates on higher cost deposit relationships mitigated margin compression in the first quarter of 2024. For the month of March 2024 , asset yields grew more quickly than funding costs which positively impacted the Company's net interest margin and may position the Bank to see positive margin movement during the second quarter of 2024. As a result of decreased rates paid on some deposits and expected seasonal cash outflows in the first quarter of 2024, deposits decreased $201.8 million , or 3.7% to $5.2 billion at March 31, 2024 when compared to December 31, 2023 . Liquidity remained relatively stable with the loan to deposit ratio modestly increasing from 86.2% at December 31, 2023 to 89.7% at March 31, 2024 . The Bank had no brokered deposits or advances at March 31, 2024 .





- Decreases in rates on higher cost deposit relationships mitigated margin compression in the first quarter of 2024. For the month of , asset yields grew more quickly than funding costs which positively impacted the Company's net interest margin and may position the Bank to see positive margin movement during the second quarter of 2024. As a result of decreased rates paid on some deposits and expected seasonal cash outflows in the first quarter of 2024, deposits decreased , or 3.7% to at when compared to . Liquidity remained relatively stable with the loan to deposit ratio modestly increasing from 86.2% at to 89.7% at . The Bank had no brokered deposits or advances at . Stable Credit Trends - The Company's total nonperforming assets to total assets for the first quarter of 2024 was 0.28% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 of 0.23%. The Company's credit quality metrics remain at historical lows with no signs of significant deterioration or systemic issues within its loan portfolios.





- The Company's total nonperforming assets to total assets for the first quarter of 2024 was 0.28% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 of 0.23%. The Company's credit quality metrics remain at historical lows with no signs of significant deterioration or systemic issues within its loan portfolios. Branch Closings and Office Space Rationalization - The Company expects to close two branches by the end of the third quarter and to consolidate two office buildings into a single space by the end of the third quarter.

"While the first quarter's credit card fraud was disappointing, I am pleased with the response of our team after the incident was identified to contain the problem, and that no customers were impacted," stated James ("Jimmy") M. Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer of Shore Bancshares, Inc. "We are undertaking a comprehensive review of the incident to recover as much of the fraudulent charges as possible and are evaluating our options regarding the future of an in-house credit card program."

Burke continued, "Active balance sheet management in the first quarter resulted in stabilizing margins and net interest income while continued focus on reducing expenses is expected to enhance future operating leverage. Credit remains stable and we believe we are well positioned to deliver improving profitability in future quarters."

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $5.8 billion at March 31, 2024, a decrease of $185 million or 3.1%, when compared to $6.0 billion at December 31, 2023. The aggregate decrease was primarily due to a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $257.9 million and investment securities held to maturity of $9.4 million partially offset by an increase in investment securities available for sale of $69.0 million and loans held for investment of $7.7 million. The ratio of the Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") to total loans decreased slightly from 1.24% at December 31, 2023, to 1.23% at March 31, 2024.

The Company's tangible common equity ratio at March 31, 2024 was 7.11% compared to 6.78% at December 31, 2023. The Company's Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at March 31, 2024 were 9.53% and 11.68%, respectively. The Bank's Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at March 31, 2024 were 10.32% and 11.56%, respectively. Non-owner occupied commercial real estate ("CRE") loans as a percentage of the Bank's Tier 1 Capital + ACL at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 were $2.0 billion or 370.0% and $2.0 billion or 382.6%, respectively. Construction loans as a percentage of the Bank's Tier 1 Capital + ACL at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 were $299.1 million or 54.9% and $299.0 million or 56.7%, respectively.

The Bank's office CRE loan portfolio, which includes owner-occupied and nonowner-occupied CRE loans, was $516.0 million or 11.1% of total loans of $4.6 billion at March 31, 2024. The Bank's office CRE loan portfolio included $137.7 million or 26.7% of the total with medical tenants and $73.3 million or 14.2% of the total with government or government contractor tenants. There were 513 loans in the office CRE portfolio with an average and median loan size of $1.0 million and $0.4 million, respectively. Loan to Value ("LTV") estimates are less than 70% for $395.8 million or 76.7% of the office CRE portfolio and less than 80% for $490.4 million or 95.0% of the office CRE portfolio.

The Bank had 19 office CRE loans totaling $172.0 million that were greater than $5.0 million at March 31, 2024, compared to 24 office CRE loans totaling $189.8 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease in this portfolio segment was the result of normal amortization and a two large loan payoffs in the quarter. For the office CRE portfolio, at March 31, 2024, the average loan debt-service coverage ratio was 1.7x and average LTV was 57.6%. Of the office CRE portfolio balance, 73% is secured by properties in rural or suburban areas with limited exposure to metropolitan cities and 92% are secured by properties with five stories or less. Of the office CRE loans, $5.8 million will mature and $5.1 million of the office CRE loans will reprice prior to December 31, 2024. Of the office CRE loans, $2.2 million are special mention or substandard.

Total deposits decreased $201.8 million, or 3.7% to $5.2 billion at March 31, 2024 when compared to December 31, 2023. The decrease in total deposits was primarily due to a decrease in time deposits of $15.3 million, demand deposits of $63.6 million, money market and savings of $65.6 million and noninterest-bearing deposits of $57.4 million. The decrease in deposits is primarily attributable to seasonal municipal runoff and disintermediation of interest-sensitive cannabis-related deposits.

Total funding, which includes customer deposits, Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances, and brokered deposits decreased $246.3 million from $5.4 billion at December 31, 2023 to $5.2 billion at March 31, 2024. The Bank had no FHLB advances at March 31, 2024 or December 31, 2023 and reduced brokered deposits from $44.5 million at December 31, 2023 to zero at March 31, 2024. The Bank's uninsured deposits at March 31, 2024 were $981.3 million or 18.93% of total deposits. The Bank's uninsured deposits, excluding deposits secured with pledged collateral, at March 31, 2024 were $825.9 million or 15.93% of total deposits. At March 31, 2024, the Bank had approximately $1.2 billion of available liquidity including: $114.6 million in cash, $1.1 billion in secured borrowing capacity at the FHLB and other correspondent banks, and $45.0 million in unsecured lines of credit.

Total stockholders' equity increased $4.1 million, or 0.8%, when compared to December 31, 2023, primarily due to current year earnings, offset by the cash dividend paid. As of March 31, 2024, the ratio of total equity to total assets was 8.84% and the ratio of total tangible equity to total tangible assets was 7.11% compared to 8.50% and 6.78% at December 31, 2023, respectively.

Management continues to pursue opportunities to increase efficiencies and decrease expenses as a percentage of operating revenues. Following feasibility assessments, management decided to close two branches by the end of the third quarter, subject to regulatory approval. The Onley, VA branch should close on or about July 17, 2024 and the Westgate branch located in Annapolis, MD should close on or about September 30, 2024. Limited growth opportunities within the Eastern Shore of Virginia and a conscientious focus on profitability led to the decision to close the Onley branch. The Westgate branch has limited foot traffic and is located less than a mile from another SUB branch within the City of Annapolis. Customer disruption is expected to be limited. These closures are estimated to cost $0.2 million. The Company is expected to reduce four positions as part of these closings

Additionally, the Company plans to reduce professional office space located in Easton, MD. By the end of the third quarter, a newly renovated office building is expected to be put into service eliminating the need for two currently-occupied office buildings. In the second quarter, the Company expects to begin marketing for sale the two redundant office properties. Recent appraisals on these properties exceed the Bank's cost bases resulting in no impairment. At the present time the two properties remain in service, are not listed for immediate sale, and are classified as active assets on our balance sheet. Once these properties meet the accounting criteria they will be moved to held for sale.

Review of Quarterly Financial Results

Net interest income was $41.1 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $41.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $25.7 million for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest income when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the increase in interest expense of $0.4 million resulting from an increase in the average balance of interest bearing deposits of $70.9 million. The increase when compared to the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the increase in interest and fees on loans, interest on deposits from other banks, a decrease in interest on short-term borrowings partially offset by the increase in interest on deposits and interest on long-term borrowings all significantly impacted by the merger of equals with TCFC in the third quarter of 2023.

The Company's net interest margin decreased slightly to 3.08% for the first quarter of 2024 from 3.09% for the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily due to an increase in the overall mix of interest-bearing deposits compared to noninterest-bearing deposits. Average interest-bearing deposits increased $70.9 million which resulted in a two basis point rate increase. In addition to the change in deposit mix, rates on money market and time deposits also increased, which were partly offset by lower rates on demand deposits. The Company's net interest margin decreased to 3.08% for the first quarter of 2024 from 3.18% for the first quarter of 2023. Comparing the first quarter of 2024 to the first quarter of 2023, the Company's interest-earning asset yields increased 98 basis points to 5.32% from 4.34%, while the cost of funds repriced at a faster pace resulting in an increase of 109 basis points to 2.31% from 1.22% for the same period.

The provision for credit losses was $0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The comparable amounts were $0.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and $1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease in the provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily related to more optimistic short-term forecasts for unemployment and Gross Domestic Product ("GDP"). Coverage ratios were 1.23% and 1.24% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. The decrease in the provision for credit losses when compared to the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to improved economic factors and forecasts. Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2024 were $0.6 million compared to net charge-offs of $0.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and net charge offs of $20,000 for the first quarter of 2023.

At March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, nonperforming assets were $16.4 million or 0.28% of total assets and $13.7 million, or 0.23% of total assets, respectively. The balance of nonperforming assets increased primarily due to an increase in repossessed marine loans of $1.8 million and an increase of $0.8 million in loans 90 days past due and still accruing. When comparing March 31, 2024 to March 31, 2023, nonperforming assets increased $13.7 million, primarily due to increases in nonaccrual loans of $10.9 million, an increase in repossessed marine loans of $1.8 million, and an increase of $0.9 million in loans 90 days past due and still accruing almost entirely impacted by the merger with TCFC in the third quarter of 2023.

Total noninterest income for the first quarter of 2024 was $6.6 million, a decrease of $1.0 million from $7.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase $1.2 million from $5.3 million for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to other noninterest income which included decreases in other fees on bank services and other loan fee income, decreases in mortgage banking revenue and trust and investment fee income. The increase from the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to other noninterest income which included increases in other loan fee income, gains on life insurance contracts, an increase in credit card income, increases in trust and investment fee income and interchange credits all a result of the merger in the third quarter of 2023.

Total noninterest expense of $36.7 million for the first quarter of 2024 increased $3.0 million when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 expense of $33.7 million and increased $15.8 million when compared to the first quarter of 2023 expense of $20.9 million. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to credit card fraud expense of $4.3 million, and an increase in employee benefits of $0.7 million partially offset by decreases in salaries and wages expense of $1.0 million, merger related expenses of $0.6 million, and FDIC insurance premium expense of $0.6 million. The increase from the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the operation of a larger branch network due to the merger with TCFC which significantly impacted almost all expense line items. Unrelated to the merger were the fraud expenses in the first quarter of 2024 previously mentioned above.

Subsequent Event

On May 1, 2024, the Company's board of directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend in the amount of $0.12 per share, payable May 31, 2024 to stockholders of record on May 16, 2024.

Shore Bancshares is a financial holding company headquartered in Easton, Maryland and is the parent company of Shore United Bank, N.A.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2023

Change













PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD











Net interest income

$ 41,135

$ 25,664

60.3 % Provision for credit losses

407

1,213

(66.4) Noninterest income

6,567

5,334

23.1 Noninterest expense

36,698

20,893

75.6 Income before income taxes

10,597

8,892

19.2 Income tax expense

2,413

2,435

(0.9) Net income

$ 8,184

$ 6,457

26.7













Return on average assets

0.57 %

0.75 %

(18) bp Return on average assets excluding amortization of intangibles, merger related

expenses and credit card fraud losses - Non-GAAP (1 ) (2)

0.94

0.84

10 Return on average equity

6.38

7.25

(87) Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1), (2)

13.39

10.09

330 Interest rate spread

2.34

2.69

(35) Net interest margin

3.08

3.18

(10) Efficiency ratio - GAAP

76.93

67.40

953 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (1)

62.37

63.67

(130) Non-interest income to avg assets

0.46

0.62

(16) Non-interest expense to avg assets

2.56

2.42

14 Net operating expense to avg assets

2.10

1.80

30













PER SHARE DATA











Basic and diluted net income per common share

$ 0.25

$ 0.32

(21.9) %













Dividends paid per common share

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

— % Book value per common share at period end

15.51

18.17

(14.6) Tangible book value per common share at period end - Non-GAAP (1)

12.24

14.74

(17.0) Market value at period end

11.50

14.28

(19.5) Market range:











High

14.38

18.15

(20.8) Low

10.56

14.00

(24.6)













AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA











Loans

$ 4,655,183

$ 2,611,644

78.2 % Investment securities

655,323

654,193

0.2 Earning assets

5,387,782

3,279,686

64.3 Assets

5,774,824

3,506,336

64.7 Deposits

5,142,658

2,968,448

73.2 Short-term and Long Term FHLB advances

4,000

113,972

(96.5) Subordinated Debt & TRUPS

72,418

43,108

68.0 Stockholders' equity

515,976

361,174

42.9

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) - Continued





For the Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2023

Change













CREDIT QUALITY DATA











Net charge-offs

$ 565

$ 20

2,725.0 %













Nonaccrual loans

$ 12,776

$ 1,894

574.6 % Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

1,560

611

155.3 Other real estate owned and Repossessed Property

2,024

179

1,030.7 Total nonperforming assets

16,360

2,684

509.5 Borrowers experiencing financial difficulty ("BEFD") (still accruing)

—

—

— Total nonperforming assets and BEFD modifications

$ 16,360

$ 2,684

509.5













CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS











Period-end equity to assets

8.84 %

10.18 %

(134) bp Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)

7.11

8.41

(130)













Annualized net charge-offs to average loans

0.05 %

— %

5 bp













Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:











Period-end loans

1.23 %

1.07 %

16 bp Nonaccrual loans

448.78

1,502.85

(105,407) Nonperforming assets

350.46

1,060.51

(71,005) Accruing BEFD modifications

—

—

— Nonperforming assets and accruing BEFDs

350.46

1,060.51

(71,005)













As a percent of total loans:











Nonaccrual loans

0.27 %

0.07 %

20 bp













As a percent of total loans, other real estate owned, and repossessed property











Nonperforming assets

0.35 %

0.10 %

25 bp













As a percent of total assets:











Nonaccrual loans

0.22 %

0.05 %

17 bp Nonperforming assets

0.28 %

0.08 %

20

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

















March 31, 2024 March 31, 2024















compared to compared to (In thousands, except per share data)

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023



















ASSETS

















Cash and due from banks

$ 43,079

$ 63,172

$ 23,863

(31.8) % 80.5 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

71,481

309,241

13,846

(76.9) 416.3 Cash and cash equivalents

114,560

372,413

37,709

(69.2) 203.8



















Investment securities available for sale (at fair value)

179,496

110,521

81,525

62.4 120.2 Investment securities held to maturity (net of allowance for

credit losses of $116

(March 31, 2024), $94 (December 31, 2023), $0 (March 31,

2023)) at amortized cost)

503,822

513,188

549,096

(1.8) (8.2) Equity securities, at fair value

5,681

5,703

1,258

(0.4) 351.6 Restricted securities

17,863

17,900

15,067

(0.2) 18.6 Loans held for sale, at fair value

13,767

8,782

3,514

56.8 291.8



















Loans held for investment

4,648,725

4,641,010

2,668,681

0.2 74.2 Less: allowance for credit losses

(57,336)

(57,351)

(28,464)

— (101.4) Loans, net

4,591,389

4,583,659

2,640,217

0.2 73.9 Premises and equipment, net

83,084

82,386

50,516

0.8 64.5 Goodwill

63,266

63,266

63,266

— — Other intangible assets, net

45,515

48,090

5,106

(5.4) 791.4 Other real estate owned, net

179

179

179

— — Repossessed property, net

1,845

—

—

— — Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value

5,821

5,926

5,310

(1.8) 9.6 Right of use assets, net

12,153

12,487

9,344

(2.7) 30.1 Cash surrender value on life insurance

102,321

101,704

59,711

0.6 71.4 Accrued interest receivable

19,541

19,217

8,218

1.7 137.8 Deferred income taxes

38,978

40,707

10,436

(4.2) 273.5 Other assets

26,423

24,790

13,222

6.6 99.8 Total assets

$ 5,825,704

$ 6,010,918

$ 3,553,694

(3.1) 63.9



















LIABILITIES

















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 1,200,680

$ 1,258,037

$ 808,679

(4.6) % 48.5 % Interest-bearing deposits

3,983,599

4,128,083

2,185,883

(3.5) 82.2 Total deposits

5,184,279

5,386,120

2,994,562

(3.7) 73.1



















Advances from FHLB - short-term

—

—

131,500

— (100.0) Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated

debentures ("TRUPS")

29,237

29,158

18,445

0.3 58.5 Subordinated debt

43,322

43,139

24,705

0.4 75.4 Total borrowings

72,559

72,297

174,650

0.4 (58.5)



















Lease liabilities

12,552

12,857

9,642

(2.4) 30.2 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

41,086

28,509

13,202

44.1 211.2 Total liabilities

$ 5,310,476

$ 5,499,783

$ 3,192,056

(3.4) 66.4



















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Common stock, par value $0.01; authorized 50,000,000 shares

$ 332

$ 332

$ 199

— 66.8 Additional paid in capital

356,464

356,007

201,736

0.1 76.7 Retained earnings

166,490

162,290

167,864

2.6 (0.8) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(8,058)

(7,494)

(8,161)

(7.5) 1.3 Total stockholders' equity

515,228

511,135

361,638

0.8 42.5 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,825,704

$ 6,010,918

$ 3,553,694

(3.1) 63.9



















Period-end common shares outstanding

$ 33,211

$ 33,162

$ 19,898

0.1 66.9 Book value per common share

$ 15.51

$ 15.41

$ 18.17

0.6 (14.6)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except per share data)

2024

2023

% Change













INTEREST INCOME











Interest and fees on loans

$ 65,754

$ 30,828

113.3 % Interest on investment securities:











Taxable

4,419

4,064

8.7 Tax-exempt

6

7

(14.3) Interest on deposits with other banks

960

163

489.0 Total interest income

$ 71,139

$ 35,062

102.9













INTEREST EXPENSE











Interest on deposits

$ 28,497

$ 7,281

291.4 Interest on short-term borrowings

56

1,361

(95.9) Interest on long-term borrowings

1,451

756

91.9 Total interest expense

$ 30,004

$ 9,398

219.3













NET INTEREST INCOME

$ 41,135

$ 25,664

60.3 Provision for credit losses

407

1,213

(66.4)













NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

$ 40,728

$ 24,451

66.6













NONINTEREST INCOME











Service charges on deposit accounts

$ 1,507

$ 1,213

24.2 Trust and investment fee income

734

432

69.9 Interchange credits

1,587

1,212

30.9 Mortgage-banking revenue

801

977

(18.0) Title Company revenue

78

137

(43.1) Other noninterest income

1,860

1,363

36.5 Total noninterest income

$ 6,567

$ 5,334

23.1

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) - Continued





For the Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except per share data)

2024

2023

% Change













NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and wages

$ 11,852

$ 8,684

36.5 % Employee benefits

4,097

2,921

40.3 Occupancy expense

2,416

1,619

49.2 Furniture and equipment expense

904

534

69.3 Data processing

2,867

1,798

59.5 Directors' fees

295

250

18.0 Amortization of intangible assets

2,576

441

484.1 FDIC insurance premium expense

1,150

371

210.0 Other real estate owned, net

—

(1)

100.0 Legal and professional fees

1,599

750

113.2 Fraud losses (1)

4,502

67

6,619.4 Merger related expenses

—

691

(100.0) Other noninterest expenses

4,440

2,768

60.4 Total noninterest expense

$ 36,698

$ 20,893

75.6













Income before income taxes

$ 10,597

$ 8,892

19.2 Income tax expense

2,413

2,435

(0.9) NET INCOME

$ 8,184

$ 6,457

26.7













Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted

33,337

19,886

67.6













Basic and diluted net income per common share

$ 0.25

$ 0.32

(21.9)













Dividends paid per common share

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

—

____________________________________ (1) Fraud losses includes $4.3 million of credit card fraud losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended

For the Three Months Ended



March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Yield/

Rate

















































Earning assets















































Loans (1), (2), (3)















































Consumer real estate

$ 1,361,636

$ 18,492

5.46 %

$ 881,799

$ 10,507

4.83 %

$ 1,361,636

$ 18,492

5.46 %

$ 1,331,150

$ 18,653

5.56 % Commercial real estate

2,722,600

38,604

5.70

1,279,923

15,173

4.81

2,722,600

38,604

5.70

2,728,094

38,730

5.63 Commercial

219,884

4,097

7.49

142,797

1,819

5.17

219,884

4,097

7.49

221,342

4,295

7.70 Consumer

329,118

4,272

5.22

297,528

3,274

4.46

329,118

4,272

5.22

333,807

3,859

4.59 State and political

1,473

16

4.37

978

9

3.73

1,473

16

4.37

1,290

13

4.00 Credit Cards

7,457

167

9.01

—

—

—

7,457

167

9.01

6,320

166

10.42 Other

13,015

183

5.66

8,619

84

3.91

13,015

183

5.66

17,464

277

6.29 Total Loans

4,655,183

65,831

5.69

2,611,644

30,866

4.79

4,655,183

65,831

5.69

4,639,467

65,993

5.64

















































Investment securities















































Taxable

654,663

4,419

2.70

653,527

4,064

2.49

654,663

4,419

2.70

619,259

3,992

2.58 Tax-exempt (1)

660

8

4.85

666

9

5.41

660

8

4.85

661

8

4.84 Interest-bearing deposits

77,276

960

5.00

13,849

163

4.77

77,276

960

5.00

80,446

1,224

6.04 Total earning assets

5,387,782

71,218

5.32

3,279,686

35,102

4.34

5,387,782

71,218

5.32

5,339,833

71,217

5.29 Cash and due from banks

49,499









28,602









49,499









63,506







Other assets

395,023









228,054









395,023









399,409







Allowance for credit losses

(57,480)









(30,006)









(57,480)









(57,308)







Total assets

$ 5,774,824









$ 3,506,336









$ 5,774,824









$ 5,745,440











































































































Interest-bearing liabilities















































Demand deposits

$ 1,110,524

$ 6,362

2.30 %

$ 694,894

$ 3,236

1.89 %

$ 1,110,524

$ 6,362

2.30 %

$ 1,117,117

$ 6,673

2.37 % Money market and savings deposits

1,669,074

10,160

2.45

1,004,553

2,374

0.96

1,669,074

10,160

2.45

1,605,930

8,330

2.06 Brokered deposits

20,465

251

4.93

—

—

—

20,465

251

4.93

92,840

1,347

5.76 Certificates of deposit $100,000 or more

762,210

7,675

4.05

241,436

1,076

1.81

762,210

7,675

4.05

701,051

6,898

3.90 Other time deposits

417,362

4,049

3.90

207,403

595

1.16

417,362

4,049

3.90

391,820

4,885

4.95 Interest-bearing deposits (4)

3,979,635

28,497

2.88

2,148,286

7,281

1.37

3,979,635

28,497

2.88

3,908,758

28,133

2.86 Advances from FHLB - short-term

4,000

56

5.63

113,972

1,361

4.84

4,000

56

5.63

1,141

16

5.56 Subordinated debt and Guaranteed preferred

beneficial interest in junior subordinated

debentures ("TRUPS") (4)

72,418

1,451

8.06

43,108

756

7.11

72,418

1,451

8.06

72,155

1,462

8.04 Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,056,053

30,004

2.98

2,305,366

9,398

1.65

4,056,053

30,004

2.98

3,982,054

29,611

2.95 Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,163,023









820,162









1,163,023









1,228,060







Accrued expenses and other liabilities

39,772









19,634









39,772









28,286







Stockholders' equity

515,976









361,174









515,976









507,040







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,774,824









$ 3,506,336









$ 5,774,824









$ 5,745,440

























































Net interest income





$ 41,214









$ 25,704









$ 41,214









$ 41,606





















































Net interest spread









2.34 %









2.69 %









2.34 %









2.34 % Net interest margin









3.08 %









3.18 %









3.08 %









3.09 % Cost of Funds









2.31 %









1.22 %









2.31 %









2.25 % Cost of Deposits









2.23 %









0.99 %









2.23 %









2.17 % Cost of Debt









7.93 %









5.47 %









7.93 %









8.00 %

____________________________________ (1) All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (3) Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations. There were $4.2 million, $0.5 million and $4.8 million of accretion interest on loans for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, and December 31, 2023, respectively. (4) Interest expense on deposits and borrowing includes amortization of deposit discount and amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments. There were $(0.4) million, $0.1 million and $(1.5) million of amortization of deposits premium, and $(0.2) million, $(47,000), and $(0.2) million of amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights By Quarter (Unaudited)





1st Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

3/31/2024

3/31/2024



2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

compared to

compared to (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Q1 2024

Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2023 PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD



























Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 41,214

$ 41,606

$ 45,702

$ 22,545

$ 25,704

(0.9) %

60.3 % Less: Taxable-equivalent adjustment

79

81

80

51

40

(2.5)

97.5 Net interest income

41,135

41,525

45,622

22,494

25,664

(0.9)

60.3 Provision for credit losses

407

896

28,176

667

1,213

(54.6)

(66.5) Noninterest income

6,567

7,548

14,984

5,294

5,334

(13.0)

23.1 Noninterest expense

36,698

33,670

47,158

21,608

20,893

9.0

75.6 Income/(loss) before income taxes

10,597

14,507

(14,728)

5,513

8,892

(27.0)

19.2 Income tax expense/ (benefit)

2,413

4,017

(4,991)

1,495

2,435

(39.9)

(0.9) Net income/ (loss)

$ 8,184

$ 10,490

$ (9,737)

$ 4,018

$ 6,457

(22.0)

26.7





























Return on average assets

0.57 %

0.72 %

(0.67) %

0.45 %

0.75 %

(15) bp

(18) bp Return on average assets excluding amortization of

intangibles, fraud losses and merger related expenses -

Non-GAAP (1), (2)

0.94

0.88

0.01

0.59

0.84

6

10 Return on average equity

6.38

8.21

(7.25)

4.49

7.25

(183)

(87) Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1), (2)

13.39

12.88

1.74

7.16

10.09

51

330 Net interest margin

3.08

3.09

3.35

2.68

3.18

(1)

(10) Efficiency ratio - GAAP

76.93

68.61

77.81

77.76

67.40

832

953 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (1)

62.37

61.99

47.19

71.75

63.67

38

(130)





























PER SHARE DATA



























Basic and diluted net income/(loss) per common share

$ 0.25

$ 0.32

$ (0.29)

$ 0.20

$ 0.32

(21.9) %

(21.9) %





























Dividends paid per common share

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12

—

— Book value per common share at period end

15.51

15.41

15.14

18.24

18.17

0.6

(14.6) Tangible book value per common share at period end -

Non-GAAP (1)

12.24

12.06

11.70

14.83

14.74

1.5

(17.0) Market value at period end

11.50

14.25

10.52

11.56

14.28

(19.3)

(19.5) Market range:



























High

14.38

14.51

13.37

14.45

18.15

(0.9)

(20.8) Low

10.56

9.66

10.27

10.65

14.00

9.3

(24.6)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights By Quarter (Unaudited) - Continued





1st Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

3/31/2024

3/31/2024



2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

compared to

compared to (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Q1 2024

Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2023





























AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA



























Loans

$ 4,655,183

$ 4,639,467

$ 4,562,748

$ 2,709,944

$ 2,611,644

0.34 %

78.25 % Investment securities

655,323

619,920

778,744

645,842

654,193

5.71

0.17 Earning assets

5,387,782

5,339,833

5,404,572

3,369,183

3,279,686

0.90

64.28 Assets

5,774,824

5,745,440

5,769,312

3,596,311

3,506,336

0.51

64.70 Deposits

5,142,658

5,136,818

5,066,886

2,908,662

2,968,448

0.11

73.24 Short-term and Long Term FHLB advances

4,000

1,141

70,348

261,797

113,972

250.57

(96.49) Subordinated Debt & TRUPS

72,418

72,155

71,907

43,185

43,108

0.36

67.99 Stockholders' equity

515,976

507,040

533,114

363,225

361,174

1.76

42.86





























CREDIT QUALITY DATA



























Net charge offs

$ 565

$ 500

$ 1,449

$ 50

$ 20

13.00 %

2,725.00 %





























Nonaccrual loans

$ 12,776

$ 12,784

$ 8,982

$ 3,481

$ 1,894

(0.06) %

574.55 % Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

1,560

738

2,149

1,065

611

111.38

155.32 Other real estate owned and repossessed property

2,024

179

179

179

179

1,030.73

1,030.73 Total nonperforming assets

$ 16,360

$ 13,701

$ 11,310

$ 4,725

$ 2,684

19.41

509.54































Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights By Quarter (Unaudited) - Continued





1st Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

3/31/2024

3/31/2024



2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

compared to

compared to (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Q1 2024

Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2023





























CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS



























Period-end equity to assets

8.84 %

8.50 %

8.79 %

9.97 %

10.18 %

34 bp

(134) bp Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)

7.11

6.78

6.93

8.26

8.41

33

(130)





























Annualized net charge-offs to average loans

0.05 %

0.04 %

0.13 %

0.01 %

— %

1 bp

5 bp





























Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:



























Period-end loans (3)

1.23 %

1.24 %

1.24 %

1.05 %

1.07 %

(1) bp

16 bp Period-end loans (4)

1.23

1.24

1.24

1.05

1.07

(1)

16 Nonaccrual loans

448.78

448.62

635.17

833.50

1502.85

16

(105,407) Nonperforming assets

350.46

418.59

504.43

614.05

1060.51

(6,813)

(71,005)





























As a percent of total loans:



























Nonaccrual loans

0.27 %

0.28 %

0.19 %

0.13 %

0.07 %

(1) bp

20 bp





























As a percent of total loans, other real estate owned, and

repossessed property



























Nonperforming assets

0.35 %

0.30 %

0.24 %

0.17 %

0.10 %

5 bp

25 bp





























As a percent of total assets:



























Nonaccrual loans

0.22 %

0.21 %

0.16 %

0.10 %

0.05 %

1 bp

17 bp Nonperforming assets

0.28

0.23

0.20

0.13

0.08

5

20

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

























March 31, 2024

March 31, 2024























compared to

compared to (In thousands, except per share data)

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2023

March 31,

2023





























ASSETS



























Cash and due from banks

$ 43,079

$ 63,172

$ 68,097

$ 35,423

$ 23,863

(31.8) %

80.5 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

71,481

309,241

40,612

10,404

13,846

(76.9)

416.3 Cash and cash equivalents

114,560

372,413

108,709

45,827

37,709

(69.2)

203.8





























Investment securities available for sale (at fair value)

179,496

110,521

79,143

78,069

81,525

62.4

120.2 Investment securities held to maturity (net of allowance for

credit losses of $116 (March 31, 2024), $94 (December 31,

2023), $126 ( September 30, 2023), $163 (June 30, 2023)

and $0 (March 31, 2023)) at amortized cost)

503,822

513,188

523,051

536,970

549,096

(1.8)

(8.2) Equity securities, at fair value

5,681

5,703

5,434

1,245

1,258

(0.4)

351.6 Restricted securities

17,863

17,900

13,361

21,208

15,067

(0.2)

18.6





























Loans held for sale, at fair value

13,767

8,782

14,725

6,845

3,514

56.8

291.8





























Loans held for investment

4,648,725

4,641,010

4,617,719

2,753,223

2,668,681

0.2

74.2 Less: allowance for credit losses

(57,336)

(57,351)

(57,051)

(29,014)

(28,464)

—

(101.4) Loans, net

4,591,389

4,583,659

4,560,668

2,724,209

2,640,217

0.2

73.9





























Premises and equipment, net

83,084

82,386

81,149

51,036

50,516

0.8

64.5 Goodwill

63,266

63,266

63,266

63,266

63,266

—

— Other intangible assets, net

45,515

48,090

50,685

4,671

5,106

(5.4)

791.4 Other real estate owned, net

179

179

179

179

179

—

— Repossessed property, net

1,845

—

—

—

—

—

— Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value

5,821

5,926

5,890

5,466

5,310

(1.8)

9.6 Right of use assets, net

12,153

12,487

12,741

9,077

9,344

(2.7)

30.1 Cash surrender value on life insurance

102,321

101,704

100,950

60,150

59,711

0.6

71.4 Accrued interest receivable

19,541

19,217

15,683

8,778

8,218

1.7

137.8 Deferred income taxes

38,978

40,707

45,346

10,879

10,436

(4.2)

273.5 Other assets

26,423

24,790

24,392

13,756

13,222

6.6

99.8





























Total assets

$ 5,825,704

$ 6,010,918

$ 5,705,372

$ 3,641,631

$ 3,553,694

(3.1)

63.9

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) - Continued

























March 31, 2024

March 31, 2024























compared to

compared to (In thousands, except per share data)

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023





























LIABILITIES



























Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 1,200,680

$ 1,258,037

$ 1,211,401

$ 778,963

$ 808,679

(4.6) %

48.5 Interest-bearing deposits

3,983,599

4,128,083

3,897,343

2,158,563

2,185,883

(3.5)

82.2 Total deposits

5,184,279

5,386,120

5,108,744

2,937,526

2,994,562

(3.7)

73.1





























Advances from FHLB - short-term

—

—

—

276,000

131,500

—

(100.0) Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in

junior subordinated debentures ("TRUPS")

29,237

29,158

29,079

18,492

18,445

0.3

58.5 Subordinated debt

43,322

43,139

42,956

24,735

24,705

0.4

75.4 Total borrowings

72,559

72,297

72,035

319,227

174,650

0.4

(58.5)





























Lease liabilities

12,552

12,857

13,082

9,392

9,642

(2.4)

30.2 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

41,086

28,509

9,933

12,346

13,202

44.1

211.2 Total liabilities

5,310,476

5,499,783

5,203,794

3,278,491

3,192,056

(3.4)

66.4





























STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Common stock, par value $0.01; authorized

50,000,000 shares

332

332

331

199

199

—

66.8 Additional paid in capital

356,464

356,007

355,575

202,008

201,736

0.1

76.7 Retained earnings

166,490

162,290

155,781

169,494

167,864

2.6

(0.8) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(8,058)

(7,494)

(10,109)

(8,561)

(8,161)

(7.5)

1.3 Total stockholders' equity

515,228

511,135

501,578

363,140

361,638

0.8

42.5























—

— Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,825,704

$ 6,010,918

$ 5,705,372

$ 3,641,631

$ 3,553,694

(3.1)

63.9





























Period-end common shares outstanding

33,211

33,162

33,136

19,907

19,898

0.1

66.9 Book value per common share

$ 15.51

$ 15.41

$ 15.14

$ 18.24

$ 18.17

0.6

(14.6)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter (Unaudited)

























3/31/2024

3/31/2024























compared to

compared to (In thousands, except per share data)

Q1 2024

Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2023





























INTEREST INCOME



























Interest and fees on loans

$ 65,754

$ 65,914

$ 64,869

$ 32,729

$ 30,828

(0.2) %

113.3 % Interest on investment securities:



























Taxable

4,419

3,992

5,047

3,729

4,064

10.7

8.7 Tax-exempt

6

6

27

5

7

—

(14.3) Interest on federal funds sold

—

—

92

—

—

—

— Interest on deposits with other banks

960

1,224

1,213

170

163

(21.6)

489.0 Total interest income

71,139

71,136

71,248

36,633

35,062

—

102.9





























INTEREST EXPENSE



























Interest on deposits

28,497

28,133

23,473

9,914

7,281

1.3

291.4 Interest on short-term borrowings

56

16

692

3,449

1,361

250.0

(95.9) Interest on long-term borrowings

1,451

1,462

1,461

776

756

(0.8)

91.9 Total interest expense

30,004

29,611

25,626

14,139

9,398

1.3

219.3





























NET INTEREST INCOME

41,135

41,525

45,622

22,494

25,664

(0.9)

60.3 Provision for credit losses

407

896

28,176

667

1,213

(54.6)

(66.4)





























NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR

CREDIT LOSSES

40,728

40,629

17,446

21,827

24,451

0.2

66.6





























NONINTEREST INCOME



























Service charges on deposit accounts

1,507

1,519

1,505

1,264

1,213

(0.8)

24.2 Trust and investment fee income

734

844

1,933

399

432

(13.0)

69.9 Loss on sales and calls of investment securities

—

—

(2,166)

—

—

—

— Interchange credits

1,587

1,633

1,557

1,311

1,212

(2.8)

30.9 Mortgage-banking revenue

801

1,105

1,377

1,054

977

(27.5)

(18.0) Title Company revenue

78

139

89

186

137

(43.9)

(43.1) Bargain purchase gain

—

—

8,816

—

—

—

— Other noninterest income

1,860

2,308

1,873

1,080

1,363

(19.4)

36.5 Total noninterest income

$ 6,567

$ 7,548

$ 14,984

$ 5,294

$ 5,334

(13.0)

23.1

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter (Unaudited) - Continued

























3/31/2024

3/31/2024























compared to

compared to (In thousands, except per share data)

Q1 2024

Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2023





























NONINTEREST EXPENSE



























Salaries and wages

$ 11,852

$ 12,823

$ 14,183

$ 8,955

$ 8,684

(7.6) %

36.5 % Employee benefits

4,097

3,389

3,607

2,440

2,921

20.9

40.3 Occupancy expense

2,416

2,328

2,245

1,599

1,619

3.8

49.2 Furniture and equipment expense

904

790

750

477

534

14.4

69.3 Data processing

2,867

2,762

2,485

1,739

1,798

3.8

59.5 Directors' fees

295

426

295

185

250

(30.8)

18.0 Amortization of intangible assets

2,576

2,595

2,634

435

441

(0.7)

484.1 FDIC insurance premium expense

1,150

1,733

618

758

371

(33.6)

210.0 Other real estate owned expenses, net

—

—

2

—

(1)

—

100.0 Legal and professional fees

1,599

1,411

1,217

959

750

13.3

113.2 Fraud losses (1)

4,502

503

262

47

67

795.0

6619.4 Merger related expenses

—

602

14,866

1,197

691

(100.0)

(100.0) Other noninterest expenses

4,440

4,308

3,994

2,817

2,768

3.1

60.4 Total noninterest expense

36,698

33,670

47,158

21,608

20,893

9.0

75.6





























Income/(loss) before income taxes

10,597

14,507

(14,728)

5,513

8,892

(27.0)

19.2 Income tax expense/(benefit)

2,413

4,017

(4,991)

1,495

2,435

(39.9)

(0.9) NET INCOME/(LOSS)

$ 8,184

$ 10,490

$ (9,737)

$ 4,018

$ 6,457

(22.0)

26.7





























Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted

33,337

33,322

33,246

19,903

19,886

0.1

67.6





























Basic and diluted net income/(loss) per common share

$ 0.25

$ 0.32

$ (0.29)

$ 0.20

$ 0.32

(21.9)

(21.9)





























Dividends paid per common share

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12

—

—

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets By Quarter (Unaudited)



































































Q1 2024

Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2023 (Dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Yield/

Rate





























































Earning assets



























































Loans (1), (2), (3)



























































Consumer real estate

$ 1,361,636

$ 18,492

5.46 %

$ 1,331,150

$ 18,653

5.56 %

$ 1,141,707

$ 14,548

5.06 %

$ 946,545

$ 10,876

4.61 %

$ 881,799

$ 10,507

4.83 % Commercial real estate

2,722,600

38,604

5.70

2,728,094

38,730

5.63

2,831,569

40,536

5.68

1,292,406

15,620

4.85

1,279,923

15,173

4.81 Commercial

219,884

4,097

7.49

221,342

4,295

7.70

233,756

5,315

9.02

137,554

2,177

6.35

142,797

1,819

5.17 Consumer

329,118

4,272

5.22

333,807

3,859

4.59

332,486

4,183

4.99

323,798

3,983

4.93

297,528

3,274

4.46 State and political

1,473

16

4.37

1,290

13

4.00

929

10

4.27

900

8

3.57

978

9

3.73 Credit Cards

7,457

167

9.01

6,320

166

10.42

6,164

149

9.59

—

—

—

—

—

— Other

13,015

183

5.66

17,464

277

6.29

16,137

201

4.94

8,741

116

5.37

8,619

84

3.91 Total Loans

4,655,183

65,831

5.69

4,639,467

65,993

5.64

4,562,748

64,942

5.65

2,709,944

32,780

4.85

2,611,644

30,866

4.79





























































Investment securities



























































Taxable

654,663

4,419

2.70

619,259

3,992

2.58

778,081

5,047

2.59

645,178

3,729

2.32

653,527

4,064

2.49 Tax-exempt (1)

660

8

4.85

661

8

4.84

663

34

20.51

664

6

3.62

666

9

5.41 Federal funds sold

—

—

—

—

—

—

7,533

92

4.85

—

—

—

—

—

— Interest-bearing deposits

77,276

960

5.00

80,446

1,224

6.04

55,547

1,213

8.66

13,397

170

5.09

13,849

163

4.77 Total earning assets

5,387,782

71,218

5.32

5,339,833

71,217

5.29

5,404,572

71,328

5.24

3,369,183

36,685

4.37

3,279,686

35,102

4.34 Cash and due from banks

49,499









63,506









51,714









29,923









28,602







Other assets

395,023









399,409









359,726









225,935









228,054







Allowance for credit losses

(57,480)









(57,308)









(46,700)









(28,730)









(30,006)







Total assets

$ 5,774,824









$ 5,745,440









$ 5,769,312









$ 3,596,311









$ 3,506,336



































































































































Interest-bearing liabilities



























































Demand deposits

$ 1,110,524

$ 6,362

2.30 %

$ 1,117,117

$ 6,673

2.37 %

$ 1,056,956

$ 6,659

2.50 %

$ 685,674

$ 3,913

2.29 %

$ 694,894

$ 3,236

1.89 % Money market and savings deposits

1,669,074

10,160

2.45

1,605,930

8,330

2.06

1,572,920

6,810

1.72

907,068

2,526

1.12

1,004,553

2,374

0.96 Brokered deposits

20,465

251

4.93

92,840

1,347

5.76

98,649

1,225

4.93

—

—

—

—

—

— Certificates of deposit $100,000 or more

762,210

7,675

4.05

701,051

6,898

3.90

706,642

6,272

3.52

312,367

2,337

3.00

241,436

1,076

1.81 Other time deposits

417,362

4,049

3.90

391,820

4,885

4.95

285,743

2,507

3.48

225,495

1,138

2.03

207,403

595

1.16 Interest-bearing deposits (4)

3,979,635

28,497

2.88

3,908,758

28,133

2.86

3,720,910

23,473

2.50

2,130,604

9,914

1.87

2,148,286

7,281

1.37 Advances from FHLB - short-term

4,000

56

5.63

1,141

16

5.56

70,348

692

3.90

261,797

3,449

5.28

113,972

1,361

4.84 Subordinated debt and Guaranteed preferred

beneficial interest in junior subordinated

debentures ("TRUPS") (4)

72,418

1,451

8.06

72,155

1,462

8.04

71,907

1,461

8.06

43,185

776

7.21

43,108

756

7.11 Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,056,053

30,004

2.98

3,982,054

29,611

2.95

3,863,165

25,626

2.63

2,435,586

14,139

2.33

2,305,366

9,398

1.65 Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,163,023









1,228,060









1,345,976









778,058









820,162







Accrued expenses and other liabilities

39,772









28,286









27,057









19,442









19,634







Stockholders' equity

515,976









507,040









533,114









363,225









361,174







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,774,824









$ 5,745,440









$ 5,769,312









$ 3,596,311









$ 3,506,336





































































Net interest income





$ 41,214









$ 41,606









$ 45,702









$ 22,546









$ 25,704

































































Net interest spread









2.34 %









2.34 %









2.61 %









2.04 %









2.69 % Net interest margin









3.08 %









3.09 %









3.35 %









2.68 %









3.18 % Cost of Funds









2.31 %









2.25 %









1.95 %









1.76 %









1.22 % Cost of Deposits









2.23 %









2.17 %









1.84 %









1.37 %









0.99 % Cost of Debt









7.93 %









8.00 %









6.00 %









5.56 %









5.47 %

